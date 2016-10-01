Search
    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune Today at 11:02 p.m.

    MINNESOTA

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 4-1

    Chisago Lakes 3-2

    Big Lake 1-4

    Duluth East 1-4

    Princeton 1-4

    North Branch 0-5

    Friday’s Results

    Duluth East 26, North Branch 14

    Chisago Lakes 39, Big Lake 25

    Monticello 35, Princeton 6

    Northeast red

    Cloquet 4-1

    Grand Rapids 4-1

    Hermantown 4-1

    Proctor 4-1

    Hibbing 2-3

    Duluth Denfeld 1-4

    Friday’s Results

    Cloquet 27, Hermantown 16

    Grand Rapids 57, Hibbing 14

    Proctor 30, Duluth Denfeld 12

    northeast white

    Eveleth-Gilbert 4-1

    Two Harbors 4-1

    Greenway/NK 3-1

    Virginia 1-4

    International Falls 0-5

    Friday’s Results

    Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 52, International Falls 0

    Two Harbors 27, Eveleth-Gilbert 19

    Saturday’s Result

    Virginia 48, Minneapolis Edison 12

    northeast blue

    Aitkin 4-1

    Mora 4-1

    Crosby-Ironton 3-2

    Moose Lake-WR 3-2

    Pine City 1-4

    Esko 0-5

    Friday’s Results

    Aitkin 34, Esko 19

    Mora 47, Crosby-Ironton 28

    Pine City 20, Moose Lake-Willow River 18

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 5-0

    Braham 3-2

    Chisholm 3-2

    Rush City 3-2

    Deer River 2-3

    Barnum 1-4

    East Central 1-4

    Mesabi East 1-4

    Friday’s Results

    Chisholm 28, Mesabi East 14

    East Central 24, Barnum 16

    Hinckley-Finlayson 41, Braham 32

    Rush City 19, Deer River 13

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 5-0

    Floodwood 3-2

    South Ridge 3-2

    McGregor 2-3

    Wrenshall 2-3

    Carlton 0-5

    Friday’s Results

    Cromwell-Wright 42, Floodwood 0

    South Ridge 42, Carlton 21

    Wrenshall 24, McGregor 14

    DISTRICT 9 blue

    Ely 4-0

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-1

    Silver Bay 2-2

    Cook County 2-3

    Friday’s Result

    Cook County 26, Mountain Iron-Buhl 8

    district 9 red

    North Woods 5-0

    Bigfork 3-2

    Northeast Range 2-3

    Kelliher-Northome 1-4

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-5

    Friday’s Results

    Bigfork 16, Northeast Range 14

    Kelliher-Northome 44, Littlefork-Big Falls 6

    North Woods 66, Lake of the Woods 20

    WISCONSIN

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    BIG RIVERS

    Menomonie (6-1) 5-0

    Chippewa Falls (5-2) 4-1

    Rice Lake (5-2) 3-2

    Hudson (5-2) 3-2

    Superior (5-2) 3-2

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-3) 2-3

    River Falls (1-6) 0-5

    Eau Claire North (0-7) 0-5

    Friday’s Results

    Superior 41, River Falls 26

    Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 7

    Hudson 21, Eau Claire Memorial 18

    Menomonie 24, Rice Lake 17

    HEART O’NORTH

    Chetek (6-1) 4-1

    Hayward (6-1) 4-1

    Northwestern (5-2) 4-1

    Bloomer (5-2) 3-2

    Cumberland (3-4) 3-2

    Ladysmith (2-5) 1-4

    Spooner (1-6) 1-4

    Barron (0-7) 0-5

    Friday’s Results

    Hayward 26, Northwestern 0

    Chetek 27, Bloomer 0

    Cumberland 49, Spooner 12

    Ladysmith 42, Barron 12

    others

    Ashland 1-6

    Saturday’s Result

    Merrill 49, Merrill 13

