Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Scoreboard

    By News Tribune, news service reports on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:36 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Utah at Timberwolves, 7 p.m.  (FSN)

    COLLEGE

    Men

    Minnesota at Florida State, 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    Girls

    Mountain Iron-Buhl at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

    Duluth Marshall at Wrenshall, 7:15 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    Greenway at Ely, 7:15 p.m.

    Nashwauk-Keewatin at McGregor, 7:15 p.m.

    South Shore at Ashland, 7:15 p.m.

    Football

    NFL

    Packers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

    Basketball

    NBA

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Toronto    10    6    .625    —

    Boston    9    7    .562    1.0

    New York    8    8    .500    2.0

    Brooklyn    4    12    .250    6.0

    Philadelphia    4    13    .235    6.5

    Central

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Cleveland    13    2    .867    —

    Chicago    10    6    .625    3.5

    Indiana    9    9    .500    5.5

    Milwaukee    7    8    .467    6.0

    Detroit    8    10    .444    6.5

    Southeast

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Atlanta    10    6    .625    —

    Charlotte    9    7    .562    1.0

    Orlando    6    11    .353    4.5

    Washington    5    10    .333    4.5

    Miami    5    11    .312    5.0

    Western Conference

    Northwest

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Oklahoma City    10    8    .556    —

    Utah    9    8    .529    .5

    Portland    9    9    .500    1.0

    Denver    7    10    .412    2.5

    Minnesota    5    11    .312    4.0

    Pacific

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Golden State    15    2    .882    —

    L.A. Clippers    14    4    .778    1.5

    L.A. Lakers    8    9    .471    7.0

    Sacramento    7    10    .412    8.0

    Phoenix    5    13    .278    10.5

    Southwest

        W    L    Pct    GB

    San Antonio    14    3    .824    —

    Memphis    11    6    .647    3.0

    Houston    10    6    .625    3.5

    New Orleans    6    12    .333    8.5

    Dallas    3    13    .188    10.5

    Central

    Saturday’s Results

    San Antonio 112, Washington 100

    Charlotte 107, New York 102

    Oklahoma City 106, Detroit 88

    Memphis 110, Miami 107

    Golden State 115, Minnesota 102

    Sunday’s Results

    Cleveland 112, Philadelphia 108

    Denver 120, Phoenix 114

    Sacramento 122, Brooklyn 105

    Milwaukee 104, Orlando 96

    Indiana 91, L.A. Clippers 70

    Dallas 91, New Orleans 81

    Houston at Portland, night

    Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, night

    Today’s Games

    Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    BIG TEN

    Saturday’s Results

    Purdue 79, NJIT 68

    Penn State 74, George Washington 68

    Michigan 64, Mount St. Mary’s 47

    Memphis 100, Iowa 92

    Maryland 69, Kansas State 68

    Sunday’s Results

    Wisconsin 95, Prairie View A&M 50

    Indiana 85, Mississippi Valley State 52

    Virginia Tech 66, Nebraska 53

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Florida State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Wake Forest at Northwestern, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

    NSIC

    Saturday’s Result

    Michigan Tech 68, Minnesota Duluth 65

    UMAC

    Saturday’s Results

    Concordia-Moorhead 80, St. Scholastica 64

    Bemidji State 104, Wisconsin-Superior 67 (exhibition)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    BIG TEN

    Saturday’s Results

    Ole Miss 69, Wisconsin 44

    Stanford 78, Purdue 69

    Ohio State 77, Syracuse 72

    Florida State 76, Michigan 62

    Virginia 73, Nebraska 51

    Maryland 79, Washington State 69

    Today’s Games

    Wisconsin 80, Tennessee State 70

    Baylor 85, Ohio State 68

    Auburn 71, Indiana 67

    Rutgers 50, Bryant 42

    Northwestern 88, Evansville 66

    NSIC

    Saturday’s Result

    St. Cloud State 84, Minnesota Duluth 65

    UMAC

    Saturday’s Result

    St. Mary’s 71, St. Scholastica 57

    Sunday’s Result

    Augsburg 84, St. Scholastica 69

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    *Wisconsin (10-2)    7-2

