Wolves no match for Thunder, Westbrook

Westbrook shot 9-for-18 from the field to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three assists. Center Enes Kanter came off the bench to pour in 20 points and grab 10 rebounds. Center Steven Adams added 14 points and eight boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves (1-4) with 33 points on 13-for-20 shooting. Shabazz Muhammad came off the bench to score 15 points. No other starter reached double digits.

It was a battle of big men to start the evening. Towns and his ability to shoot jumpers and take defenders off the dribble was the main focus of the Minnesota offense early on. He scored 13 points in the first quarter on 6-for-9 shooting.

The Thunder (5-1) countered with the combination of Adams and Kanter. While Adams was able to score with close jumpers and offensive putbacks, Kanter used a variety of moves in the paint to rack up points.

Westbrook began to take control in the second quarter by continually attacking the basket. He was able to bully rookie Kris Dunn and fight his way into the paint for dunks or assists that led to dunks.

The Thunder took a 59-53 advantage into halftime.

Oklahoma City went on a 22-8 run to kick off the second half. While Westbrook provided the highlight plays, they were able to get contributions from several sources. That included bench players Jerami Grant, Joffrey Lauvergne and Semaj Christon.

Towns was was unable to find any help on the offensive end. Guard Andrew Wiggins couldn’t buy a basket with Andre Roberson guarding him. The rest of the Timberwolves missed open shots.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Towns had 33 of his team’s 72 points. But his squad trailed by 18 and would get no closer.

The Timberwolves shot 39 percent from the field and 21 percent from behind the arc.

Oklahoma City hit 7 of 16 from 3-point range.

Notes

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said rookie Kris Dunn is still learning the NBA game. “It is a longer game and the game itself is a lot different,” Thibodeau said. “I think the physicality and speed of the game is a lot different from college. He is going through an adjustment period with that. Kris is a really tough kid.”

r The game started at 5 p.m. CDT instead of its normal 7 p.m. time. According to officials, it’s part of the NBA testing times that are appealing to its European markets.

Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 92

Minnesota 25 28 19 20 — 92

Oklahoma City 32 27 31 22 — 112

MINNESOTA (92)

Towns 13-20 4-5 33, Dunn 2-8 3-6 7, Dieng 4-8 0-0 8, Wiggins 3-13 1-2 7, LaVine 1-6 1-1 4, Muhammad 6-9 3-3 15, Rush 0-6 0-0 0, Ty.Jones 0-4 6-6 6, Aldrich 1-1 0-2 2, Bjelica 0-2 0-0 0, A.Payne 2-3 2-2 6, J.Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Lucas III 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 33-84 22-29 92.

OKLAHOMA CITY (112)

Oladipo 5-9 1-3 12, Adams 6-7 2-2 14, Westbrook 9-18 6-8 28, Roberson 3-6 1-2 9, Sabonis 3-9 0-0 6, Lauvergne 4-9 0-0 8, Kanter 9-14 2-4 20, Ja.Grant 2-2 0-2 4, Christon 4-8 2-2 10, Abrines 0-1 1-1 1, Singler 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-86 15-24 112.

3-Point Goals: Minnesota 4-19 (Towns 3-4, LaVine 1-3, Lucas III 0-1, A.Payne 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Bjelica 0-2, Ty.Jones 0-2, Rush 0-5), Oklahoma City 7-16 (Westbrook 4-5, Roberson 2-3, Oladipo 1-2, Christon 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Lauvergne 0-1, Sabonis 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Minnesota 56 (Dieng 8), Oklahoma City 52 (Kanter 10). Assists: Minnesota 12 (Ty.Jones 4), Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls: Minnesota 19 (Dieng, Dunn 4), Oklahoma City 21 (Lauvergne 4). A—18,203.