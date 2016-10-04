Gophers bring back suspended quartet

MINNEAPOLIS — Four Minnesota Gophers football players suspended since Sept. 10 were reinstated and scheduled to practice Tuesday, coach Tracy Claeys said.

Whether they will play Saturday against Iowa at TCF Bank Stadium is another question. KiAnte Hardin, Ray Buford, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson have not practiced for a month, and Claeys said it’s unclear whether they’ll be up to speed.

“We’ll just see,” Claeys said. “We’ll go day by day with it.”

The players were suspended for violating team rules while Minneapolis Police investigated an allegation of sexual assault. On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to press charges in the case because of insufficient evidence.

It remains unclear how the players were involved in the case.

Hardin and Buford are candidates to play Saturday. Hardin had six tackles and two pass breakups in the opener against Oregon State, while Buford has yet to play this season. Dior Johnson, a redshirt freshman safety, and Tamarion Johnson, a true freshman defensive end, are further down the depth chart.

All four players were suspended prior to the Sept. 10 game against Indiana State. They also missed a bye week and games against Colorado State and Penn State. Given the extended absences, Claeys said it’s difficult to know what to expect from them.

“They haven’t been involved in anything, so I’ll know a lot more in practice,” Claeys said.

Claeys told KFXN-FM on Tuesday afternoon that he “stayed in touch” with the suspended players over the past month.

“It still comes down to, yeah, they violated team rules, and they were suspended for that,” he said. “That’s the only part that I can control. I wasn’t involved in any of the other parts of it. As a school, we let it play out like it should, and now we are to where we can let them go back to practice. That’s what we are going to do.”

The players’ attorney, Lee Hutton, told the Pioneer Press on Monday that there is an ongoing Title IX civil rights investigation into the case.

The players’ return comes at a good time for Minnesota’s secondary. Safety Duke McGhee suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of a 29-26 loss Saturday at Penn State and won’t play against the Hawkeyes. They Gophers also will be without corners Zo Craighton (foot) and Coney Durr (undisclosed).

The projected starters for the game against Iowa are Jalen Myrick and Antonio Shenault, with backups Kiondre Thomas and Eric Amoako. Myrick has started every game, and Shenault the past three.

The Gophers gave up big passing plays as Penn State rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit. Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley finished 19 of 41 for 335 yards, including 240 yards and his only touchdown in the second half.

“Sometimes it’s (a) mistake, sometimes you just get out-athleted and sometimes it’s not playing very smart,” Claeys said. “Then you throw in the fact it’s not always the same person; it’s somebody different every time. If it’s the same person, it’s easy to correct.”