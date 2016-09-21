A week ago the big question surrounding the Minnesota Vikings was whether Sam Bradford was ready to step in as quarterback.

Bradford proved, for one week at least, that he was ready and able to lead the Vikings past division rival Green Bay and to a 2-0 start.

The question this week is who will step in for Adrian Peterson at running back now that the future Hall of Famer has elected to have surgery for a torn meniscus?

Jerick McKinnon? Matt Asiata? Newly signed Ronnie Hillman? How about Duluth’s own C.J. Ham off the practice squad?

Whatever option the Vikings choose, they will need improved play along the offensive line to create running lanes that haven’t been there the first two weeks.

And now with much-maligned left tackle Matt Kalil placed on injured reserve, the viability of both running and passing attacks is in doubt.

It’s especially not a good week for injuries considering Minnesota has to travel to Charlotte, N.C., to play the defending NFC champs.

Overcoming adversity is often the difference between a successful season and a losing season, and the Vikings have as much adversity to overcome as any team in the league.

So far, so good. But it’s a long season.

It’s starting out as a long season in Pigskin Picks, too. Only I can’t claim injury problems. Week 3, which features two battles of unbeatens and five matchups of 1-1 teams, doesn’t look to provide much relief.

Minnesota (2-0) at Carolina (1-1): As bad as the injury news has been for Vikings, they sit atop NFC North thanks to their defense. But they haven’t faced Cam Newton and a Panthers offense averaging 431 yards and 33 points per game. Without Peterson and any semblance of a running game, Minnesota won’t be able to keep that offense off the field. In Vikings’ favor is a 6-1 road record and 8-0 spread mark away from home.

Line: Panthers by 7

Rick’s Pick: Panthers 28, Vikings 17

Detroit (1-1) at Green Bay (1-1): Lions finally ended Lambeau jinx a year ago but apparently can’t stand prosperity as they showed by later losing to Pack on a Hail Mary and losing at home to Titans in Week 2. Packers hope to iron out problems on lengthy homestand (they don’t play another road game until Oct. 30). Loss of Detroit RB Ameer Abdullah could prove crucial.

Line: Packers by 7½

Rick’s Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17

Houston (2-0) at New England (2-0): What does Bill Belichick have up his sleeve this week with third-stringer Jacoby Brissett at QB? Don’t be surprised to see WR Julian Edelman, a college QB, take a few snaps tonight. That might work against other defenses but not against one of the best stop units in the league. It’s tough to pick against a team 23-2 in regular-season home games, but this is that time.

Line: Pick ’em

Rick’s Pick: Texans 20, Patriots 16

Denver (2-0) at Cincinnati (1-1): Broncos opened with two impressive home wins but Trevor Siemian receives first road test this weekend. Denver’s defense bottled up two outstanding offenses and Von Miller needs to get to Andy Dalton to slow down the A.J. Green express. This one will have a playoff atmosphere but give edge to Bengals (9-0 ATS vs. AFC West).

Line: Bengals by 3

Rick’s Pick: Bengals 24, Broncos 20

Baltimore (2-0) at Jacksonville (0-2): Ravens overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Browns, but the concern should be falling behind the Browns by 20 points in the first place. Defense has been top-notch despite Elvis Dumervil’s injury. Jaguars, as evidenced by point spread, are not as bad as their record seems but they have yet to learn how to win close games.

Line: Pick ’em

Rick’s Pick: Ravens 26, Jaguars 23

Oakland (1-1) at Tennessee (1-1): Perhaps it’s appropriate Raiders are likely moving to Las Vegas since they are NFL’s biggest gamblers. Fourth downs, two-point conversions, coach Jack Del Rio does it all. Titans, who rallied past Lions for first victory, don’t have the offense to keep up with Raiders’ weapons.

Line: Titans by 1½

Rick’s Pick: Raiders 27, Titans 20

Cleveland (0-2) at Miami (0-2): In only matchup of winless teams, Dolphins are favored by a touchdown and a half. That’s because third-stringer Cody Kessler gets the call as QB with injuries to RGIII and Josh McCown. Heck, Charlie Whitehurst might even see time. That’s unfortunate for rookie WR Corey Coleman, who is on verge of a breakout. Miami has no running game but Jarvis Landry should make enough plays to be the difference.

