UMD's passing game takes flight

Minnesota Duluth quarterback Drew Bauer scrambles while looking for an open receiver against Augustana on Saturday at Malosky Stadium. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Minnesota Duluth wide receiver Nate Ricci played backup quarterback last year as the Bulldogs’ sought to save a year of eligibility for a pair of freshmen.

It worked as Ricci proved more than serviceable at quarterback after starter Drew Bauer was injured late in the year.

This year, Bauer is back and better than ever, while Ricci has flourished in his return to playing receiver full-time. The result is a passing attack that hasn’t been seen on University Drive in nearly 10 years.

“Playing quarterback really helped me know the entire offense, and know what everyone is doing on every play,” Ricci said. “So moving back over to wide receiver with that knowledge has been huge, just being able to dissect coverages, stuff like that. It’s helped me a lot.”

UMD (3-1) is averaging 41 points per game going into its NSIC North Division opener against Minnesota State-Moorhead (2-2) at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Malosky Stadium. That kind of scoring output is good but not unusual for the Bulldogs. What is unusual is the fact UMD is averaging more yards per game through the air (289.8) than on the ground (261.5) this season. That hasn’t happened since 2007, the year before Bob Nielson and offensive coordinator Curt Wiese, now UMD’s head coach, introduced a run-heavy scheme.

It helped that UMD added a transfer by the name of Isaac Odim in 2008. In just three seasons Odim destroyed the Bulldogs’ rushing records before going on to get an NFL tryout with the San Diego Chargers.

UMD saw how effective a strong ground game was in the playoffs, winning NCAA Division II titles in 2008 and 2010, while at the same time attempting to be a little more balanced.

The Bulldogs have that balance this season in Bauer, a senior captain, and new offensive coordinator Noah Pauley.

“Drew is an incredible leader,” Ricci said. “He doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low. He’s just a guy you can lean on, and when it comes down to it, he’s going to put the ball where it needs to be, make the right run checks and get us in the right spot to succeed. He is a gamer, no doubt.”

UMD rallied from a 31-17 deficit to beat No. 16 Augustana 41-38 on Saturday as Bauer amassed 470 yards of offense, fourth-best in program history.

“The main stat is getting a win,” Bauer said.

Bauer threw for a career-high 331 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ricci.

“We’ve always known what Nate is capable of, and we saw it again, with me completing three bombs to him,” Bauer said. “Trust like that is built on repetition — reps in the offseason, preseason and season. And you have to believe. That last play Nate made a triple move on his defender. That was all him — hats off to Nate for making that play.”

The play Bauer was referring to was the game-winner, a 46-yarder in the final two minutes that looked like a play Bauer could have scratched out from the sandlot in his hometown of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

“I originally had a post, but I looked back and saw Drew was scrambling, so I looked to my left side,” Ricci said. “Then I saw Drew threw the ball more to the middle of the field, so I flipped my hips again. It was kind of like a punt at that point. It was up in the air for a while, but fortunately, I came down with it.”

Ricci, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior from Stillwater, Minn., finished with a career-high 153 receiving yards on six receptions. He has 19 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns this season, already surpassing single-season highs in both receptions and yards through just four games. He’s averaging 21 yards per catch.

“Our wide receivers have been playing out of their minds on the perimeter,” Wiese said. “Some of the catches they made were tough to explain. You don’t draw those up. They weren’t schematically good plays for us, but they worked.”

It looked like a DII version of Randy Moss’ rookie year with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, with Bauer heaving the ball up for Ricci and D.J. Hebert to go get it. Bauer clearly had faith knowing it wouldn’t be a negative play, so the Bulldogs had nothing to lose but a down. Bauer’s deep ball appeared to surprise the defense.

“Drew has a really strong arm,” Ricci said, “but I think the best thing about it is that he trusts our guys. If he throws the ball up to us, he knows we’re either going to come down with it or knock it down. It will either be a completion, or it won’t be a completion. That’s something the outside receivers, especially, pride ourselves on. If the ball’s up in the air, it’s ours.”

Bauer has been showing why he’s an NFL prospect with some of his throws this season, something Ricci agreed on.

“A couple times, even when Drew’s not airing it out, he really drills the ball into some tight windows,” Ricci said. “I’m thankful he’s on my side.”

Ricci, the wide receiver turned backup quarterback last season, laughed when it was suggested Bauer’s arm might actually be stronger than his.

