Monday's NFL game
PHILADELPHIA (1-0) AT CHICAGO (0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN)
Line: Chicago by 3
Outlook: Eagles soared out the gate last week behind rookie QB Carson Wentz, whose jersey topped NFL online sales this week. Bears started with a stumble. But see a reversal of fortunes here. Soldier Field and Monday stage make it a tougher circumstance for Wentz. And Jay Cutler and crew should go big against a dreadful and now depleted Philly secondary.
Prediction: Bears 28-21
Greg Cote, Miami Herald