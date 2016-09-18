Louie St. George III column: Bradford better than expected

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is pressured by Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the first quarter Sunday in Minneapolis. (Brace Hemmelgarn / USA Today Sports)

The Minnesota Vikings’ season supposedly crumbled when third-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater shredded his left knee Aug. 30. But general manager Rick Spielman, apparently and justifiably underwhelmed by the prospect of dusty career backup Shaun Hill captaining his ship, boldly — some would say recklessly — traded a pair of draft picks, including a first-rounder, to Philadelphia for unhappy Sam Bradford.

Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, it looked like Spielman swindled the Eagles.

As the Vikings christened their lavish new digs, Bradford made his purple debut and celebrated his own new Diggs.

The former No. 1 overall pick was all but flawless while engineering a 17-14 Minnesota victory in front of an amped-up crowd that, given the late “Sunday Night Football” kickoff, had extra tailgating time to enhance its liquid intensity. Bradford was better than even the most ardent optimist could have expected, completing 22 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Stefon Diggs caught nine of those passes for 182 yards and a TD. The connection was fruitful.

Bradford finished with a quarterback rating of 121.2.

Throughout this behemoth of a palace that produced decibel levels reminiscent of the Metrodome, Vikings fans had to be thinking: “We can win with this guy.”

That was the great unknown coming in.

Bradford is one of those quarterbacks you struggle to understand. Tangibly, he’s a prototype. He’s 6-foot-4 and a sturdily built 224 pounds. His right arm is protected by the second amendment. He’s got the Big 12, Heisman Trophy-winning, top-pick credentials. But he’s been more “Damn, Bradford” through his first five professional seasons. Hobbled by his own injury woes, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner never has lived up to the weighty expectations that greeted his arrival with the then-St. Louis Rams. He’s been OK, capable, but you expect a greater ROI with that kind of pedigree.

Sunday, Bradford was a heck of a lot better than “OK” while pushing his third NFL team to a 2-0 start and into pole position in the NFC North.

In front of a Vikings-record 66,813 fans, who witnessed former coach Bud Grant blowing on the Gjallarhorn, pregame cannon blasts, flames and fireworks, as well as a stirring halftime performance by the Minnesota Orchestra that included a dazzling Prince tribute — those are the bells and whistles you get for a billion dollars — Bradford made the kind of throws Minnesota fans haven’t witnessed, at least from one of their own, since Brett Favre was doing his thing here. In the second quarter, he put the ball where only tight end Kyle Rudolph could catch it to deliver an 8-yard score. In the third, he crafted the play of the game on a 25-yard TD to Diggs that made it 17-7.

On that one, Bradford knew he was about to take a shot from charging 300-pound Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels. Yet, he hung in there, gamely absorbed the blow while standing tall, and whistled an over-the-top strike to Diggs.

Bradford was traded to Philadelphia in 2015. He was expendable — and unhappy — after the Eagles drafted North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz last spring. Bradford wanted out. Spielman was happy to oblige.

In the first half alone, he amassed 175 passing yards. And here’s a stat: That’s more than Bridgewater tallied in nine of 17 full games a year ago, when he threw a pedestrian 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. That’s not a winning formula in today’s pass-happy NFL. Adrian Peterson’s running, now a massive question mark after the star back was knocked out of Sunday’s game, and the Vikings’ steadily improving defense can only do so much. At some point, the quarterback has to carry the day.

Like Bradford did Sunday.

After Trae Waynes intercepted Aaron Rodgers late and the Vikings were bleeding the clock, Bradford appeared on the stadium’s supersized screens, with his stat line attached. The ovation was deafening.

The possibilities, too, at least for a night, were endless. One of them involves visions of Bradford playing the part of Kurt Warner in a “Greatest Show on Turf” sequel. But that might be putting the cart before the horse.

The Vikings didn’t announce Sunday’s starter until … well, until Bradford jogged out for the game’s opening drive. Before that, he and Hill were the first two Minnesota players on the field. They shared a prolonged fist bump in the tunnel, their face masks touching, before trotting out together. Everyone knew, though: Bradford was the guy.

He showed some toughness after connecting with Rudolph to put the Vikings on the board. Bradford briefly went to the locker room after taking a helmet to his left hand. But he returned, his hand the color of the home team’s jerseys, and played as if he’d been here forever.

Diggs was one of the beneficiaries. He was targeted 11 times and averaged 20.2 yards per reception. He was a big-play machine in an offense starved for big plays.

During the second half, Vikings legend Cris Carter — one of countless franchise dignitaries in attendance — was interviewed on the field. He concluded by bellowing, “Let’s bring a championship back to the Twin Cities!”

It’s only Week 2, and Bradford’s sample size is miniscule, but if he can play like that on a couple weeks’ preparation, what can he do when he learns the nuances of Norv Turner’s offense? OK, OK, Norv Turner’s offense is decidedly un-nuanced, but still.

With Bradford, it’s intriguing to consider the possibilities.

Louie St. George III is a sportswriter for the News Tribune.