    Iowa (8-4)    6-3

    Nebraska (9-3)    6-3

    Minnesota (8-4)    5-4

    Northwestern (6-6)    5-4

    Illinois (3-9)    2-7

    Purdue (3-9)    1-8

    East Division

    *Penn State (10-2)    8-1

    Ohio State (11-1)    8-1

    Michigan (10-2)    7-2

    Indiana (6-6)    4-5

    Maryland (6-6)    3-6

    Michigan State (3-9)    1-8

    Rutgers (2-10)    0-9

    * won division title

    Friday’s Result

    Iowa 40, Nebraska 10

    Saturday’s Results

    Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17

    Northwestern 42, Illinois 21

    Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (OT)

    Indiana 26, Purdue 24

    Maryland 31, Rutgers 13

    Penn State 45, Michigan State 12

    NCAA FCS Tournament

    First Round

    Saturday’s Results

    Villanova 31, St. Francis, Pa. 21

    Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14

    New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21

    Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14

    Richmond 39, North Carolina A&T 10

    Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24

    Youngstown State 38, Samford 24

    San Diego (9-1) 35, Cal Poly (7-4) 21

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Results

    Ferris State 38, Colorado School of Mines 17

    Shepherd 40, LIU Post 21

    North Greenville 45, Tuskegee 26

    Harding 27, Sioux Falls 24

    California, Pa. 44, Indiana, Pa. 23

    North Alabama 41, North Carolina-Pembroke 17

    Grand Valley State 55, Texas A&M-Commerce 32

    Northwest Missouri State 44, Emporia State 13

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Second Round

    Saturday’s results

    Alfred 30, Western New England 24

    Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 21

    John Carroll 20, Wesley 17 (2OT)

    Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Linfield 10

    Wisconsin-Oshkosh 31, St. John’s 14

    St. Thomas 55, Coe 6

    Wheaton 31, North Central 14

    Wisconsin-Whitewater 37, Wittenberg 9

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    Montreal    16    4    1    1    34

    Ottawa    14    7    1    0    29

    Tampa Bay    13    9    0    1    27

    Boston    12    10    0    0    24

    Florida    11    10    0    1    23

    Toronto    9    8    2    2    22

    Detroit    10    10    2    0    22

    Buffalo    7    9    2    3    19

    Metropolitan Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    NY Rangers    15    7    0    1    31

    Pittsburgh    13    6    2    1    29

    Washington    13    6    1    1    28

    Columbus    11    5    3    1    26

    New Jersey    10    6    4    1    25

    Philadelphia    10    10    1    2    23

    Carolina    9    8    3    1    22

    NY Islanders    6    10    2    2    16

    Western Conference

    Central Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    Chicago    14    6    2    1    31

    St. Louis    12    7    2    1    27

    Minnesota    11    7    2    1    25

    Nashville    10    8    1    2    23

    Dallas    9    8    5    0    23

    Winnipeg    10    12    2    0    22

    Colorado    9    10    0    1    19

    Pacific Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    Edmonton    12    9    1    1    26

