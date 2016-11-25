Timberwolves top Suns to end skid

Wiggins and Towns took advantage of defensive mismatches to score 14 points in the final seven minutes, helping Minnesota (5-11) break a three-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine had 13 points and Gorgui Dieng and Ricky Rubio had 11 apiece as the Timberwolves finished on a 24-5 run after forward P.J. Tucker’s free throw gave the Suns an 80-74 led with 7:13 remaining.

Phoenix guard Eric Bledsoe had 23 points and Brandon Knight added 15 as the Suns (5-12) lost for the third time in four games.

Minnesota shot only 40 percent, making 34-of-85 field goal attempts, but stayed in the game by making 23-of-25 free throws.

The Timberwolves are shooting 39.9 percent in their last four games.

Minnesota 29 18 20 31 — 98

Phoenix 27 25 23 10 — 85

MINNESOTA (98)

Wiggins 7-18 10-11 25, Dieng 4-10 2-2 11, LaVine 6-13 1-1 13, Towns 8-19 4-5 22, Rubio 4-7 2-2 11, Ty.Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Bjelica 1-4 0-0 3, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Aldrich 0-1 4-4 4, Muhammad 0-3 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-85 23-25 98.

PHOENIX (85)

Bledsoe 8-15 5-7 23, D.Booker 4-10 2-2 11, Len 3-6 0-0 6, Knight 5-12 4-4 15, Chriss 4-11 1-2 9, Tucker 1-4 1-2 4, Dudley 2-5 0-0 4, Ulis 1-5 2-2 4, Barbosa 0-6 0-0 0, T.Chandler 3-3 0-0 6, Bender 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 32-79 15-21 85.

3-Point Goals: Minnesota 7-22 (Towns 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Rubio 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, LaVine 0-3), Phoenix 6-26 (Bledsoe 2-5, Bender 1-2, Tucker 1-2, D.Booker 1-3, Knight 1-5, Len 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Barbosa 0-2, Dudley 0-2, Chriss 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 49 (Towns 10), Phoenix 57 (Len 11). Assists: Minnesota 16 (Rubio, Towns 4), Phoenix 17 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls: Minnesota 27 (Dieng, LaVine 5), Phoenix 26 (Len 5). A—16,728.