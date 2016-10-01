Prep football standings
MINNESOTA
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
Monticello 4-1
Chisago Lakes 3-2
Big Lake 1-4
Duluth East 1-4
Princeton 1-4
North Branch 0-5
Friday’s Results
Duluth East 26, North Branch 14
Chisago Lakes 39, Big Lake 25
Monticello 35, Princeton 6
Northeast red
Cloquet 4-1
Grand Rapids 4-1
Hermantown 4-1
Proctor 4-1
Hibbing 2-3
Duluth Denfeld 1-4
Friday’s Results
Cloquet 27, Hermantown 16
Grand Rapids 57, Hibbing 14
Proctor 30, Duluth Denfeld 12
northeast white
Eveleth-Gilbert 4-1
Two Harbors 4-1
Greenway/NK 3-1
Virginia 1-4
International Falls 0-5
Friday’s Results
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 52, International Falls 0
Two Harbors 27, Eveleth-Gilbert 19
Saturday’s Result
Virginia 48, Minneapolis Edison 12
northeast blue
Aitkin 4-1
Mora 4-1
Crosby-Ironton 3-2
Moose Lake-WR 3-2
Pine City 1-4
Esko 0-5
Friday’s Results
Aitkin 34, Esko 19
Mora 47, Crosby-Ironton 28
Pine City 20, Moose Lake-Willow River 18
NORTHEAST SILVER
Hinckley-Finlayson 5-0
Braham 3-2
Chisholm 3-2
Rush City 3-2
Deer River 2-3
Barnum 1-4
East Central 1-4
Mesabi East 1-4
Friday’s Results
Chisholm 28, Mesabi East 14
East Central 24, Barnum 16
Hinckley-Finlayson 41, Braham 32
Rush City 19, Deer River 13
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 5-0
Floodwood 3-2
South Ridge 3-2
McGregor 2-3
Wrenshall 2-3
Carlton 0-5
Friday’s Results
Cromwell-Wright 42, Floodwood 0
South Ridge 42, Carlton 21
Wrenshall 24, McGregor 14
DISTRICT 9 blue
Ely 4-0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-1
Silver Bay 2-2
Cook County 2-3
Friday’s Result
Cook County 26, Mountain Iron-Buhl 8
district 9 red
North Woods 5-0
Bigfork 3-2
Northeast Range 2-3
Kelliher-Northome 1-4
Littlefork-Big Falls 0-5
Friday’s Results
Bigfork 16, Northeast Range 14
Kelliher-Northome 44, Littlefork-Big Falls 6
North Woods 66, Lake of the Woods 20
WISCONSIN
(Overall records in parentheses)
BIG RIVERS
Menomonie (6-1) 5-0
Chippewa Falls (5-2) 4-1
Rice Lake (5-2) 3-2
Hudson (5-2) 3-2
Superior (5-2) 3-2
Eau Claire Memorial (4-3) 2-3
River Falls (1-6) 0-5
Eau Claire North (0-7) 0-5
Friday’s Results
Superior 41, River Falls 26
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 7
Hudson 21, Eau Claire Memorial 18
Menomonie 24, Rice Lake 17
HEART O’NORTH
Chetek (6-1) 4-1
Hayward (6-1) 4-1
Northwestern (5-2) 4-1
Bloomer (5-2) 3-2
Cumberland (3-4) 3-2
Ladysmith (2-5) 1-4
Spooner (1-6) 1-4
Barron (0-7) 0-5
Friday’s Results
Hayward 26, Northwestern 0
Chetek 27, Bloomer 0
Cumberland 49, Spooner 12
Ladysmith 42, Barron 12
others
Ashland 1-6
Saturday’s Result
Merrill 49, Merrill 13