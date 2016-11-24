Badgers bashed by Heels in Maui final

Tournament MVP Joel Berry II scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting for North Carolina (6-0). All-Tournament selection Kennedy Meeks recorded a double-double, posting 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said Berry was “just sensational” and Meeks “may have played the best ballgame since he’s been at North Carolina.”

Isaiah Hicks added 14 points and five rebounds for North Carolina, which opened up a nine-point lead at the break and pulled away in the second half. Justin Jackson had 12 points.

Vitto Brown scored 15 points for Wisconsin (4-2). Ethan Happ had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Wisconsin scoring leader Bronson Koenig struggled. He came in averaging 17 points per game. He was held to two points on 1-of-13 shooting.

“Obviously, Roy’s got a heck of a team,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “They did the things they needed to do, hit shots when they needed to hit shots, and were able to get enough separation.”

North Carolina improved to 18-3 all-time in the Maui Invitational. The Tar Heels won the tournament for the fourth time, adding to their titles from 1999, 2004 and 2008. Berry became the fourth North Carolina player to claim MVP honors.

WISCONSIN (56): Ng.Hayes 3-11 1-2 8, Happ 6-12 1-3 13, Koenig 1-13 0-0 2, Showalter 2-3 0-0 5, Vt.Brown 5-6 1-2 15, Illikainen 0-0 0-0 0, Trice 2-2 3-3 8, Kh.Iverson 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas IV 1-4 0-0 2, Jo.Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Van Vliet 0-1 0-0 0, Ferris 0-0 0-0 0, Moesch 0-0 0-0 0, Pritzl 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-55 6-10 56.

NORTH CAROLINA (71): Berry II 9-12 2-2 22, Meeks 6-9 3-3 15, Ju.Jackson 4-13 3-3 12, Is.Hicks 6-10 2-2 14, Ky.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, N.Britt 0-5 0-0 0, T.Bradley 2-5 2-2 6, Ba.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, S.Woods 0-0 0-0 0, St.White 0-0 0-0 0, Coker 0-0 0-0 0, Rush 1-1 0-0 2, Rohlman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 12-12 71.

Wisconsin 20 36 — 56

North Carolina 29 42 — 71

3-Point Goals: Wisconsin 8-22 (Vt.Brown 4-5, Pritzl 1-1, Trice 1-1, Showalter 1-2, Ng.Hayes 1-7, Van Vliet 0-1, Koenig 0-5), North Carolina 3-12 (Berry II 2-3, Ju.Jackson 1-6, N.Britt 0-1, Ba.Robinson 0-1, Ky.Williams 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Wisconsin 26 (Happ, Kh.Iverson 6), North Carolina 38 (Meeks 16). Assists: Wisconsin 12 (Happ 4), North Carolina 10 (Berry II 3). Total Fouls: Wisconsin 12 (Vt.Brown 4), North Carolina 13 (Meeks, Is.Hicks 3). A—2,400.