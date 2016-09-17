ST. PAUL — Sea Foam Stadium might be located on the Concordia-St. Paul campus, but it looked more like the O.K. Corral tonight during the Golden Bears’ NSIC football game with Minnesota Duluth.

When the dust settled and the smoke finally cleared, UMD was able to walk away with a 52-49 victory. Darren Walker’s 3-yard touchdown run with just over 2 minutes to play gave the Bulldogs (2-1) the lead. Concordia (2-1) quickly drove into UMD territory before the drive stalled due to penalties and the Bulldogs’ defense coming up big at the end for the second week in a row.

Senior quarterback Drew Bauer led the Bulldogs with 246 passing yards and two TDs while adding 151 yards rushing and one more score.

A week after UMD and Winona State combined for 374 yards and 39 points in the first quarter, UMD and Concordia combined for 361 yards and 35 after the first.

Concordia led 35-27 at the half, with the teams combining for 638 yards. Bauer had 198 yards passing and 100 yards rushing at the break.