Minnesota Duluth took advantage of four Minnesota State-Moorhead turnovers to beat the Dragons 42-34 in their NSIC North Division football opener this afternoon before 4,120 at Malosky Stadium.

Senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (4-1), who won a game by more than three points for the first time this season.

Senior quarterback Jake Hodge threw 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Dragons (2-3).

UMD is on the road at Minot State next week looking to build on its four-game winning streak.