Monday's NFL game

Outlook: Eagles soared out the gate last week behind rookie QB Carson Wentz, whose jersey topped NFL online sales this week. Bears started with a stumble. But see a reversal of fortunes here. Soldier Field and Monday stage make it a tougher circumstance for Wentz. And Jay Cutler and crew should go big against a dreadful and now depleted Philly secondary.

Prediction: Bears 28-21

Greg Cote, Miami Herald