A wide-angle view as the Los Angeles Rams play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in a Sept. 1 preseason game. Bruce Kluckhohn / USA Today Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. ― The Minnesota Vikings last year rolled out T-shirts for motivation before the Green Bay Packers came to town. No such gimmicks are needed this time.

The Vikings will welcome the Packers tonight to a brand-spanking new $1.1 billion venue. U.S. Bank Stadium will open for the first regular-season game, and players have talked about what a home-field advantage they hope it will be.

“It should be pretty wild and crazy in there,’’ cornerback Terence Newman said. “It’s going to be fun.’’

Last November, before the Packers visited TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota’s temporary home for two years, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made T-shirts for the players that read, “Beat Green Bay.’’

That didn’t turn out too well. The Vikings lost 30-13.

“We learned in the past not to put that extra pressure on us or not to be around here with shirts that say, ‘Beat Green Bay,’ ’’ cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said.

No such shirts were printed for the 2015 regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Vikings then won 20-13 to clinch the NFC North.

Now, the Packers get another crack at Minnesota. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remembers plenty of visits to the Metrodome before it closed in 2013, figures it will be plenty loud at the Vikings’ new venue.

“I’m expecting there to be some great energy, great crowd noise,’’ Rodgers said. “They always have a loud, intelligent crowd over there, so I’m expecting it to be rocking for ‘Sunday Night Football.’ The noise will be a factor.’’

Packers coach Mike McCarthy is hoping for as few factors as possible that could go against his team. That’s why he’s glad Green Bay doesn’t have to contend with the transparent roof at U.S. Bank Stadium, and instead will take the field at night in a game nationally televised by NBC.

“Playing at night probably helps us a little bit just because I think anytime you have a different environment, my understanding is it’s a wonderful, beautiful facility but just with during the day, with the glass roof and so forth, it’s a concern about how you handle the ball for the first time,’’ McCarthy said. “I don’t think that will be an issue at night.’’

Then again, one issue with playing at night might not enthrall the Packers.

The Vikings had two exhibition games at U.S. Bank Stadium, one during the day and one at night. For both games, the lights were dimmed each time Minnesota scored a touchdown, but it was much more noticeable during the Sept. 1 night game against Los Angeles.

The touchdown celebration special effects today won’t necessarily be the same as what was used in the preseason. Still, lights will be included, and they figure to make more of an impact at night.

“It kind of felt like a nightclub in there and everybody kind of cheering,’’ linebacker Anthony Barr said of the game against the Rams. “I can see how it could be discouraging to the visiting team, You know, everybody is cheering, the lights are going out, and you’re kind of like, ‘Dang, we just got scored on.’ ’’

Running back Adrian Peterson is using the light show as motivation. He said, “In my mind, I envision those lights going off a lot for us this week.’’

Overall, though, the Vikings believe the biggest home-field advantage will come from crowd noise. The Metrodome was known as one of the NFL’s loudest venues, and U.S. Bank Stadium, with a listed of capacity of 66,200, seats about 2,000 more fans.

“Hopefully, our crowd, our fans, will be really loud when they’re on offense, obviously,’’ Zimmer said.