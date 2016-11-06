College men’s basketball: UMD falls in exhibition game

Sophomore forward Sean Burns scored a team-leading 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field. Three other Bulldogs forwards tallied double-digit points — junior Jake Wilson (14), freshman Luke Harris (13), and freshman Brandon Myer of Superior (12).

Senior forward Garret Pearson recorded 25 points and 11 rebounds for Division III River Falls.

Clay Seifert grabbed an offensive rebound and scored at the buzzer to force the first overtime.

Wilson made one of two free throws with 11 seconds to play in the first overtime to force another five-minute session.