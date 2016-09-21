Vikings turn to Hillman

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Bryce Hager (54) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on Aug. 27. Hillman was released by the Broncos in training camp and signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports

“Just chilling” in Los Angeles when the NFL season opened two weeks ago, Ronnie Hillman said he tried not to think much about being without a team for the first time in his professional career.

The Denver Broncos cut him in training camp, despite him helping them win the Super Bowl by posting a career-high 863 rushing yards in the 2015 regular season. And yet he remained without a team in Week 1.

“I can’t lie to you and say I didn’t think about it at all,” Hillman said.

Now with the Minnesota Vikings, signed Wednesday to help a team that lost Adrian Peterson for perhaps the entire season, Hillman hopes his experience can benefit his new team.

“I’ve been in the league five years, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff,” Hillman said. “I just came out here to help the team win and try to go to the Super Bowl.”

Jerick McKinnon will start at running back in Sunday’s game at Carolina, according to coach Mike Zimmer, who also admitted he’s not familiar with Hillman.

“I don’t know anything about him other than he signed today,” Zimmer said. “We played him last year. I have no idea.”

In the Broncos’ 23-20 victory over the Vikings last season, Hillman ran for 103 yards on 11 carries, doing most of his damage with a 72-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. It was one of four 100-yard games last season for Hillman, who managed just 3 yards on five carries in the Super Bowl.

Zimmer said he didn’t sign Hillman because of that long run against the Vikings a year ago.

“I mean the scouts looked at it,” Zimmer said. “I honestly didn’t have a lot of time to do a lot of running back evaluations yesterday.”

Hillman lost his roster spot with the Broncos to rookie Devontae Booker, a fourth-round draft pick.

He reportedly worked out for the San Diego Chargers before signing with the Vikings.

“I was going to get an opportunity somewhere,” Hillman said. “It was just a matter of where and when.”

He’s not sure how much he’ll play Sunday against the Panthers, the team Hillman’s Broncos beat in the Super Bowl.

First, he said, he’ll have to learn the playbook.

“Today is my first day, so hearing the new plays can make your head spin a little bit,” Hillman said. “It’ll take a little time.”

The 25-year-old was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 draft out of San Diego State.

While Hillman said he doesn’t know any of his new teammates, he said he’s familiar with the team’s 2-0 start.

“They’ve got a lot of young talent here, and even with the injuries, they still have a lot of talent,” Hillman said. “They’re a tough team. I played them last year and the defense is great.”

Hillman said he was a fan of Peterson while growing up.

“I was in middle school when he was coming out of Oklahoma,” Hillman said. “AP is a great player, a Hall of Fame player that I did admire from afar. I met him a couple times and told him he’s a great player.”