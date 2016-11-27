Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Mountain Iron-Buhl at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Duluth Marshall at Wrenshall, 7:15 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

Greenway at Ely, 7:15 p.m.

Nashwauk-Keewatin at McGregor, 7:15 p.m.

South Shore at Ashland, 7:15 p.m.

Football

NFL

Packers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

Basketball

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 10 6 .625 —

Boston 9 7 .562 1.0

New York 8 8 .500 2.0

Brooklyn 4 12 .250 6.0

Philadelphia 4 13 .235 6.5

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 13 2 .867 —

Chicago 10 6 .625 3.5

Indiana 9 9 .500 5.5

Milwaukee 7 8 .467 6.0

Detroit 8 10 .444 6.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 10 6 .625 —

Charlotte 9 7 .562 1.0

Orlando 6 11 .353 4.5

Washington 5 10 .333 4.5

Miami 5 11 .312 5.0

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 10 8 .556 —

Utah 9 8 .529 .5

Portland 9 9 .500 1.0

Denver 7 10 .412 2.5

Minnesota 5 11 .312 4.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 15 2 .882 —

L.A. Clippers 14 4 .778 1.5

L.A. Lakers 8 9 .471 7.0

Sacramento 7 10 .412 8.0

Phoenix 5 13 .278 10.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 14 3 .824 —

Memphis 11 6 .647 3.0

Houston 10 6 .625 3.5

New Orleans 6 12 .333 8.5

Dallas 3 13 .188 10.5

Central

Saturday’s Results

San Antonio 112, Washington 100

Charlotte 107, New York 102

Oklahoma City 106, Detroit 88

Memphis 110, Miami 107

Golden State 115, Minnesota 102

Sunday’s Results

Cleveland 112, Philadelphia 108

Denver 120, Phoenix 114

Sacramento 122, Brooklyn 105

Milwaukee 104, Orlando 96

Indiana 91, L.A. Clippers 70

Dallas 91, New Orleans 81

Houston at Portland, night

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, night

Today’s Games

Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

BIG TEN

Saturday’s Results

Purdue 79, NJIT 68

Penn State 74, George Washington 68

Michigan 64, Mount St. Mary’s 47

Memphis 100, Iowa 92

Maryland 69, Kansas State 68

Sunday’s Results

Wisconsin 95, Prairie View A&M 50

Indiana 85, Mississippi Valley State 52

Virginia Tech 66, Nebraska 53

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Florida State, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Wake Forest at Northwestern, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

NSIC

Saturday’s Result

Michigan Tech 68, Minnesota Duluth 65

UMAC

Saturday’s Results

Concordia-Moorhead 80, St. Scholastica 64

Bemidji State 104, Wisconsin-Superior 67 (exhibition)

COLLEGE WOMEN

BIG TEN

Saturday’s Results

Ole Miss 69, Wisconsin 44

Stanford 78, Purdue 69

Ohio State 77, Syracuse 72

Florida State 76, Michigan 62

Virginia 73, Nebraska 51

Maryland 79, Washington State 69

Today’s Games

Wisconsin 80, Tennessee State 70

Baylor 85, Ohio State 68

Auburn 71, Indiana 67

Rutgers 50, Bryant 42

Northwestern 88, Evansville 66

NSIC

Saturday’s Result

St. Cloud State 84, Minnesota Duluth 65

UMAC

Saturday’s Result

St. Mary’s 71, St. Scholastica 57

Sunday’s Result

Augsburg 84, St. Scholastica 69

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

*Wisconsin (10-2) 7-2

Iowa (8-4) 6-3

Nebraska (9-3) 6-3

Minnesota (8-4) 5-4

Northwestern (6-6) 5-4

Illinois (3-9) 2-7

Purdue (3-9) 1-8

East Division

*Penn State (10-2) 8-1

Ohio State (11-1) 8-1

Michigan (10-2) 7-2

Indiana (6-6) 4-5

Maryland (6-6) 3-6

Michigan State (3-9) 1-8

Rutgers (2-10) 0-9

* won division title

Friday’s Result

Iowa 40, Nebraska 10

Saturday’s Results

Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17

Northwestern 42, Illinois 21

Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (OT)

Indiana 26, Purdue 24

Maryland 31, Rutgers 13

Penn State 45, Michigan State 12

NCAA FCS Tournament

First Round

Saturday’s Results

Villanova 31, St. Francis, Pa. 21

Chattanooga 45, Weber State 14

New Hampshire 64, Lehigh 21

Wofford 15, Charleston Southern 14

Richmond 39, North Carolina A&T 10

Central Arkansas 31, Illinois State 24

Youngstown State 38, Samford 24

San Diego (9-1) 35, Cal Poly (7-4) 21

NCAA Division II Tournament

Second Round

Saturday’s Results

Ferris State 38, Colorado School of Mines 17

Shepherd 40, LIU Post 21

North Greenville 45, Tuskegee 26

Harding 27, Sioux Falls 24

California, Pa. 44, Indiana, Pa. 23

North Alabama 41, North Carolina-Pembroke 17

Grand Valley State 55, Texas A&M-Commerce 32

Northwest Missouri State 44, Emporia State 13

NCAA Division III Tournament

Second Round

Saturday’s results

Alfred 30, Western New England 24

Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 21

John Carroll 20, Wesley 17 (2OT)

Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Linfield 10

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 31, St. John’s 14

St. Thomas 55, Coe 6

Wheaton 31, North Central 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 37, Wittenberg 9

HOCKEY

NHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 16 4 1 1 34

Ottawa 14 7 1 0 29

Tampa Bay 13 9 0 1 27

Boston 12 10 0 0 24

Florida 11 10 0 1 23

Toronto 9 8 2 2 22

Detroit 10 10 2 0 22

Buffalo 7 9 2 3 19

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 15 7 0 1 31

Pittsburgh 13 6 2 1 29

Washington 13 6 1 1 28

Columbus 11 5 3 1 26

New Jersey 10 6 4 1 25

Philadelphia 10 10 1 2 23

Carolina 9 8 3 1 22

NY Islanders 6 10 2 2 16

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 14 6 2 1 31

St. Louis 12 7 2 1 27

Minnesota 11 7 2 1 25

Nashville 10 8 1 2 23

Dallas 9 8 5 0 23

Winnipeg 10 12 2 0 22

Colorado 9 10 0 1 19

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 12 9 1 1 26

San Jose 12 9 1 0 25

Los Angeles 12 9 0 1 25

Anaheim 10 8 3 1 24

Calgary 10 13 0 1 21

Vancouver 9 11 1 1 20

Arizona 8 10 2 0 18

Saturday’s Results

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Ottawa 2, Carolina 1

Montreal 2, Detroit 1, OT

Florida 2, Columbus 1, SO

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3, SO

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Colorado 2, SO

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, OT

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Results

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 0

Arizona 2, Edmonton 1

Carolina 3, Florida 2

Ottawa 2, NY Rangers 0

Philadelphia 5, Calgary 3

Today’s Games

Calgary at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (10-2-2) 7-1-0-0 21

Denver (9-2-3) 3-0-3-2 14

W. Michigan (7-3-2) 3-3-0-0 9

Neb. Omaha (8-5-2) 3-3-0-0 9

North Dakota (7-5-2) 2-3-1-1 8

St. Cloud State (6-6) 2-4-0-0 6

Colo. College (3-9) 1-3-0-0 3

Miami (3-6-4) 0-4-2-0 2

Friday’s Results

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 2 (OT)

Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

Denver 4, Air Force 3 (OT)

Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

Saturday’s Results

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Northern Michigan 0

Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

Air Force 6, Colorado College 3

Denver 6, Wisconsin 5

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Penn State (11-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Ohio State (8-1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (6-4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (6-5-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (7-5) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (4-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Northeastern 6, Minnesota 4

Lake Superior State 3, Michigan 1

Michigan State 4, North Dakota 3

Wisconsin 2, Colorado College 1

Saturday’s Results

Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 1

Michigan State 2, North Dakota 2 (OT)

Denver 6, Wisconsin 5

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 4, Boston College 2

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

North Division

St. Norbert (8-2) 5-1-0 10

Lawrence (3-5) 3-1-0 6

St. Scholastica (4-3) 3-1-0 6

Northland (3-5-1) 2-3-1 5

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

South Division

Adrian (6-1-1) 5-1-0 10

Concordia (Wis.) (6-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Lake Forest (7-4) 3-3-0 6

Aurora (2-5) 2-2-0 4

MSOE (3-4-2) 1-3-2 4

Marian (3-6-1) 1-5-0 2

Friday’s Results

St. Norbert 3, Manhattanville 1

Concordia-Wisconsin 6, Bethel 4

Lake Forest 4, Nazareth 1

Saturday’s Results

Wisconsin-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

Manhattanville 3, St. Norbert 2

Lake Forest 6, Nazareth 0

Concordia-Wis. 4, Bethel 0

Marian 5, St. John’s, 4

Adrian 6, Wis.-Stevens Point 3

St. Olaf 4, Lawrence 1

Sunday’s Results

Adrian 3, St. Thomas 3 (OT)

St. John’s 6, Lawrence 1

Marian 3, St. Olaf 3 (OT)

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

Stevens Point (6-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Eau Claire (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Stout (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Superior (4-6) 0-0-0-0 0

River Falls (2-6-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Saturday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

Adrian 6, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (13-1-2) 11-1-2-2 37

Wisconsin (14-1-1) 10-1-1-1 32

Minn. Duluth (10-3-3) 7-3-2-1 24

North Dakota (7-5-4) 5-4-3-1 19

St. Cloud State (5-9-1) 4-7-1-1 14

Ohio State (7-8-1) 3-8-1-0 10

Bemidji State (5-10-1) 3-10-1-0 10

MS-Mankato (3-11-2) 1-10-1-0 4

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 4, Harvard 1

Lindenwood 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

Syracuse 3, North Dakota 0

Vermont 5, St. Cloud State 1

Wisconsin 3, Cornell 0

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 2, Harvard 1

Lindenwood 1, Minnesota State-Mankato 1, OT

North Dakota 3, Syracuse 0

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0

Robert Morris 5, St. Cloud State 3

Wisconsin 5, Cornell 2

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 1

NCHA

W-L-T Pts

Adrian (7-1) 6-0-0 12

Lake Forest (8-2) 4-1-0 8

St. Scholastica (5-3-1) 3-2-1 7

Concordia (Wis.) (3-3-1) 2-2-1 5

Marian (3-5) 2-3-0 4

St. Norbert (2-6) 1-4-0 2

Finlandia (0-9) 0-6-0 0

Saturday’s Results

Concordia-Moorhead 5, Marian 2

Plattsburgh 5, Adrian 0

Sunday’s Results

Adrian 4, Utica 3

Marian 1, Concordia-Moorhead 0

WIAC

W-L-T Pts

River Falls (6-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Eau Claire (6-3) 1-1-0-0 2

Stevens Point (3-3-1) 1-1-0-0 2

Superior (4-5) 1-1-0-0 2

Saturday’s Result

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Saint Mary’s 0

SNOWMOBILE RACING

25th annual Amsoil Duluth National Snocross

At Spirit Mountain

Weekend Results

Amsoil Dominator Final

1. Ishoel, 2. Pallin, 3. Springer. DNS — Hibbert (mechanical failure),

Pro Open Round 1

1. Lincoln Lemieux, St. Johnsbury, Vt., Ski-Doo; 2. Tim Tremblay, Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Tucker Hibbert, Pelican Rapids, Minn., Arctic Cat; 4. Kyle Pallin, Ironwood, Mich., Polaris; 5. Kody Kamm, Kenosha, Wis., Polaris; 6. Ross Martin, Burlington, Wis., Polaris; 7. Petter Narsa, Alvsbyn, Sweden, Polaris; 8. Logan Christian, Fertile, Minn., Arctic Cat; 9. David Joanis, Cochrane, Ontario, Ski-Doo; 10. Adam Renheim, Lima, Sweden, Ski-Doo; 11. Justin Broberg, Mukwonago, Wis., Arctic Cat; 12. Andrew Carlson, Big Lake, Minn.; Polaris; 13. Corey Watkinson, Port Carling, Arctic Cat; 14. Corin Todd, Otego, N.Y., Polaris; 15. Elias Ishoel, Oppdal, Norway, Ski-Doo.

Pro Am Plus 30 Round 1

1. Iain Hayden, Holland Centre, Ontario, Polaris; 2. Danny Poirier, Saint-Theodore-d’Acton, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Bobby LePage, Duluth, Polaris.

Pro Am Plus 30 Round 2

1. Hayden; 2. Wes Selby, Thief River Falls, Minn., Arctic Cat; 3. Kurt Bauerly, Otsego, Minn., Ski-Doo.

Pro Am Women Round 1

1. Elina Ohman, Alvsbyn, Sweden, Polaris; 2. Kassie Thibodeau, Rumford, Maine, Ski-Doo; 3. Jakki Farmer, Medford, Wis.; Polaris.

Pro Lite Round 1

1. Jake Angove, Oconomowoc, Wis., Polaris; 2. Aki Pihlaja, Rovaniemi, Finland; 3. Nickolas Lorenz, Kenosha, Wis., Polaris.

Sport Round 1

1. Ryley Bester, Prior Lake, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. Camryn Anderson, Allenton, Mich., Ski-doo; 3. Brady Love, Kenora, Ontario, Ski-Doo.

Sport Round 2

1. Hunter Patendaude, Hartland, Vt., Ski-Doo; 2. Francis Pelletier, Sainte-Prime, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 3. Bester.

