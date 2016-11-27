Scoreboard
Basketball
NBA
Utah at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)
COLLEGE
Men
Minnesota at Florida State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls
Mountain Iron-Buhl at Duluth East, 7 p.m.
Duluth Marshall at Wrenshall, 7:15 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
Greenway at Ely, 7:15 p.m.
Nashwauk-Keewatin at McGregor, 7:15 p.m.
South Shore at Ashland, 7:15 p.m.
Football
NFL
Packers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)
Basketball
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 10 6 .625 —
Boston 9 7 .562 1.0
New York 8 8 .500 2.0
Brooklyn 4 12 .250 6.0
Philadelphia 4 13 .235 6.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 2 .867 —
Chicago 10 6 .625 3.5
Indiana 9 9 .500 5.5
Milwaukee 7 8 .467 6.0
Detroit 8 10 .444 6.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 10 6 .625 —
Charlotte 9 7 .562 1.0
Orlando 6 11 .353 4.5
Washington 5 10 .333 4.5
Miami 5 11 .312 5.0
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 —
Utah 9 8 .529 .5
Portland 9 9 .500 1.0
Denver 7 10 .412 2.5
Minnesota 5 11 .312 4.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 2 .882 —
L.A. Clippers 14 4 .778 1.5
L.A. Lakers 8 9 .471 7.0
Sacramento 7 10 .412 8.0
Phoenix 5 13 .278 10.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 14 3 .824 —
Memphis 11 6 .647 3.0
Houston 10 6 .625 3.5
New Orleans 6 12 .333 8.5
Dallas 3 13 .188 10.5
Central
Saturday’s Results
San Antonio 112, Washington 100
Charlotte 107, New York 102
Oklahoma City 106, Detroit 88
Memphis 110, Miami 107
Golden State 115, Minnesota 102
Sunday’s Results
Cleveland 112, Philadelphia 108
Denver 120, Phoenix 114
Sacramento 122, Brooklyn 105
Milwaukee 104, Orlando 96
Indiana 91, L.A. Clippers 70
Dallas 91, New Orleans 81
Houston at Portland, night
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, night
Today’s Games
Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
BIG TEN
Saturday’s Results
Purdue 79, NJIT 68
Penn State 74, George Washington 68
Michigan 64, Mount St. Mary’s 47
Memphis 100, Iowa 92
Maryland 69, Kansas State 68
Sunday’s Results
Wisconsin 95, Prairie View A&M 50
Indiana 85, Mississippi Valley State 52
Virginia Tech 66, Nebraska 53
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Florida State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Wake Forest at Northwestern, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
NSIC
Saturday’s Result
Michigan Tech 68, Minnesota Duluth 65
UMAC
Saturday’s Results
Concordia-Moorhead 80, St. Scholastica 64
Bemidji State 104, Wisconsin-Superior 67 (exhibition)
COLLEGE WOMEN
BIG TEN
Saturday’s Results
Ole Miss 69, Wisconsin 44
Stanford 78, Purdue 69
Ohio State 77, Syracuse 72
Florida State 76, Michigan 62
Virginia 73, Nebraska 51
Maryland 79, Washington State 69
Today’s Games
Wisconsin 80, Tennessee State 70
Baylor 85, Ohio State 68
Auburn 71, Indiana 67
Rutgers 50, Bryant 42
Northwestern 88, Evansville 66
NSIC
Saturday’s Result
St. Cloud State 84, Minnesota Duluth 65
UMAC
Saturday’s Result
St. Mary’s 71, St. Scholastica 57
Sunday’s Result
Augsburg 84, St. Scholastica 69
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
*Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2
Iowa (8-4) 6-3
Nebraska (9-3) 6-3
Minnesota (8-4) 5-4
Northwestern (6-6) 5-4
Illinois (3-9) 2-7
Purdue (3-9) 1-8
East Division
*Penn State (10-2) 8-1
Ohio State (11-1) 8-1
Michigan (10-2) 7-2
Indiana (6-6) 4-5
Maryland (6-6) 3-6
Michigan State (3-9) 1-8
Rutgers (2-10) 0-9
* won division title
Friday’s Result
Iowa 40, Nebraska 10
Saturday’s Results
Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17
Northwestern 42, Illinois 21
Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (OT)
Indiana 26, Purdue 24
Maryland 31, Rutgers 13
Penn State 45, Michigan State 12
NCAA FCS Tournament
First Round
Saturday’s Results
Villanova 31, St. Francis, Pa. 21
Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14
New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21
Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14
Richmond 39, North Carolina A&T 10
Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24
Youngstown State 38, Samford 24
San Diego (9-1) 35, Cal Poly (7-4) 21
