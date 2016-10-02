NFL roundup: Chicago holds on for win at home over Lions

Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer scrambles under pressure against the Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports

CHICAGO — Quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 28 of 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago held on for a win over Detroit 17-14.

Wide receiver Eddie Royal caught seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, who earned their first victory at home since Oct. 4, 2015. Before Sunday, the Bears had dropped six consecutive games and 11 of their past 12 at Soldier Field. Running back Jordan Howard added 111 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards in his first career start.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 36 passes for 213 yards and two interceptions. Wide receiver Marvin Jones hauled in five receptions for 74 yards.

Bills 16, Patriots 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Buffalo Bills started a fight before the game and then finished it, outplaying the New England Patriots in cruising to a historic 16-0 victory on Sunday.

The Bills won their second straight since switching offensive coordinators and scored the franchise’s first road shutout since Nov. 4, 1990. Buffalo handed the Patriots, 3-1 during Tom Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension, their first shutout loss in the 15-year history of Gillette Stadium.

The Bills limited the Patriots, who started rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the second game in a row, to 13 first downs and 1 of 12 on third-down conversions.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for 246 yards and a touchdown and ran for 28 yards. Dan Carpenter kicked three field goals for the Bills.

Seahawks 27, Jets 17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson carving up New York for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a win.

The Seahawks scored a total of 64 points in their last two wins after scoring just 15 points in the first two games of the season. Wilson, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener and a left knee sprain last Sunday, was 23-of-32 passing, including 10 of 11 in the first half.

The Jets are headed in the other direction with two straight losses, a stretch in with they have scored 20 points. New York scored 59 points in splitting its first two games.

Raiders 28, Ravens 27

BALTIMORE — Derek Carr threw four touchdowns, including a go-ahead 23-yard pass to Michael Crabtree with less than two minutes remaining, and Oakland handed Baltimore its first loss of the season.

Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy plowed into Raiders running back DeAndre Washington and forced a fumble. The ball was recovered by Baltimore cornerback Tavon Young on the Oakland 17-yard line with 5:42 remaining. Terrance West gave Baltimore its first lead at 27-21 four plays later on a 3-yard run. West had a career-high 113 yards on 21 carries.

Mike Wallace was given a 15-yard penalty for taunting after converting a two-point conversion on the previous scoring drive. This helped the Raiders with their field position and Carr needed just six plays to regain the lead.

Redskins 31, Browns 20

LANDOVER, Md. — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes, Jordan Reed had nine catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Washington defeated Cleveland.

Matt Jones rushed for 117 yards and a score as the Redskins picked up their first home win after two losses. Cousins completed 21 of 27 for 183 yards with one interception.

The winless Browns turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions in the second half — twice in Redskins’ territory — leading to 14 Washington points. Isaiah Crowell rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Texans 27, Titans 20

HOUSTON — Will Fuller returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown and Houston claimed its fifth consecutive win over Tennessee.

Fuller beat the coverage to the open side of the field before dashing untouched up the home sideline with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. Fuller earlier grabbed a 5-yard scoring pass from quarterback Brock Osweiler and subsequently became the first player in franchise history to record a receiving and punt return touchdown in the same game.

The Texans led 17-3 when the Titans mounted their comeback, parlaying a 60-yard pass from Marcus Mariota to Rishard Matthews into the first of two DeMarco Murray touchdowns runs in the second quarter.

Jaguars 30, Colts 27

Blake Bortles threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, and Jacksonville’s defense turned away Andrew Luck’s fourth-quarter comeback for Indianapolis at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Jaguars led 23-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but struggled to put away Luck and the Colts. Luck threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including a 64-yard bomb to Phillip Dorsett that cut Jacksonville’s lead to 30-27 with three minutes to play.

Bortles finished 19 of 33 for 207 yards with touchdown passes to Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson. Luck, who was sacked six times, completed 27 of 42 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Cowboys 24, 49ers 17

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 245 yards and two scores, leading Dallas over San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium.

Prescott completed 23 of 32 passes and extended his streak of passes without an interception to start his NFL career to 130. Elliott, who carried 23 times, has 408 rushing yards for the season.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown with one interception for the 49ers, who lost their third consecutive game. Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Garrett Celek had five catches for 79 yards.

Rams 17, Cardinals 13

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles forced five turnovers, knocked Carson Palmer out of the game with a head injury, and hung on to beat Arizona at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Case Keenum connected with Brian Quick on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:36 left to play to put the Rams back in front and ultimately seal the victory.

The loss drops the Cardinals to a surprising 1-3. Last season, Arizona went 13-3 in cruising to the NFC West title and advancing to the NFC Championship.

Saints 35, Chargers 34

SAN DIEGO — New Orleans stormed back from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to shock San Diego.

John Kuhn scored his third touchdown, a 1-yard run, with 1:57 remaining for the go-ahead score. New Orleans took possession when Travis Benjamin fumbled after a reception and it was recovered by Nate Stupar.

The Saints won for the first time this season and beat the Chargers for the third straight time. The Chargers lost two fumbles in the last seven minutes as they squandered another fourth-quarter lead.

Broncos 27, Buccaneers 7

TAMPA — Denver converted two Aqib Talib interceptions into touchdowns in an easy win over Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium.

The Broncos lost quarterback Trevor Siemian to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, but rookie Paxton Lynch played well, throwing for 170 yards and a touchdown in a little more than a half.

The Bucs have lost three straight after a season-opening win in Atlanta. They lost three players to injury during the game — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left the game with a calf injury in the second quarter, and TE Brandon Myers (hip) and rookie DE Noah Spence (shoulder) left and did not return.

Steelers 43, Chiefs 14

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw four of his five touchdown passes before halftime, and the Pittsburgh Steelers rebounded from their worst loss in 27 years to rout the Kansas City Chiefs 43-14 Sunday night.

Antonio Brown caught two touchdown passes, giving him an NFL-leading 35 TD catches since the start of the 2013 season, and Le’Veon Bell ran for 144 yards and added 34 receiving yards in his first game in more than a year.

Bell torn a knee ligament on Oct. 1, 2015, and didn’t play the rest of the season, then was suspended for the first three games of this season.

Pittsburgh (3-1) was coming off a 34-3 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia.