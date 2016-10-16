Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Volleyball
HIGH SCHOOL
At 7 p.m., unless noted
Ely at Silver Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carlton at Esko
Chisholm at North Woods
Duluth Denfeld at Hibbing
Floodwood at South Ridge
Mountain Iron-Buhl at Deer River
Two Harbors at Eveleth-Gilbert
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Hollywood Casino 400
Sunday
Kansas City, Kan.
Lap Length: 1.50 miles
1. (11) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 137.4 rating, 48.0
2. (3) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 127.7, 41.0
3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 115.7, 40.0
4. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 112.6, 37.0
5. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 104.4, 36.0
6. (12) Austin Dillon, Chev., 96.7, 37.0
7. (5) Alex Bowman, Chev., 94.0, 0.0
8. (10) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 92.6, 33.0
9. (1) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 119.8, 36.0
10. (20) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 84.0, 31.0
11. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 97.8, 30.0
12. (9) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.3, 29.0
13. (15) Kurt Busch, Chev., 72.8, 30.0
14. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 76.5, 27.0
15. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 84.5, 28.0
16. (14) Tony Stewart, Chev., 80.7, 25.0
17. (25) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 67.9, 24.0
18. (19) Danica Patrick, Chev., 65.0, 23.0
19. (18) R. Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 59.8, 22.0
20. (16) Paul Menard, Chev., 69.2, 21.0
21. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 59.9, 20.0
22. (33) M. McDowell, Chev., 53.7, 19.0
23. (29) Casey Mears, Chev., 56.9, 20.0
24. (27) M. DiBenedetto, Toyota, 47.7, 17.0
25. (22) Greg Biffle, Ford, 56.3, 16.0
26. (31) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 47.4, 15.0
27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 41.6, 14.0
28. (32) Brian Scott, Ford, 43.7, 13.0
29. (26) Regan Smith, Chev., 47.5, 12.0
30. (24) Kyle Larson, Chev., 67.6, 11.0
31. (13) Chase Elliott, Chev., 88.4, 12.0
32. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 35.9, 9.0
33. (36) Cole Whitt, Chev., 32.6, 8.0
34. (39) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 29.5, 7.0
35. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 28.8, 0.0
36. (28) David Ragan, Toyota, 33.5, 5.0
37. (23) Jamie McMurray, Chev., 46.7, 4.0
38. (8) B. Keselowski, Ford, Acc., 66.95.0
39. (40) J. Wise, Chev., Acc., 23.92.0
40. (35) A. Almirola, Ford, Acc., 28.01.0
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.155 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 0 minutes, 28 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.183 seconds. Lead Changes: 16
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Saturday’s Results
Detroit 97, Philadelphia 76
Sacramento 124, Washington 119
Boston 119, New York 107
Minnesota 101, Miami 96
Memphis 134, Houston 125, 2OT
Chicago 107, Milwaukee 86
Golden State 112, L.A. Lakers 107
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 105, Orlando 98
Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 94
Denver at Portland, night
TOday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 85, Los Angeles 79 (series tied 2-2)
Drag racing
NHRA Fall Nationals
At Ennis, Texas
Sunday’s Results
Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Tony Schumacher; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Leah Pritchett; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Larry Dixon; 10. Troy Buff; 11. Terry McMillen; 12. Kebin Kinsley; 13. Scott Palmer; 14. Chris Karamesines; 15. Richie Crampton; 16. Clay Millican.
Finals — Antron Brown, 3.744 seconds, 321.12 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.750 seconds, 323.12 mph.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Del Worsham; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Courtney Force; 9. Chad Head; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Dave Richards; 12. John Bojec; 13. John Hale; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Brandon Welch; 16. John Force.
Finals — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.913, 327.03 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.906, 322.19.
Pro Stock
1. Drew Skillman; 2. Alex Laughlin; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Shane Gray; 5. Jason Line; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Shane Tucker; 8. Allen Johnson; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Aaron Strong; 12. Vincent Nobile; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Alan Prusiensky.
Finals — Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.661, 209.36 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.708, 208.30.
Standings
Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown, 2,504; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,354; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,332; 4. Brittany Force, 2,313; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,307; 6. Tony Schumacher, 2,295; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,260; 8. Leah Pritchett, 2,250; 9. Richie Crampton, 2,195; 10. Clay Millican, 2,168.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 2,465; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,401; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,377; 4. Jack Beckman, 2,334; 5. Del Worsham, 2,320; 6. Robert Hight, 2,278; 7. John Force, 2,267; 8. Courtney Force, 2,238; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,228; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,151.
Pro Stock
1. Jason Line, 2,454; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,428; 3. Vincent Nobile, 2,340; 4. Shane Gray, 2,320; 5. Bo Butner, 2,314; 6. Drew Skillman, 2,269; 7. Chris McGaha, 2,222; 8. Allen Johnson, 2,213; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,146; 10. Erica Enders, 2,135.
