NSIC basketball: Bulldogs tabbed for NSIC bottom half

The UMD women return four starters from a team that went 7-19 overall and 7-15 in the NSIC in coach Mandy Pearson’s first season. The Bulldogs should get a boost from the return of forward Taylor Meyer, the NSIC North Division preseason player of the year for 2015-16, who took a medical redshirt after getting injured. Meyer, along with fellow seniors Allyson Harris, Kenzie Kane and Jenna Orr, give the Bulldogs experience.

Winona State is picked to defend its NSIC women’s title after returning three starters from a team that went 30-4 overall and 20-2 in conference play.

The UMD men return one starter in junior guard Kyle Schalow from a team that went 15-14 overall and 11-11 in conference play. The Bulldogs are young, with 13 of their 17 players freshmen or sophomores. Center Charles Benson is the lone senior. UMD adds size with 6-foot-10 junior college transfer Robert Harris.

Minnesota State-Mankato is picked to win the division while defending NCAA Division II national champion Augustana is picked second.