    San Jose    12    9    1    0    25

    Los Angeles    12    9    0    1    25

    Anaheim    10    8    3    1    24

    Calgary    10    13    0    1    21

    Vancouver    9    11    1    1    20

    Arizona    8    10    2    0    18

    Saturday’s Results

    Toronto 4, Washington 2

    Ottawa 2, Carolina 1

    Montreal 2, Detroit 1, OT

    Florida 2, Columbus 1, SO

    Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, SO

    St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, SO

    Vancouver 3, Colorado 2, SO

    Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT

    Anaheim 3, San Jose 2

    Sunday’s Results

    Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

    Winnipeg 3, Nashville 0

    Arizona 2, Edmonton 1

    Carolina 3, Florida 2

    Ottawa 2, NY Rangers 0

    Philadelphia 5, Calgary 3

    Today’s Games

    Calgary at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

    Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

        W-L-T-SW    Pts

    Minn. Duluth (10-2-2)    7-1-0-0    21

    Denver (9-2-3)    3-0-3-2    14

    W. Michigan (7-3-2)    3-3-0-0    9

    Neb. Omaha (8-5-2)    3-3-0-0    9

    North Dakota (7-5-2)    2-3-1-1    8

    St. Cloud State (6-6)    2-4-0-0    6

    Colo. College (3-9)    1-3-0-0    3

    Miami (3-6-4)    0-4-2-0    2

    Friday’s Results

    Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2 (OT)

    Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

    Denver 4, Air Force 3 (OT)

    Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 0

    Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

    Air Force 6, Colorado College 3

    Denver 6, Wisconsin 5

    BIG TEN

        W-L-T-SW    Pts

    Penn State (11-1-1)    0-0-0-0    0

    Ohio State (8-1-4)    0-0-0-0    0

    Minnesota (6-4-2)    0-0-0-0    0

    Michigan (6-5-1)    0-0-0-0    0

    Wisconsin (7-5)    0-0-0-0    0

    Michigan State (4-6-1)    0-0-0-0    0

    Friday’s Results

    Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4

    Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1

    Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

    Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 1

    Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

    Denver 6, Wisconsin 5

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 4, Boston College 2

    NCHA

        W-L-T    Pts

    North Division

    St. Norbert (8-2)    5-1-0    10

    Lawrence (3-5)    3-1-0    6

    St. Scholastica (4-3)    3-1-0    6

    Northland (3-5-1)    2-3-1    5

    Finlandia (0-9)    0-6-0    0

    South Division

    Adrian (6-1-1)    5-1-0    10

    Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1)    3-2-1    7

    Lake Forest (7-4)    3-3-0    6

    Aurora (2-5)    2-2-0    4

    MSOE (3-4-2)    1-3-2    4

    Marian (3-6-1)    1-5-0    2

    Friday’s Results

    St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1

    Concordia-Wisconsin 6, Bethel 4

    Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Wisconsin-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

    Manhattanville 3, St. Norbert 2

    Lake Forest 6, Nazareth 0

    Concordia-Wis. 4, Bethel 0

    Marian 5, St. John’s, 4

    Adrian 6, Wis.-Stevens Point 3

    St. Olaf 4, Lawrence 1

    Sunday’s Results

    Adrian 3, St. Thomas 3 (OT)

    St. John’s 6, Lawrence 1

    Marian 3, St. Olaf 3 (OT)