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (6-0) 3-0
Iowa (5-2) 3-1
Northwestern (3-3) 2-1
Minnesota (4-2) 1-2
Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2
Purdue (3-3) 1-2
Illinois (2-4) 1-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (6-0) 3-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-2) 1-2
Indiana (3-3) 1-2
Michigan State (2-4) 0-3
Rutgers (2-5) 0-4
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota 31, Maryland 10
Iowa 49, Purdue 35
Illinois 24, Rutgers 7
Nebraska 27, Indiana 22
Northwestern 54, Michigan State 40
Ohio State 30, Wisconsin 23, OT
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0
Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0
St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0
MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2
Northern State (3-4) 1-2
Mary (1-6) 1-2
Minot State (1-6) 0-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3
South Division
Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0
MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1
Winona State (5-2) 2-1
Wayne State (3-4) 2-1
SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2
Augustana (4-3) 1-2
Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2
Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 39, Northern State 19
Upper Iowa 41, Concordia-St. Paul 21
Mary 26, Minnesota-Crookston 13
Minnesota State-Mankato 42, Augustana 35
Bemidji State 52, Minot State 28
St. Cloud State 41, Minnesota State-Moorhead 38
Sioux Falls 41, Winona State 30
Wayne State 41, Southwest Minnesota State 29
UMAC
Northwestern (6-1) 5-1
MacMurray (5-2) 5-1
St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1
Eureka (5-2) 4-2
Minn.-Morris (4-2) 4-2
Westminster (4-3) 4-2
Crown (1-6) 1-5
Greenville (1-6) 1-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5
Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6
Saturday’s Results
Northwestern 14, St. Scholastica 7
MacMurray 59, Greenville 46
Eureka 27, Iowa Wesleyan 18
Westminster (Mo.) 48, Martin Luther 0
Minnesota-Morris 31, Crown 7
Hockey
NHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Florida 2 0 0 0 4
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 0 4
Ottawa 2 0 0 0 4
Montreal 1 0 0 1 3
Toronto 1 0 1 0 3
Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2
Boston 1 1 0 0 2
Detroit 0 2 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 0 4
Philadelphia 1 0 1 0 3
Washington 1 0 0 1 3
NY Rangers 1 1 0 0 2
NY Islanders 1 2 0 0 2
Carolina 0 0 1 0 1
New Jersey 0 1 1 0 1
Columbus 0 2 0 0 0
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
St. Louis 3 0 0 0 6
Colorado 1 0 0 0 2
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2
Chicago 1 2 0 0 2
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
San Jose 2 0 0 0 4
Edmonton 2 1 0 0 4
Arizona 1 0 0 0 2
Vancouver 1 0 0 0 2
Anaheim 0 2 1 0 1
Calgary 0 2 0 1 1
Los Angeles 0 2 0 0 0
Friday’s Games
Nashville 3, Chicago 2
Edmonton 5, Calgary 3
Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, SO
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2
Florida 4, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 3, Anaheim 2
Washington 2, NY Islanders 1
San Jose 3, Columbus 2
St. Louis 3, NY Rangers 2
Chicago 5, Nashville 3
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Colorado 6, Dallas 5
Vancouver 2, Calgary 1, SO
Sunday’s Games
NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Buffalo 6, Edmonton 2
Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Jose at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 4, Notre Dame 3
Western Michigan 4, Bowling Green 4, OT (Western Michigan wins in 3-on-3 OT)
Minnesota State-Mankato 4, St. Cloud State 1
Nebraska-Omaha 3, Alaska-Anchorage 1
Denver 4, Boston University 3
Massachusetts-Lowell 8, Colorado College 5
Saturday’s Results
Notre Dame 3, Minnesota Duluth 1
Western Michigan 8, Bowling Green 2
Ohio State 1, Miami 1, OT (Ohio State wins 1-0 in shootout)
Minnesota State-Mankato 6, St. Cloud State 4
North Dakota 5, Rensselaer 2
Denver 3, Boston University 1
Massachusetts-Lowell 4, Colorado College 0
Nebraska-Omaha 4, Alaska 3
BIG TEN
Friday’s Results
Penn State 7, Mercyhurst 0
Lake Superior State 6, Michigan State 1
Minnesota 9, USA Under-18 0 (exhibition)
Wisconsin 3, Boston College 1
Saturday’s Results
Lake Superior State 7, Michigan State 3
Michigan 2, Ferris State 1
Ohio State 1, Miami 1, OT (Ohio State wins 1-0 in shootout)
Sunday’s Result
Boston College 8, Wisconsin 5
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11
Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9
North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9
Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6
Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6
Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4
St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3
Minn. State-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 4, Minnesota Duluth 3
Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 2, OT
Ohio State 3, Bemidji State 1
North Dakota 6, Minnesota State-Mankato 0
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota 3, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT
Wisconsin 4, Clarkson 1
North Dakota 4, Minnesota State-Mankato 3
Bemidji State 4, Ohio State 1
Transactions
Football
NCAA Football
Delaware - Fired head coach Dave Brock.
Delaware - Named Dennis Dottin-Carter interim head coach.
Purdue - Fired head coach Dave Hazell.
Purdue - Named Gerad Parker interim head coach.
Basketball
NBA
Houston Rockets - Waived PG Isaiah Taylor.
Hockey
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled D Scott Harrington from Cleveland (AHL).