Gophers lose Big Ten opener in OT

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley leaps into the air after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 29-26 in overtime. Matthew O’Haren / USA Today Sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Minnesota Gophers contained Saquon Barkley until overtime. But then Penn State’s standout running back scored on a 25-yard touchdown run to give the Nittany Lions a 29-26 win over Minnesota on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

In the first overtime possession, the Gophers took a 26-23 lead with a 46-yard field goal from Emmit Carpenter. They had to settle for a field goal after quarterback Mitch Leidner was sacked and pressured on consecutive plays before the field goal.

The Gophers had bottled up Barkley for 38 yards on 19 carries before his touchdown run. Barkley has seven rushing touchdowns in five games, none bigger than the final play Saturday in the Big Ten opener.

“A big run by him,” Gophers coach Tracy Claeys said. “He made a cut on us, and we didn’t tackle, so (we) got to do the little things in order to win.”

Carpenter’s 37-yard field goal gave the Gophers a 23-20 lead with 54 seconds remaining in regulation. But Penn State kicker Tyler Davis made a 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to force overtime. Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley had a 26-yard scramble to set up the kick.

The Gophers (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) gave up a 13-3 halftime lead as Penn State (3-2, 1-1) scored 17 points in the third quarter.

“We played a hell of a game except for the third quarter,” Claeys said. “We didn’t lose that thing at the end. We lost the game in the third quarter. We didn’t come out and play well enough in the third quarter.”

Carpenter was 5-for-5 on field goals in the first three games, and he added four made kicks Saturday, twice from 37 yards and once from 35 before OT.

Tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter, the Gophers drove to Penn State’s 12 when Leidner underthrew Brian Smith and was intercepted by third-string cornerback Jordan Smith.

McSorley connected with Charles Irvin for a 80-yard touchdown, and then Penn State took a 20-13 lead on a 6-yard run by McSorley with 2:27 left in the third quarter.

The Gophers answered with a 37-yard touchdown run from Shannon Brooks early in the fourth to make it 20-20. It was Brooks’ fifth TD run of 35 or more yards.

PENN STATE 29 MINNESOTA 26

Minnesota 3 10 0 10 3— 26

Penn State 0 3 17 3 6— 29

First Quarter

MINN—E.Carpenter 37 yard field goal, 0:55.

Second Quarter

PSU—Ty.Davis 19 yard field goal, 12:00.

MINN—Wolitarsky 9 yard pass from Mi.Leidner (E.Carpenter kick), 2:06.

MINN—E.Carpenter 35 yard field goal, 0:01.

Third Quarter

PSU—I.Charles 80 yard pass from McSorley (Ty.Davis kick), 9:54.

PSU—Ty.Davis 27 yard field goal, 7:28.

PSU—McSorley 6 yard rush (Ty.Davis kick), 2:27.

Fourth Quarter

MINN—S.Brooks 37 yard rush (E.Carpenter kick), 13:29.

MINN—E.Carpenter 37 yard field goal, 0:54.

PSU—Ty.Davis 40 yard field goal, 0:02.

Overtime

MINN—E.Carpenter 46 yard field goal, 0:00.

PSU—S.Barkley 25 yard rush, 0:00.

TEAM STATISTICS

MINN PSU

First Downs 29 19

Rushes-Yards 47-230 28-136

Passing 241 335

Sacked-Yds Lost 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 24-40-1 19-40-0

Return Yards 65 28

Punts 6-39.8 6-39.2

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 8-83 5-65

Time of Possession 36:47 23:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-MINN, Rn.Smith 23-104, S.Brooks 13-102, Ko.McCrary 4-18, Mi.Leidner 7-6. PSU, McSorley 8-73, S.Barkley 20-63.

PASSING-MINN, Mi.Leidner 24-40-1-241. PSU, McSorley 19-40-0-335.

RECEIVING-MINN, Ba.Smith 7-101, Wolitarsky 7-69, Rn.Smith 4-39, Tl.Johnson 2-17, Co.Beebe 2-10, S.Brooks 1-3, Wozniak 1-2. PSU, Gesicki 5-70, C.Godwin 4-97, D.Thompkins 4-72, De.Hamilton 3-17, I.Charles 1-80, Ae.Robinson 1-2, S.Barkley 1-(minus 3).