    WIAC

        W-L-T    Pts

    Stevens Point (6-2-1)    0-0-0-0    0

    Eau Claire (6-1-2)    0-0-0-0    0

    Stout (4-4)    0-0-0-0    0

    Superior (4-6)    0-0-0-0    0

    River Falls (2-6-1)    0-0-0-0    0

    Saturday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

    Adrian 6, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

        W-L-T-SW    Pts

    Minnesota (13-1-2)    11-1-2-2    37

    Wisconsin (14-1-1)    10-1-1-1    32

    Minn. Duluth (10-3-3)    7-3-2-1    24

    North Dakota (7-5-4)    5-4-3-1    19

    St. Cloud State (5-9-1)    4-7-1-1    14

    Ohio State (7-8-1)    3-8-1-0    10

    Bemidji State (5-10-1)    3-10-1-0    10

    MS-Mankato (3-11-2)    1-10-1-0    4

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1

    Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

    Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0

    Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1

    Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 2, Harvard 1

    Lindenwood 1, Minnesota State-Mankato 1, OT

    North Dakota 3, Syracuse 0

    Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0

    Robert Morris 5, St. Cloud State 3

    Wisconsin 5, Cornell 2

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 1

    NCHA

        W-L-T    Pts

    Adrian (7-1)    6-0-0    12

    Lake Forest (8-2)    4-1-0    8

    St. Scholastica (5-3-1)    3-2-1    7

    Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1)    2-2-1    5

    Marian (3-5)    2-3-0    4

    St. Norbert (2-6)    1-4-0    2

    Finlandia (0-9)    0-6-0    0

    Saturday’s Results

    Concordia-Moorhead 5, Marian 2

    Plattsburgh 5, Adrian 0

    Sunday’s Results

    Adrian 4, Utica 3

    Marian 1, Concordia-Moorhead 0

    WIAC

        W-L-T    Pts

    River Falls (6-1)    1-1-0-0    2

    Eau Claire (6-3)    1-1-0-0    2

    Stevens Point (3-3-1)    1-1-0-0    2

    Superior (4-5)    1-1-0-0    2

    Saturday’s Result

    Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 0

    SNOWMOBILE RACING

    25th annual Amsoil Duluth National Snocross

    At Spirit Mountain

    Weekend Results

    Amsoil Dominator Final

    1. Ishoel, 2. Pallin, 3. Springer. DNS — Hibbert (mechanical failure),

    Pro Open Round 1

    1. Lincoln Lemieux, St. Johnsbury, Vt., Ski-Doo; 2. Tim Tremblay, Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Tucker Hibbert, Pelican Rapids, Minn., Arctic Cat; 4. Kyle Pallin, Ironwood, Mich., Polaris; 5. Kody Kamm, Kenosha, Wis., Polaris; 6. Ross Martin, Burlington, Wis., Polaris; 7. Petter Narsa, Alvsbyn, Sweden, Polaris; 8. Logan Christian, Fertile, Minn., Arctic Cat; 9. David Joanis, Cochrane, Ontario, Ski-Doo; 10. Adam Renheim, Lima, Sweden, Ski-Doo; 11. Justin Broberg, Mukwonago, Wis., Arctic Cat; 12. Andrew Carlson, Big Lake, Minn.; Polaris; 13. Corey Watkinson, Port Carling, Arctic Cat; 14. Corin Todd, Otego, N.Y., Polaris; 15. Elias Ishoel, Oppdal, Norway, Ski-Doo.

    Pro Am Plus 30 Round 1

    1. Iain Hayden, Holland Centre, Ontario, Polaris; 2. Danny Poirier, Saint-Theodore-d’Acton, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Bobby LePage, Duluth, Polaris.

    Pro Am Plus 30 Round 2

    1. Hayden; 2. Wes Selby, Thief River Falls, Minn., Arctic Cat; 3. Kurt Bauerly, Otsego, Minn., Ski-Doo.

    Pro Am Women Round 1

    1. Elina Ohman, Alvsbyn, Sweden, Polaris; 2. Kassie Thibodeau, Rumford, Maine, Ski-Doo; 3. Jakki Farmer, Medford, Wis.; Polaris.

    Pro Lite Round 1

    1. Jake Angove, Oconomowoc, Wis., Polaris; 2. Aki Pihlaja, Rovaniemi, Finland; 3. Nickolas Lorenz, Kenosha, Wis., Polaris.

    Sport Round 1

    1. Ryley Bester, Prior Lake, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. Camryn Anderson, Allenton, Mich., Ski-doo; 3. Brady Love, Kenora, Ontario, Ski-Doo.

    Sport Round 2

    1. Hunter Patendaude, Hartland, Vt., Ski-Doo; 2. Francis Pelletier, Sainte-Prime, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Bester.

    Snow Bike Round 1

    1. Wes Selby, Thief River Falls, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. David Fischer, Eagan, Minn.; 3. Mick Olson, Roosevelt, Minn.

