Vikings' Peterson has torn meniscus in knee

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) carries the ball and is injured on the play in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Brace Hemmelgarn / USA Today Sports)

Coach Mike Zimmer said he didn’t know how long Peterson might be out, but he did not rule out him playing Sunday’s game at Carolina.

“We’re going through the evaluation process to figure out what the next procedure will be, the options we have,” Zimmer said.

Peterson was hit by Green Bay linebacker Kyler Fackrell late in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 17-14 victory over the Packers on Sunday night in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“His heel got kind of planted and then a guy hit him from the side a little bit,” Zimmer said.

Unable to put any weight on his right leg after the play, Peterson hopped off the field, and soon was taken to the locker room. After the game, Peterson was on crutches with a brace on his knee.

An MRI exam Monday detected the torn meniscus. Zimmer said Peterson is looking at all his medical options.

“He’s sitting down with the doctors and (athletic trainer Eric Sugarman) and all that stuff,” Zimmer said.

It is the second time in three weeks a key member of the Vikings backfield has been sidelined with a knee injury. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was lost for the season with a torn left ACL suffered Aug. 30 in practice.

To replace Bridgewater, the Vikings sent a first- and a fourth-round draft pick to Philadelphia on Sept. 3 for Sam Bradford. The veteran quarterback completed 22 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in his first game Sunday.

Moira McCarthy, a sports medicine surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, has operated on several NFL players with torn meniscus injuries. McCarthy is not treating Peterson, but did discuss Monday how long he could be out.

She said it’s “pretty optimistic” to believe Peterson could return as soon as Sunday. McCarthy said if the knee doesn’t require surgery Peterson likely would be out a “couple weeks” while he takes anti-inflammatory medicine and does physical therapy.

McCarthy said if surgery is needed, it might be just to trim the meniscus. She said that could keep Peterson out four to five weeks if he recovers quickly but possibly as long as eight weeks.

McCarthy said extensive surgery could end Peterson’s season. However, she said that probably was unlikely considering many NFL players are able to put surgery off until the end of the season on a torn meniscus if they can play through the injury.

“It kind of depends how big and how bad (Peterson’s) meniscus tear is,” McCarthy said.

Peterson suffered a torn left ACL in 2011, but that was to his left knee. He returned the next season to rush for 2,097 yards, the second-most in NFL history.

Behind Peterson on the depth chart are Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata, and Zimmer said he has “a lot of confidence in those two guys.” Regardless of who plays, Zimmer said Minnesota, averaging 1.9 yards per carry in the first two games, must do a lot better in the running game.

McKinnon and Asiata filled in for Peterson during the 2014 season he missed the final 15 games on suspension. Asiata said the experience he and McKinnon gained that season could prove beneficial.

“Obviously, it helps me a lot just to go in there, and I think the coaches trust me to put me in that situation,” he said.

Asiata is good friends with Peterson. He said Monday he planned to reach out to the running back.

“It’s devastating to see your friend and your teammate go down,” Asiata said.

Regardless of how long Peterson is out, defensive end and fellow team captain Brian Robison said the Vikings must be prepared to move on.

“Obviously, when you see a guy go down like that any time, obviously your heart goes out to him and his family. But unfortunately that’s the game we play,” Robison said. “You never want to see a guy go down, but it’s going to happen at some point or another.”

Zimmer has talked about how resilient the Vikings have been since Bridgewater’s injury. He expects the same from his team following Peterson’s injury.

“Everything we do is about the team here,” Zimmer said. “We’re not going to be the only team in the league to have injuries. It’s just part of pro football. So we’re going to keep plugging away and keep doing our very best to find a way to win.”