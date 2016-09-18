Anthem protests continue across NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist and San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick was among several NFL players who knelt during performances of the national anthem Sunday.

Three Miami Dolphin players also took a knee before their game against the New England Patriots as public protests continued in the NFL aimed at drawing attention to racial inequality.

Kaepernick started what has become a controversy when he began the gesture against injustice and police brutality by refusing to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” during preseason games.

On Sunday, he and 49ers safety Eric Reid again knelt for the national anthem before their game against the Carolina Panthers, while safeties Antoine Bethea and Jaquiski Tartt, linebacker Eli Harold and cornerback Rashard Robinson raised their right fists.

In Los Angeles, Quinn also held his right fist high during a rendition of the anthem by American singer-songwriter CeeLo Green ahead of the Rams’ regular-season home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, wide receiver Kenny Britt, who joined Quinn in making the gesture on Monday Night Football last week, did not follow suit.

The gesture by Quinn, 26, who is African-American, recalled the raised fist demonstration by black athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos during their medal ceremony at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Arian Foster, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas of the Miami Dolphins knelt before their game in New England, and Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey raised their fists in Detroit.

The protesting players have been seen as allies of the Black Lives Matter movement, which grew in response to a string of high-profile police killings of unarmed black people across the country. About two-thirds of NFL players are black.

The protests also have provoked anger in some fans who see the gesture as disrespecting the U.S. flag, the military and the nation in general.