    Sport Lite Round 1

    1. Bester; 2. Niklas Gronlund, Vilhelmina, Sweden, Polaris; 3. Brian Petersen, McHenry, Ill., Ski-Doo.

    Sport Lite Round 2

    1. Carson Alread, Gaylord, Mich., Polaris; 2. Isaac St. Onge, Barrie, Ontario, Ski-doo; 3. Gronlund.

    Junior 16-17 Round 1

    1. Eric Downs, Jordan, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. Alread; 3. Gronlund.

    Junior 14-15 Round 1

    1. Alread; 2. Peyton Hogan, Bozeman, Mont., Polaris; 3. Evan Christian, Finley, N.D., Polaris.

    Junior 10-13 Round 1

    1. Jordan Lebel, Chicoutimi, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 2. Andy Pake, Felton, Minn., Arctic Cat; 3. C.J. Petosky, Munising, Mich., Arctic Cat.

    Junior Girls 9-13 Round 1

    1. Taven Woodie, Alpine, Wy., Arctic Cat; 2. Inanna Hauger, Boyne City, Mich.; 3. Sophia Hulsey, Belvidere, Ill., Polaris.

    Transition 8-12 Round 1

    1. Lebel; 2. Matt LaMourea, Eveleth; Arctic Cat; 3. Hayden Meyer, Otter Lake, Mich., Ski-Doo.

    Transition 8-10 Round 1

    1. Zach Stein, Seven Bridge, Ontario, Arctic Cat; 2. Cameron Cole, Medina, Minn., Polaris; 3. Trent Weir, Bracebridge, Arctic Cat.

    Volleyball

    NCAA Division I Tournament

    At Minneapolis

    First Round

    Friday’s Games

    No. 2 Minnesota (25-4) vs. North Dakota (26-9), 7 p.m.

    Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.

    Second Round

    Saturday’s Game

    Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii-Southern California winner, 6 p.m.

    NCAA Division II Tournament

    Central Region

    At St. Paul

    Thursday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

    No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

    No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

    No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

    Friday’s Semifinals

    Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Championship

    Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Football

    NCAA Football

    Florida Atlantic - Fired coach Charlie Partridge.

    Louisiana State - Fired special teams coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto.

    Nebraska - Fired special teams coordinator Bruce Read.

    Nevada - Head coach Brian Polian and the program have mutually agreed to part ways.

    San Jose State - Fired head coach Ron Caragher.

    UCLA - Fired offensive coordinator Kennedy Polamalu.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL). Recalled PF Anthony Bennett from Long Island (NBADL).

    Charlotte Hornets - Recalled SG Aaron Harrison from Greensboro (NBADL).

    Chicago Bulls - Recalled PF Cristiano Felicio and SG RJ Hunter from Windy City (NBADL).

    New Orleans Pelicans - Recalled PF Cheick Diallo from Austin (NBADL).

    San Antonio Spurs - Assigned PG Dejounte Murray, SG Bryn Forbes, and SG Nicolas Laprovittola to Austin (NBADL).

    Toronto Raptors - Recalled C Jakob Poeltl, SF Bruno Caboclo, and PG Fred VanVleet from Toronto (NBADL).

    Washington Wizards - NBA fined SG Bradley Beal $15,000 for his actions in a previous game.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks - Assigned D Shea Theodore and C Chris Wagner to San Diego (AHL).

    Buffalo Sabres - Recalled LW William Carrier from Rochester (AHL).

    Colorado Avalanche - Assigned G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned C Justin Scott to Cleveland (AHL).

    Dallas Stars - Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).

    Florida Panthers - Fired assistant coach Mike Kelly. Fired head coach Gerard Gallant. Named general manager Trevor Rowe interim head coach.

    Montreal Canadiens - Placed LW Charles Hudon on IR.

    Nashville Predators - Placed C Colton Sissons and RW James Neal on IR.

    Ottawa Senators - Recalled RW Max McCormick from Binghamton (AHL).

    San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Ryan Carpenter and RW Barclay Goodrow to San Jose (AHL).

    Washington Capitals - Assigned C Paul Carey to Hershey (AHL).

    Winnipeg Jets - Recalled D Julian Melchiori from St. John’s (AHL).

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballFootballhockeyVolleyball
    Advertisement
    randomness