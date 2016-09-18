Search
    Monday's NFL game

    By Greg Cote, Miami Herald Today at 5:30 p.m.
    Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz plays the Browns on Sept. 11 in Philadelphia. Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports

    PHILADELPHIA (1-0) AT CHICAGO (0-1)

    When: 7:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

    Line: Chicago by 3

    Outlook: Eagles soared out the gate last week behind rookie QB Carson Wentz, whose jersey topped NFL online sales this week. Bears started with a stumble. But see a reversal of fortunes here. Soldier Field and Monday stage make it a tougher circumstance for Wentz. And Jay Cutler and crew should go big against a dreadful and now depleted Philly secondary.

    Prediction: Bears 28-21

