Duluth East football player Carter Peterson hugs Georgia Robillard, who was overcome with gratitude for the team's support for her son Kyle. Peterson has known Kyle since the two were in first grade together. They're both linemen the Greyhounds. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

The Duluth East Greyhounds are dressed in special jerseys -- all bearing the name "Robillard" -- as they hold hands in unison to support teammate Kyle Robillard, who was injured in an ATV accident in July. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

The Duluth East football team, dressed in special jerseys honoring Kyle Robillard (center), walks out onto the football field Friday evening in a game against North Branch. Robillard is an East senior who played for the Greyhounds and was paralyzed in an ATV accident in July. The team's jerseys will be auctioned during an October 9 fundraiser for Robillard's family to help cover Kyle's medical expenses. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

As the players stood holding hands in a single line along the sidelines at the start of their homecoming game, Georgia Robillard stood behind them on the sidelines. A wall of gray Robillard jerseys faced her, with her son Kyle Robillard at the center of the line in a wheelchair. She bowed her head, wiping away tears, while her husband Gordy Robillard comforted her.

The special jerseys for the Greyhounds' game against North Branch at Ordean Stadium were a surprise for the team and the Robillard family, whose life changed July 8 when Kyle, a senior and a well-respected leader on the East football team, suffered a severe spinal cord injury in an ATV accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"Our lives have been turned upside down. Kyle has just been a rock. His strength has been amazing. He's found patience that I never knew he had," Georgia said.

The jerseys, donated by Ron and Rhonda Alstead, are a fundraiser to help cover the family's medical expenses and will be auctioned off at a Team Robi fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth. The event will include dinner, music and a silent auction and tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

The injury occurred when Kyle and six East classmates were riding ATVs, while all wearing helmets, in Beaver Bay on July 8. No one saw the accident occur, but it appears that Kyle's ATV hit a patch of loose gravel, sending him into the ditch and into a tree. He was airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center and had surgery that night to stabilize his neck. After spending more than two months in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center at Essentia, Kyle moved back home on Sept. 16.

Kyle's attendance at East's football games with his teammates since the season began in August doesn't surprise his coach, Joe Hietala, who said he's a tough kid who is loyal to his friends. Kyle has been a part of Duluth's football program since his days playing youth football.

"Tonight being homecoming, these special jerseys are a way to honor him. He's on everybody's minds and everybody's thoughts. We just want to make sure he realizes he's as big a part of the team whether he's on the field or not," Hietala said.

Before the game began Friday, the team was led into the stadium by Kyle. The players presented Gordy and Georgia with Robillard jerseys and hugged them one by one. They patted Kyle on the shoulder or gave him a fistbump as they lined up on the field for the national anthem.

When it came time for the coin toss, the team walked in a line together with Kyle before Kyle went to midfield with four of his teammates. As the announcer proclaimed over the loudspeaker that Kyle was taking part in the coin toss, the crowd cheered and began chanting, "We love Robi!"

The Greyhounds went on to win 26-14.

Georgia said during the game that she couldn't put into words the emotions she felt when she saw the team walking toward her in their Robillard jerseys. Her son's teammates continue to overwhelm her with their support, she said.

"It continues to be a class act, this whole football team and community continues to be amazing. The support has been so, so overwhelming," she said. "It was just such a tribute to my son. My heart just stopped."

The football team has rallied around Kyle, Georgia said. He has "an amazing therapy team" at Essentia and the support of their family, friends and community are keeping them going, she said. She added, "We wouldn't be able to do this journey without everybody. Duluth has surrounded us."

To help

Donations to Robillard's family can be made online at gofundme.com/teamrobi, and updates regarding his condition are available at caringbridge.org/visit/kylerobillard.