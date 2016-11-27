Hayes scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Badgers to the victory on Sunday at the Kohl Center. Sophomore forward Ethan Happ contributed 12 points and senior guards Zak Schowalter and Bronson Koenig added 11 each.

Hayes delivered 13 first-half points for the Badgers, who shot 62.1 percent (18 of 29) from the field and had 24 points in the paint in the first.

Hayes and senior guard Bronson Koenig combined for 24 first-half points against the Panthers (2-4). The performance is a marked improvement from the pair’s last game, when the veterans combined for 10 points on 4 of 24 shooting in the Badgers’ loss last week to No. 4 North Carolina.

Happ, the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, had 13 rebounds to post his third double-double of the season for the Badgers (5-2).

Wisconsin shot 55.9 percent (33 of 59) overall from the field in the win in which six players registered double-digit scoring.

Junior F Zachary Hamilton scored a team-high 15 points for Prairie View A&M, which shot 37.3 percent (22 of 59) from the field in the setback. Senior guard Daquan Cook added 9 points.

Hamilton scored nine first-half points for the Panthers, who held an 8-3 lead to start, but became mired in scoring drought that stretched more than five minutes.

Meanwhile, Hayes scored six points during a 12-0 Badgers’ run that gave Wisconsin a 31-16 lead with 7 minutes, 34 seconds to go in the first.

NOTES: Wisconsin holds a 4-0 record in the series against Prairie View A&M. Sunday’s meeting was the third in four seasons between the teams. The Badgers posted an 85-67 last November in Madison. ... Senior forward Nigel Hayes and senior guard Bronson Koenig were honored for surpassing the 1,000-point mark in their careers. They are the 42nd and 43rd players to attain the milestone in program history. Prior to the Prairie View A&M game, Hayes scored 1,401 points at Wisconsin. ... Wisconsin hosts No. 18 Syracuse on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game marks Syracuse’s first trip to Madison. The two teams met last season in the challenge, as the Badgers beat the Orange in overtime 66-58. Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013.

No. 14 Wisconsin 95, Prairie View A&M 50

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (50): Z.Hamilton 7-16 0-1 15, Da.Cook 4-13 0-0 9, Blakely 4-7 0-1 8, Preston 0-5 0-1 0, Bellinger 0-4 0-0 0, To.Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Lv.Davis 1-1 0-0 2, JD.Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Ganapamo 1-3 0-0 3, Giddings 1-1 0-0 3, A.Lomax 0-1 0-0 0, No.Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Westbrook 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-59 0-3 50.

WISCONSIN (95): Vt.Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Koenig 5-10 0-0 11, Trice 4-9 0-1 10, Happ 5-8 2-2 12, Showalter 3-6 2-3 11, Ng.Hayes 5-5 7-8 17, Kh.Iverson 3-3 4-5 10, Thomas IV 2-2 2-2 6, Jo.Hill 1-3 0-1 2, Illikainen 0-1 1-2 1, Pritzl 2-2 0-0 6, Van Vliet 0-1 1-2 1, Moesch 0-0 0-0 0, Ferris 0-1 0-0 0, Schlundt 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 33-59 20-27 95.

Prairie View A&M 27 23 — 50

Wisconsin 47 48 — 95

3-Point Goals: Prairie View A&M 6-18 (Giddings 1-1, Ganapamo 1-2, To.Thompson 1-2, Westbrook 1-2, Da.Cook 1-4, Z.Hamilton 1-4, Bellinger 0-1, Preston 0-2), Wisconsin 9-27 (Showalter 3-5, Pritzl 2-2, Trice 2-4, Vt.Brown 1-5, Koenig 1-6, Ferris 0-1, Illikainen 0-1, Schlundt 0-1, Jo.Hill 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Prairie View A&M 26 (Blakely 5), Wisconsin 44 (Happ 13). Assists: Prairie View A&M 7 (Blakely 4), Wisconsin 15 (Showalter 3). Total Fouls: Prairie View A&M 24 (Preston 4), Wisconsin 14 (Showalter 4). A—17,287.