“Maybe,” Ricci said, smiling, “Just a little.”

College football

MINN. STATE-MOORHEAD

AT MINNESOTA DULUTH

What: NSIC North Division football game

When: 1:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Malosky Stadium (5,000 capacity, artificial turf)

Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 64 and

14 mph wind

TV: My9

Webcast: portal.stretchinternet.com/umd

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Records: Moorhead 2-2, UMD 3-1

UMD football statistics

Date Opponent W/L Score

Sept. 1 at SW Minn. State L 42-38

Sept. 10 vs. Winona State W 34-31

Sept. 17 at Concordia-St. Paul W 52-49

Sept. 24 vs. Augustana W 41-38

TEAM STATISTICS UMD Opp.

Scoring 165 160

Points Per Game 41.2 40.0

First Downs 109 84

Rushing Yards 1,046 428

Average Per Rush 5.4 4.7

Average Per Game 261.5 107.0

Passing Yards 1,159 1,414

Comp-Att-Int 82-132-3 83-152-3

Average Per Pass 8.8 9.3

Average Per Catch 14.1 17.0

Average Per Game 289.8 353.5

Total Offense 2,205 1,842

Average Per Game 551.2 460.5

Fumbles-lost 7-4 6-4

Third Down Conv 31-59 18-46

Percentage 53% 39%

Fourth Down Conv 2-8 5-9

Percentage 25% 56%

Sacks by-yards 15-111 5-19

Penalties-yards 29-225 26-185

Time of Possession 37:40 22:20

RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TDs

D. Walker 77 433 5.6 5

D. Bauer 67 412 6.1 3

B. Bofferding 25 132 5.3 1

D.J. Hebert 6 37 6.2 1

J. Balts 2 27 13.5 0

N. Ricci 4 19 4.8 0

N. Folkert 2 2 1.0 2

J. Jones 2 -3 -1.5 0

Team 9 -13 -1.4 0

Total 194 1,046 5.4 12

Opponents 92 428 4.7 6

PASSING Comp. Att. Yards TDs Int.

D. Bauer 81 130 1,155 9 3

M. Rybarczyk 1 1 4 0 0

Team 0 1 0 0 0

Total 82 132 1,159 9 3

Opponents 83 152 1,414 17 3

RECEIVING Rec. Yards Avg. TDs

N. Ricci 19 400 21.1 3

D.J. Hebert 17 260 15.3 1

J. Balts 14 205 14.6 2

B. Bofferding 13 153 11.8 1

D. Walker 12 87 7.2 2

K. Phillips 2 30 15.0 0

T. Lattery 2 21 10.5 0

J. Conner 2 17 8.5 0

N. Larson 1 9 9.0 0

Total 82 1,159 14.1 9

Opponents 83 1,414 17.0 17

FIELD GOALS FGM FGA Pct. Long

C. Hausman 3 4 75.0 41

T. McLaughlin 2 4 50.0 42

TACKLE LEADERS Solo Ast. Total

B. Bates 14 14 28

T. Blair 14 6 20

M. Johnson-Martin 12 8 20

K. Wirtz 12 8 20

Ben McDonald 7 7 14

S. Lynch 8 4 12

Z. Bassuener 7 5 12

G. Wedig 5 6 11

N. Thorpe 6 1 7

Bishop McDonald 5 2 7

Sacks: B. Bates 4, Z. Bassuener 3½, K. Finkel 1½, M. Johnson-Martin 1½, R. Henke 1, N. Thorpe 1, G. Wedig 1, T. Blair ½, D. Greer ½, Ben McDonald ½.

INTERCEPTIONS No. Yards Avg. TD

S. Lynch 2 3 1.5 0

K. Wirtz 1 5 5.0 0

Total 3 8 2.7 0

Opponents 3 63 21.0 1

PUNTING No. Yards Avg. Long

C. Hausman 6 209 34.8 56

D. Bauer 3 119 39.7 49

Total 9 328 36.4 56

Opponents 16 655 40.9 53

PUNT RETURNS No. Yards Avg. TD

N. Ricci 5 100 20.0 1

Total 5 100 20.0 1

Opponents 2 18 9.0 0

KICKOFF RETURNS No. Yards Avg. TD

B. Bofferding 12 347 28.9 0

J. Balts 4 64 16.0 0

N. Ricci 2 35 17.5 0

Total 18 446 24.8 0

Opponents 25 581 23.2 0