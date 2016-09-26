Search
    Today's NFL game

    By Greg Cote, Miami Herald Today at 1:00 a.m.
    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws against the Giants on Sept. 18 in East Rutherford, N.J. Robert Deutsch / USA Today Sports

    ATLANTA (1-1) AT NEW ORLEANS (0-2)

    When: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Monday, Sept. 26

    Line: New Orleans by 3

    Outlook: Game marks 10th anniversary of reopening of Saints stadium following Hurricane Katrina, promising an emotional night. Should be an aerial show pointfest. Drew Brees has rolled four straight 300s vs. Falcons, while Matt Ryan has topped a 100 passer rating four straight vs. N’Awlins. Oh, and Julio Jones has 499 yards receiving in his past three Monday nighters. Bottom line: Saints are 15-5 vs. Falcons under Sean Payton.

    Prediction: Saints 31-27

