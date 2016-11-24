Davis, Pelicans run roughshod over Wolves

The pride and fire Davis has displayed in helping the Pelicans climb out of an early-season, 1-9 grave flashed once again Wednesday night as the All-Star forward scored a franchise-record 21 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 45 points and 10 rebounds to lift New Orleans to a 117-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In winning their fourth straight game — the longest winning streak in two seasons under coach Alvin Gentry — the Pelicans climbed to 6-10 on the season and showed the kind of defensive and offensive firepower that should give them a renewed sense of confidence.

If only they can keep their leader in one piece.

Davis, who hurt his knee diving into the courtside seats in a road victory over Atlanta on Tuesday night, did it again with the game tied at 55 early in the third quarter. He hustled to save a ball, threw a blind pass back onto the court and guard E’Twuan Moore made it count by finishing off the hustle play with a driving layup.

“I said it yesterday: ‘I’ll probably do it again tonight,’ ” said Davis, who was an efficient 17 of 27 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the line. “I see the ball and my instinct is I’ve got to go get it.”

Point guard Tim Frazier, who scored 11 points and dished out eight assists, said he is one of many Pelicans to tell Davis to be more circumspect in throwing his body around.

“He can’t be running into chairs,” Frazier said, smiling. “Leave that to myself and others to do that.”

Forward Solomon Hill, whose defense helped force Andrew Wiggins into a 2-of-19 night, also said he wished Davis would not tempt fate so often.

“We keep telling him that, but I don’t think he gets it, man,” Hill said. “I told him that, too: ‘Stay out of the stands.’ But the guy he is and what he’s worth, we want to keep him out of the stands as much as possible. I played with the Pacers last year and he did one where he dove into the stands. Other teams are excited when he does things like that. We’ve got to watch his back.”

The Pelicans used a 26-4 burst in the middle of the third quarter — with Davis scoring 12 — to pull away to an 83-61 lead. New Orleans outscored Minnesota 36-18 in the period on the strength of 64 percent shooting. The Wolves, meanwhile, made just

28 percent in the quarter.

Minnesota guard Andrew Wiggins, who entered the game shooting 7 of 29 in his last two games, continued his slump, going 2 of 19 and finishing with 13 points in 30 minutes.

“We have to play tougher,” Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Same thing — foul trouble, eight-point lead, we don’t close out the second quarter well and it snowballed in the third quarter. We have to keep looking. We are not playing any defense.”

Davis hit 8 of 11 first-quarter shots as New Orleans took a 31-26 lead. The Pelicans shot

63 percent in the first quarter, but the Wolves stayed close by driving into the lane and drawing contact. They made 12 of 14 free throws in the period.

The Pelicans finally cooled off from the perimeter, and Minnesota forced them into 11 consecutive empty possessions in an 11-0 run that gave the Wolves a 46-38 lead.

However, Davis, scored five points to spark a 15-4 run to close out the second quarter with New Orleans holding a 53-50 lead. Terrence Jones made a pair of dunks in the surge. Minnesota failed to score in the final 3:32 of the half.

New Orleans 117, Minnesota 96

Minnesota 26 24 18 28 — 96

New Orleans 31 22 36 28 — 117

MINNESOTA (96)

LaVine 9-22 7-8 26, Wiggins 2-19 9-10 13, Towns 4-11 0-0 9, Dieng 5-7 3-4 13, Rubio 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 2-4 2-2 6, Bjelica 2-6 3-4 8, Muhammad 4-6 3-5 11, Aldrich 2-4 0-0 4, A.Payne 3-4 0-0 6, Rush 0-1 0-0 0, Ty.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-86 27-33 96.

NEW ORLEANS (117)

A.Davis 17-27 9-10 45, Frazier 4-5 1-1 11, Asik 2-3 2-4 6, Moore 6-9 0-0 12, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 3-6 0-0 9, Te.Jones 7-10 3-4 17, Jr.Holiday 2-8 3-4 7, S.Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Hield 0-7 0-0 0, A.Brown 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 45-83 18-23 117.

3-Point Goals: Minnesota 3-17 (Towns 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Rush 0-1, Wiggins 0-3), New Orleans 9-24 (Galloway 3-5, A.Brown 2-2, Frazier 2-2, A.Davis 2-4, Te.Jones 0-1, Moore 0-1, Jr.Holiday 0-2, S.Hill 0-3, Hield 0-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 49 (Towns 11), New Orleans 53 (A.Davis 10). Assists: Minnesota 23 (Dieng, Rubio 5), New Orleans 27 (Frazier, Jr.Holiday 8). Total Fouls: Minnesota 19 (Bjelica, Dieng, Towns, Dunn 3), New Orleans 21 (Jr.Holiday, S.Hill 4). A—15,555.