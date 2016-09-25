CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense never meant to cause any sorrow or so much pain, it only wanted to see the defense laughing in the Purple Reign.

An aura is forming around this ravenous defensive unit, which deserves a contemporary nickname reflecting its people-eating roots and 2016 dominance in memory of the musical Prince of Minnesota.

The Reign makers produced three interceptions, eight sacks and two points Sunday in the Vikings’ 22-10 signature victory over Carolina.

It was a thorough dissection of NFL most valuable player and multidimensional quarterbacking threat Cam Newton, a stunning dismantling of the defending NFC champions that snuffed the league’s longest home winning streak at 14 games.

“Oh, my God, it’s unbelievable,” defensive end Everson Griffen said through a hoarse voice, sweat still pouring off his exhausted body. “In order to be the best, we’ve got to beat the best. And we went out and we beat another great team.”

Offensive players continue to drop like faith-healed parishioners, from starting left guard Alex Boone to third-string tight end David Morgan.

Griffen fell ill during an 86-degree first half in which the Panthers raced to a 10-0 lead and hogged the ball more than 20 minutes. He returned to sack Newton three times, a fourth negated when Newton desperately hurled an interception to Tom Johnson with Griffen draped all over him.

“I don’t know what medicine they gave him,” cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said about Griffen. “But I need me some because he came back and was a monster. Wow!”

Munnerlyn’s left calf was wrapped in ice after he cramped up late in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Brian Robison, who had a bear-hug sack on Newton, also was left hoarse yelling through the raucous performance and locker room celebration.

“I told them we need to get used to this feeling,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “It shouldn’t be special. We need to do this every week.”

Their self-assurance is impossible to contain, even when trying to walk back declarative statements of the obvious.

“We have confidence in this D-line,” Robison said. “The sky’s the limit for us. We feel we can be one of the best to ever wear purple. That’s not taking anything away from guys past us but we hold ourselves to a higher standard. We feel like we can get after anybody.”

Minnesota’s season figured to be defined by its defense, but the unit is emerging as a historic wrecking machine that is taking over games with jarring plays and spiritual awakenings.

Danielle Hunter’s safety late in the first quarter broke the fever, making the supremely talented second-year defensive end accountable for eight points already this season. Interceptions by Trae Waynes, his second in as many weeks, Terence Newman and Johnson were extra momentum killers for Carolina.

Newton started 8-for-8, and the Panthers’ read-option running attack put the Vikings on their heels while their ineffective offense was cooling theirs.

Hunter’s crushing safety of Newton, followed by Marcus Sherels’ 54-yard punt return for a touchdown, drew the Vikings within two points at halftime and flipped momentum.

Defenders were able to restore their oxygen levels in the locker room and Minnesota scored a touchdown on its initial third-quarter drive to take a lead it would not relinquish.

“I basically mentioned — in a nice way to the offense — that we need to get some first downs,” Zimmer said. “So they did.”

No telling how much paint Zimmer peeled off the locker room walls with his salty niceties but the point was delivered, and so were the points. Blair Walsh converted field goals of 28 and 31 yards but kept sphincters tight with another missed extra point.

By the fourth quarter, it felt like a Vikings rout.

Despite being on the field for more than 34 minutes, they kept coming after Newton, who finished with a pedestrian 262 yards passing and just 26 on the ground.

The Panthers entered the game averaging 33 points and 431 total yards after putting 46 on San Francisco last week at Bank of America Stadium. They were held to 306 total yards, including 105 on the ground.

“We love each other,” said defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who has three sacks in as many games. “We play together. We feed off each other. Everybody watches us, and we have to deliver. We’ve got to do what we have to do to fire our team up.”

Added Zimmer: “Defensively, they believe they can win in any situation.”

Purple Reign, Purple Reign.

Brian Murphy is a sports columnist for the St. Paul Pioneer Press.