NCAA Division II Tournament
Second Round
Saturday’s Results
Ferris State 38, Colorado School of Mines 17
Shepherd 40, LIU Post 21
North Greenville 45, Tuskegee 26
Harding 27, Sioux Falls 24
California, Pa. 44, Indiana, Pa. 23
North Alabama 41, North Carolina-Pembroke 17
Grand Valley State 55, Texas A&M-Commerce 32
Northwest Missouri State 44, Emporia State 13
NCAA Division III Tournament
Second Round
Saturday’s results
Alfred 30, Western New England 24
Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 21
John Carroll 20, Wesley 17 (2OT)
Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Linfield 10
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 31, St. John’s 14
St. Thomas 55, Coe 6
Wheaton 31, North Central 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 37, Wittenberg 9
HOCKEY
NHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 16 4 1 1 34
Ottawa 14 7 1 0 29
Tampa Bay 13 9 0 1 27
Boston 12 10 0 0 24
Florida 11 10 0 1 23
Toronto 9 8 2 2 22
Detroit 10 10 2 0 22
Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 15 7 0 1 31
Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29
Washington 13 6 1 1 28
Columbus 11 5 3 1 26
New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25
Philadelphia 10 10 1 2 23
Carolina 9 8 3 1 22
NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 14 6 2 1 31
St. Louis 12 7 2 1 27
Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25
Nashville 10 8 1 2 23
Dallas 9 8 5 0 23
Winnipeg 10 12 2 0 22
Colorado 9 10 0 1 19
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26
San Jose 12 9 1 0 25
Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25
Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24
Calgary 10 13 0 1 21
Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20
Arizona 8 10 2 0 18
Saturday’s Results
Toronto 4, Washington 2
Ottawa 2, Carolina 1
Montreal 2, Detroit 1, OT
Florida 2, Columbus 1, SO
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, SO
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Vancouver 3, Colorado 2, SO
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2
Sunday’s Results
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 3, Nashville 0
Arizona 2, Edmonton 1
Carolina 3, Florida 2
Ottawa 2, NY Rangers 0
Philadelphia 5, Calgary 3
Today’s Games
Calgary at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21
Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14
W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9
Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9
North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8
St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6
Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3
Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2
Friday’s Results
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2 (OT)
Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3
Denver 4, Air Force 3 (OT)
Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1
Saturday’s Results
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 0
Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)
Air Force 6, Colorado College 3
Denver 6, Wisconsin 5
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4
Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1
Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3
Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1
Saturday’s Results
Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 1
Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)
Denver 6, Wisconsin 5
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 4, Boston College 2
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
North Division
St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10
Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6
St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6
Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
South Division
Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10
Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6
Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4
MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4
Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2
Friday’s Results
St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1
Concordia-Wisconsin 6, Bethel 4
Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1
Saturday’s Results
Wisconsin-Superior 8, Finlandia 1
Manhattanville 3, St. Norbert 2
Lake Forest 6, Nazareth 0
Concordia-Wis. 4, Bethel 0
Marian 5, St. John’s, 4
Adrian 6, Wis.-Stevens Point 3
St. Olaf 4, Lawrence 1
Sunday’s Results
Adrian 3, St. Thomas 3 (OT)
St. John’s 6, Lawrence 1
Marian 3, St. Olaf 3 (OT)
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0
River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Saturday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 8, Finlandia 1
Adrian 6, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37
Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32
Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24
North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19
St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14
Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10
Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10
MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1
Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1
Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0
Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1
Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 2, Harvard 1
Lindenwood 1, Minnesota State-Mankato 1, OT
North Dakota 3, Syracuse 0
Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0
Robert Morris 5, St. Cloud State 3
Wisconsin 5, Cornell 2
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 1
NCHA
W-L-T Pts
Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12
Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8
St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7
Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5
Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4
St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2
Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0
Saturday’s Results
Concordia-Moorhead 5, Marian 2
Plattsburgh 5, Adrian 0
Sunday’s Results
Adrian 4, Utica 3
Marian 1, Concordia-Moorhead 0
WIAC
W-L-T Pts
River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2
Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2
Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2
Saturday’s Result
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 0
SNOWMOBILE RACING
25th annual Amsoil Duluth National Snocross
At Spirit Mountain
Weekend Results
Amsoil Dominator Final
1. Ishoel, 2. Pallin, 3. Springer. DNS — Hibbert (mechanical failure),
Pro Open Round 1
1. Lincoln Lemieux, St. Johnsbury, Vt., Ski-Doo; 2. Tim Tremblay, Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Tucker Hibbert, Pelican Rapids, Minn., Arctic Cat; 4. Kyle Pallin, Ironwood, Mich., Polaris; 5. Kody Kamm, Kenosha, Wis., Polaris; 6. Ross Martin, Burlington, Wis., Polaris; 7. Petter Narsa, Alvsbyn, Sweden, Polaris; 8. Logan Christian, Fertile, Minn., Arctic Cat; 9. David Joanis, Cochrane, Ontario, Ski-Doo; 10. Adam Renheim, Lima, Sweden, Ski-Doo; 11. Justin Broberg, Mukwonago, Wis., Arctic Cat; 12. Andrew Carlson, Big Lake, Minn.; Polaris; 13. Corey Watkinson, Port Carling, Arctic Cat; 14. Corin Todd, Otego, N.Y., Polaris; 15. Elias Ishoel, Oppdal, Norway, Ski-Doo.
Pro Am Plus 30 Round 1
1. Iain Hayden, Holland Centre, Ontario, Polaris; 2. Danny Poirier, Saint-Theodore-d’Acton, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Bobby LePage, Duluth, Polaris.
Pro Am Plus 30 Round 2
1. Hayden; 2. Wes Selby, Thief River Falls, Minn., Arctic Cat; 3. Kurt Bauerly, Otsego, Minn., Ski-Doo.
Pro Am Women Round 1
1. Elina Ohman, Alvsbyn, Sweden, Polaris; 2. Kassie Thibodeau, Rumford, Maine, Ski-Doo; 3. Jakki Farmer, Medford, Wis.; Polaris.
Pro Lite Round 1
1. Jake Angove, Oconomowoc, Wis., Polaris; 2. Aki Pihlaja, Rovaniemi, Finland; 3. Nickolas Lorenz, Kenosha, Wis., Polaris.
Sport Round 1
1. Ryley Bester, Prior Lake, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. Camryn Anderson, Allenton, Mich., Ski-doo; 3. Brady Love, Kenora, Ontario, Ski-Doo.
Sport Round 2
1. Hunter Patendaude, Hartland, Vt., Ski-Doo; 2. Francis Pelletier, Sainte-Prime, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Bester.
Snow Bike Round 1
1. Wes Selby, Thief River Falls, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. David Fischer, Eagan, Minn.; 3. Mick Olson, Roosevelt, Minn.
