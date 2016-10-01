Boone returns to Vikings practice

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings guard Alex Boone has bounced back so quickly from a hip injury he’s no longer even listed on the injury report.

Boone, who was taken off on a cart in the second quarter last Sunday at Carolina and didn’t return, will start Monday night when the Vikings face the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Boone missed Thursday’s first practice of the week but was back for workouts Friday and Saturday. He called it “huge” having an extra day before Monday’s game for his right hip to recover.

“Everything feels good,’’ Boone told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Saturday.

The only players listed by the Vikings on the injury report were defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd and rookie tight end David Morgan, both ruled out for Monday. Floyd recently had knee surgery and Morgan suffered a knee injury against the Panthers.

The Vikings, though, will have three tight ends available with the return of MyCole Pruitt. He hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in an Aug. 28 preseason game.

“I’m ready,’’ Pruitt said. “We obviously need somebody, and I’m going to step up and be that somebody.’’

Rookie safety Jayron Kearse sat out practice Saturday because of a tooth issue, but was pronounced ready to go Monday. So was fullback Zach Line, who missed practice Thursday with an injured knee before returning for the final two workouts of the week.

In the 22-10 win over the Panthers, Boone was replaced by Jeremiah Sirles. Being back in the lineup, Boone called it a top priority to get the running game going for Minnesota, averaging an NFL-worst 51 yards per game.

“It’s just really comes down to us as an offensive line playing better,’’ Boone said. “We took tiny, tiny, tiny, baby steps last week and there are some things we did well, some things we didn’t. This week, we got to put it all together.’’

Giants minus several players

The Giants will be shorthanded in the secondary as safeties Nat Berhe and Darian Thompson have been ruled out.

In addition to the absences of Berhe (concussion) and Thompson (foot), rookie Eli Apple is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury and fellow cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is questionable with a groin injury.

New York (2-1) reportedly is working out four safeties to address the potential losses in facing trade acquisition Sam Bradford and Stefon Diggs, who have Minnesota out to a 3-0 start.

Bradford has completed 40 of 59 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in two games. The former top overall pick was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles on the heels of Teddy Bridgewater’s season-ending injury in the preseason.

Diggs is off to a fast start with 20 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown. The 22-year-old is expected to play Monday despite being limited in Friday’s practice with a groin injury.

New York running back Rashad Jennings is listed as questionable to return following a one-game absence due to a thumb injury. Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan told reporters the team is taking a “wait-and-see” approach to Jennings while Orleans Darkwa will have an increased workload should he sit out again.