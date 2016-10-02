Monday's NFL game: Giants (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0)

Outlook: Giants seek 700th franchise victory; only Chicago and Green Bay have done that. But milestone win will have to wait. With a formidable defense, Vikings will be hard for anybody to beat as long as Sam Bradford keeps surprising and eschewing turnovers. Vikes unbeaten despite losing QB Teddy Bridgewater and RB Adrian Peterson gives Mike Zimmer the early rail on coach of the year honors. This game also figures for an extra big home edge as Minnesota shows off its new stadium in prime time.

Prediction: Vikings 27-17