Sport Lite Round 1
1. Bester; 2. Niklas Gronlund, Vilhelmina, Sweden, Polaris; 3. Brian Petersen, McHenry, Ill., Ski-Doo.
Sport Lite Round 2
1. Carson Alread, Gaylord, Mich., Polaris; 2. Isaac St. Onge, Barrie, Ontario, Ski-doo; 3. Gronlund.
Junior 16-17 Round 1
1. Eric Downs, Jordan, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. Alread; 3. Gronlund.
Junior 14-15 Round 1
1. Alread; 2. Peyton Hogan, Bozeman, Mont., Polaris; 3. Evan Christian, Finley, N.D., Polaris.
Junior 10-13 Round 1
1. Jordan Lebel, Chicoutimi, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 2. Andy Pake, Felton, Minn., Arctic Cat; 3. C.J. Petosky, Munising, Mich., Arctic Cat.
Junior Girls 9-13 Round 1
1. Taven Woodie, Alpine, Wy., Arctic Cat; 2. Inanna Hauger, Boyne City, Mich.; 3. Sophia Hulsey, Belvidere, Ill., Polaris.
Transition 8-12 Round 1
1. Lebel; 2. Matt LaMourea, Eveleth; Arctic Cat; 3. Hayden Meyer, Otter Lake, Mich., Ski-Doo.
Transition 8-10 Round 1
1. Zach Stein, Seven Bridge, Ontario, Arctic Cat; 2. Cameron Cole, Medina, Minn., Polaris; 3. Trent Weir, Bracebridge, Arctic Cat.
Volleyball
NCAA Division I Tournament
At Minneapolis
First Round
Friday’s Games
No. 2 Minnesota (25-4) vs. North Dakota (26-9), 7 p.m.
Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday’s Game
Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii-Southern California winner, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Tournament
Central Region
At St. Paul
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.
No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon
No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Semifinals
Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Transactions
Football
NCAA Football
Florida Atlantic - Fired coach Charlie Partridge.
Louisiana State - Fired special teams coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto.
Nebraska - Fired special teams coordinator Bruce Read.
Nevada - Head coach Brian Polian and the program have mutually agreed to part ways.
San Jose State - Fired head coach Ron Caragher.
UCLA - Fired offensive coordinator Kennedy Polamalu.
Basketball
NBA
Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL). Recalled PF Anthony Bennett from Long Island (NBADL).
Charlotte Hornets - Recalled SG Aaron Harrison from Greensboro (NBADL).
Chicago Bulls - Recalled PF Cristiano Felicio and SG RJ Hunter from Windy City (NBADL).
New Orleans Pelicans - Recalled PF Cheick Diallo from Austin (NBADL).
San Antonio Spurs - Assigned PG Dejounte Murray, SG Bryn Forbes, and SG Nicolas Laprovittola to Austin (NBADL).
Toronto Raptors - Recalled C Jakob Poeltl, SF Bruno Caboclo, and PG Fred VanVleet from Toronto (NBADL).
Washington Wizards - NBA fined SG Bradley Beal $15,000 for his actions in a previous game.
Hockey
NHL
Anaheim Ducks - Assigned D Shea Theodore and C Chris Wagner to San Diego (AHL).
Buffalo Sabres - Recalled LW William Carrier from Rochester (AHL).
Colorado Avalanche - Assigned G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).
Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned C Justin Scott to Cleveland (AHL).
Dallas Stars - Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).
Florida Panthers - Fired assistant coach Mike Kelly. Fired head coach Gerard Gallant. Named general manager Trevor Rowe interim head coach.
Montreal Canadiens - Placed LW Charles Hudon on IR.
Nashville Predators - Placed C Colton Sissons and RW James Neal on IR.
Ottawa Senators - Recalled RW Max McCormick from Binghamton (AHL).
San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Ryan Carpenter and RW Barclay Goodrow to San Jose (AHL).
Washington Capitals - Assigned C Paul Carey to Hershey (AHL).
Winnipeg Jets - Recalled D Julian Melchiori from St. John’s (AHL).