Line: Dolphins by 10

Rick’s Pick: Dolphins 20, Browns 13

Washington (0-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-0): This one is tricky. Giants, winners of two games by a combined four points, are not as good as record implies and winless Redskins, despite locker room friction, are not as bad as they’ve shown. NYG has won last four home meetings, three by double-digits, but the NFL, like the stock market, has a way of self-correcting.

Line: Giants by 4½

Rick’s Pick: Redskins 30, Giants 27

Arizona (1-1) at Buffalo (0-2): Cardinals pounced on Bucs’ turnovers so Bills need to be careful with the ball. Buffalo already is panicking, firing coaches two weeks into the season, plus Rex Ryan’s defense was picked apart by Jets. But beware of panicked, 0-2 teams.

Line: Cardinals by 4½

Rick’s Pick: Cardinals 27, Bills 24

Los Angeles (1-1) at Tampa Bay (1-1): Rams have yet to score a TD but are in first-place tie in NFC West. They also have beaten Bucs four straight years. But Case Keenum is not the answer at QB. Tampa Bay has its QB, but Jameis Winston can’t throw four interceptions every week and win. No RB Doug Martin means this one will be low-scoring, turnover-filled and has upset potential.

Line: Bucs by 5

Rick’s Pick: Bucs 16, Rams 13

San Francisco (1-1) at Seattle (1-1): Seahawks are difficult to figure out but betting public has not yet wavered. Good news is that Russell Wilson is not listed on injury list. Bad news is Seattle still has no running threat. San Fran went from posting a shutout to allowing most points in a game since 2006. Seahawks have won last five meetings and are 8-0-1 vs. spread in last nine matchups.

Line: Seahawks by 9

Rick’s Pick: Seahawks 23, 49ers 10

Pittsburgh (2-0) at Philadelphia (2-0): Carson Wentz has drawn all the attention early this season, but Ben Roethlisberger has better targets — and that’s without Le’Veon Bell. Steelers are 13-2 vs. spread against winning teams and set themselves up as the AFC team to beat with a big win here.

Line: Steelers by 3½

Rick’s Pick: Steelers 34, Eagles 20 (best bet)

N.Y. Jets (1-1) at Kansas City (1-1): Chiefs’ 11-game regular-season win streak ended last week when their offense bogged down with four field goals. Field goals = losses in NFL. Key may be how well KC defends Jets WR Eric Decker in red zone and if they hold New York to FG attempts. Chiefs, on 6-0 ATS run vs. AFC East, in a close one.

Line: Chiefs by 3

Rick’s Pick: Chiefs 17, Jets 13

San Diego (1-1) at Indianapolis (0-2): Colts have had my backing in first two weeks but injuries have devastated their secondary so a switch is in order. Chargers lost another offensive player for the year in Danny Woodhead but Philip Rivers still should be able to throw downfield against a defense allowing 300 yards passing a game. ATS tip: Chargers are 13-0-1 vs. AFC South and 4-0 at Indy.

Line: Colts by 3

Rick’s Pick: Chargers 37, Colts 31

Chicago (0-2) at Dallas (1-1): Dak Prescott’s performance at QB has eased Jerry Jones’ mind and now the rookie takes aim at a beat-up Bears defense. Even worse for Chicago fans, journeyman QB Brian Hoyer will take snaps with Jay Cutler out — OK, on second thought, maybe that’s an improvement. Dallas is a miserable 1-10 as home favorite of seven or more under Jason Garrett and has won only three of last 16 overall games, but catch a scheduling break here.

Line: Cowboys by 7

Rick’s Pick: Cowboys 27, Bears 13

Atlanta (1-1) at New Orleans (0-2): Ten years ago, a Monday Night Football home win over Falcons helped heal New Orleans community in Katrina aftermath. Now a Monday home win is necessary to keep Saints in playoff hunt. But Falcons, led by a rejuvenated Matt Ryan, should be able to outscore Drew Brees’ team in a shootout.

Line: Saints by 3

Rick’s Pick: Falcons 31, Saints 27

Last week (season) — straight up: 9-7 (19-13); against the spread 6-10 (12-20); best bets 1-1.

Rick Weegman is the News Tribune sports editor and was not depicted in the movie “Goodfellas.”