Snow Bike Round 1

1. Wes Selby, Thief River Falls, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. David Fischer, Eagan, Minn.; 3. Mick Olson, Roosevelt, Minn.

Sport Lite Round 1

1. Bester; 2. Niklas Gronlund, Vilhelmina, Sweden, Polaris; 3. Brian Petersen, McHenry, Ill., Ski-Doo.

Sport Lite Round 2

1. Carson Alread, Gaylord, Mich., Polaris; 2. Isaac St. Onge, Barrie, Ontario, Ski-doo; 3. Gronlund.

Junior 16-17 Round 1

1. Eric Downs, Jordan, Minn., Arctic Cat; 2. Alread; 3. Gronlund.

Junior 14-15 Round 1

1. Alread; 2. Peyton Hogan, Bozeman, Mont., Polaris; 3. Evan Christian, Finley, N.D., Polaris.

Junior 10-13 Round 1

1. Jordan Lebel, Chicoutimi, Quebec, Ski-Doo; 2. Andy Pake, Felton, Minn., Arctic Cat; 3. C.J. Petosky, Munising, Mich., Arctic Cat.

Junior Girls 9-13 Round 1

1. Taven Woodie, Alpine, Wy., Arctic Cat; 2. Inanna Hauger, Boyne City, Mich.; 3. Sophia Hulsey, Belvidere, Ill., Polaris.

Transition 8-12 Round 1

1. Lebel; 2. Matt LaMourea, Eveleth; Arctic Cat; 3. Hayden Meyer, Otter Lake, Mich., Ski-Doo.

Transition 8-10 Round 1

1. Zach Stein, Seven Bridge, Ontario, Arctic Cat; 2. Cameron Cole, Medina, Minn., Polaris; 3. Trent Weir, Bracebridge, Arctic Cat.

Volleyball

NCAA Division I Tournament

At Minneapolis

First Round

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Minnesota (25-4) vs. North Dakota (26-9), 7 p.m.

Hawaii (22-5) vs. Southern California (18-13), 4:30 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday’s Game

Minnesota/North Dakota winner vs. Hawaii-Southern California winner, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

Central Region

At St. Paul

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Winona State (26-5) vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (25-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Augustana (26-5) vs. No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney (35-1), noon

No. 7 Wayne (Neb.) State (24-7) vs. No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (26-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Southern Nazarene (20-10) at No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Semifinals

Nebraska-Kearney/Augustana winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State/Wayne State winner, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth/Winona State winner vs. Concordia-St. Paul/Southern Nazarene winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Transactions

Football

NCAA Football

Florida Atlantic - Fired coach Charlie Partridge.

Louisiana State - Fired special teams coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto.

Nebraska - Fired special teams coordinator Bruce Read.

Nevada - Head coach Brian Polian and the program have mutually agreed to part ways.

San Jose State - Fired head coach Ron Caragher.

UCLA - Fired offensive coordinator Kennedy Polamalu.

Basketball

NBA

Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL). Recalled PF Anthony Bennett from Long Island (NBADL).

Charlotte Hornets - Recalled SG Aaron Harrison from Greensboro (NBADL).

Chicago Bulls - Recalled PF Cristiano Felicio and SG RJ Hunter from Windy City (NBADL).

New Orleans Pelicans - Recalled PF Cheick Diallo from Austin (NBADL).

San Antonio Spurs - Assigned PG Dejounte Murray, SG Bryn Forbes, and SG Nicolas Laprovittola to Austin (NBADL).

Toronto Raptors - Recalled C Jakob Poeltl, SF Bruno Caboclo, and PG Fred VanVleet from Toronto (NBADL).

Washington Wizards - NBA fined SG Bradley Beal $15,000 for his actions in a previous game.

Hockey

NHL

Anaheim Ducks - Assigned D Shea Theodore and C Chris Wagner to San Diego (AHL).

Buffalo Sabres - Recalled LW William Carrier from Rochester (AHL).

Colorado Avalanche - Assigned G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned C Justin Scott to Cleveland (AHL).

Dallas Stars - Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).

Florida Panthers - Fired assistant coach Mike Kelly. Fired head coach Gerard Gallant. Named general manager Trevor Rowe interim head coach.

Montreal Canadiens - Placed LW Charles Hudon on IR.

Nashville Predators - Placed C Colton Sissons and RW James Neal on IR.

Ottawa Senators - Recalled RW Max McCormick from Binghamton (AHL).

San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Ryan Carpenter and RW Barclay Goodrow to San Jose (AHL).

Washington Capitals - Assigned C Paul Carey to Hershey (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets - Recalled D Julian Melchiori from St. John’s (AHL).