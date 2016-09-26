Today's NFL game

Outlook: Game marks 10th anniversary of reopening of Saints stadium following Hurricane Katrina, promising an emotional night. Should be an aerial show pointfest. Drew Brees has rolled four straight 300s vs. Falcons, while Matt Ryan has topped a 100 passer rating four straight vs. N’Awlins. Oh, and Julio Jones has 499 yards receiving in his past three Monday nighters. Bottom line: Saints are 15-5 vs. Falcons under Sean Payton.

Prediction: Saints 31-27