Timberwolves top Suns to end skid
PHOENIX — Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins had 25 points, and center Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 and 10 rebounds and the Timberwolves pulled away for a 98-85 NBA victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday.
Wiggins and Towns took advantage of defensive mismatches to score 14 points in the final seven minutes, helping Minnesota (5-11) break a three-game losing streak.
Zach LaVine had 13 points and Gorgui Dieng and Ricky Rubio had 11 apiece as the Timberwolves finished on a 24-5 run after forward P.J. Tucker’s free throw gave the Suns an 80-74 led with 7:13 remaining.
Phoenix guard Eric Bledsoe had 23 points and Brandon Knight added 15 as the Suns (5-12) lost for the third time in four games.
Minnesota shot only 40 percent, making 34-of-85 field goal attempts, but stayed in the game by making 23-of-25 free throws.
The Timberwolves are shooting 39.9 percent in their last four games.
Minnesota 29 18 20 31 — 98
Phoenix 27 25 23 10 — 85
MINNESOTA (98)
Wiggins 7-18 10-11 25, Dieng 4-10 2-2 11, LaVine 6-13 1-1 13, Towns 8-19 4-5 22, Rubio 4-7 2-2 11, Ty.Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Bjelica 1-4 0-0 3, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Aldrich 0-1 4-4 4, Muhammad 0-3 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-85 23-25 98.
PHOENIX (85)
Bledsoe 8-15 5-7 23, D.Booker 4-10 2-2 11, Len 3-6 0-0 6, Knight 5-12 4-4 15, Chriss 4-11 1-2 9, Tucker 1-4 1-2 4, Dudley 2-5 0-0 4, Ulis 1-5 2-2 4, Barbosa 0-6 0-0 0, T.Chandler 3-3 0-0 6, Bender 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 32-79 15-21 85.
3-Point Goals: Minnesota 7-22 (Towns 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Rubio 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, LaVine 0-3), Phoenix 6-26 (Bledsoe 2-5, Bender 1-2, Tucker 1-2, D.Booker 1-3, Knight 1-5, Len 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Barbosa 0-2, Dudley 0-2, Chriss 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 49 (Towns 10), Phoenix 57 (Len 11). Assists: Minnesota 16 (Rubio, Towns 4), Phoenix 17 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls: Minnesota 27 (Dieng, LaVine 5), Phoenix 26 (Len 5). A—16,728.