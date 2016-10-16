Scoreboard

Carlton at Esko

Chisholm at North Woods

Duluth Denfeld at Hibbing

Floodwood at South Ridge

Mountain Iron-Buhl at Deer River

Two Harbors at Eveleth-Gilbert

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Hollywood Casino 400

Sunday

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap Length: 1.50 miles

1. (11) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 137.4 rating, 48.0

2. (3) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 127.7, 41.0

3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 115.7, 40.0

4. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 112.6, 37.0

5. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 104.4, 36.0

6. (12) Austin Dillon, Chev., 96.7, 37.0

7. (5) Alex Bowman, Chev., 94.0, 0.0

8. (10) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 92.6, 33.0

9. (1) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 119.8, 36.0

10. (20) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 84.0, 31.0

11. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 97.8, 30.0

12. (9) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.3, 29.0

13. (15) Kurt Busch, Chev., 72.8, 30.0

14. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 76.5, 27.0

15. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 84.5, 28.0

16. (14) Tony Stewart, Chev., 80.7, 25.0

17. (25) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 67.9, 24.0

18. (19) Danica Patrick, Chev., 65.0, 23.0

19. (18) R. Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 59.8, 22.0

20. (16) Paul Menard, Chev., 69.2, 21.0

21. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 59.9, 20.0

22. (33) M. McDowell, Chev., 53.7, 19.0

23. (29) Casey Mears, Chev., 56.9, 20.0

24. (27) M. DiBenedetto, Toyota, 47.7, 17.0

25. (22) Greg Biffle, Ford, 56.3, 16.0

26. (31) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 47.4, 15.0

27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 41.6, 14.0

28. (32) Brian Scott, Ford, 43.7, 13.0

29. (26) Regan Smith, Chev., 47.5, 12.0

30. (24) Kyle Larson, Chev., 67.6, 11.0

31. (13) Chase Elliott, Chev., 88.4, 12.0

32. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 35.9, 9.0

33. (36) Cole Whitt, Chev., 32.6, 8.0

34. (39) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 29.5, 7.0

35. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 28.8, 0.0

36. (28) David Ragan, Toyota, 33.5, 5.0

37. (23) Jamie McMurray, Chev., 46.7, 4.0

38. (8) B. Keselowski, Ford, Acc., 66.95.0

39. (40) J. Wise, Chev., Acc., 23.92.0

40. (35) A. Almirola, Ford, Acc., 28.01.0

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.155 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 0 minutes, 28 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.183 seconds. Lead Changes: 16

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Saturday’s Results

Detroit 97, Philadelphia 76

Sacramento 124, Washington 119

Boston 119, New York 107

Minnesota 101, Miami 96

Memphis 134, Houston 125, 2OT

Chicago 107, Milwaukee 86

Golden State 112, L.A. Lakers 107

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 105, Orlando 98

Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 94

Denver at Portland, night

TOday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 85, Los Angeles 79 (series tied 2-2)

Drag racing

NHRA Fall Nationals

At Ennis, Texas

Sunday’s Results

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Tony Schumacher; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Leah Pritchett; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Larry Dixon; 10. Troy Buff; 11. Terry McMillen; 12. Kebin Kinsley; 13. Scott Palmer; 14. Chris Karamesines; 15. Richie Crampton; 16. Clay Millican.

Finals — Antron Brown, 3.744 seconds, 321.12 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.750 seconds, 323.12 mph.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Del Worsham; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Courtney Force; 9. Chad Head; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Dave Richards; 12. John Bojec; 13. John Hale; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Brandon Welch; 16. John Force.

Finals — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.913, 327.03 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.906, 322.19.

Pro Stock

1. Drew Skillman; 2. Alex Laughlin; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Shane Gray; 5. Jason Line; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Shane Tucker; 8. Allen Johnson; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Aaron Strong; 12. Vincent Nobile; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Alan Prusiensky.

Finals — Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.661, 209.36 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.708, 208.30.

Standings

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown, 2,504; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,354; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,332; 4. Brittany Force, 2,313; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,307; 6. Tony Schumacher, 2,295; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,260; 8. Leah Pritchett, 2,250; 9. Richie Crampton, 2,195; 10. Clay Millican, 2,168.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 2,465; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,401; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,377; 4. Jack Beckman, 2,334; 5. Del Worsham, 2,320; 6. Robert Hight, 2,278; 7. John Force, 2,267; 8. Courtney Force, 2,238; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,228; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,151.

Pro Stock

1. Jason Line, 2,454; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,428; 3. Vincent Nobile, 2,340; 4. Shane Gray, 2,320; 5. Bo Butner, 2,314; 6. Drew Skillman, 2,269; 7. Chris McGaha, 2,222; 8. Allen Johnson, 2,213; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,146; 10. Erica Enders, 2,135.

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

Iowa (5-2) 3-1

Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

Purdue (3-3) 1-2

Illinois (2-4) 1-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-2) 1-2

Indiana (3-3) 1-2

Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 31, Maryland 10

Iowa 49, Purdue 35

Illinois 24, Rutgers 7

Nebraska 27, Indiana 22

Northwestern 54, Michigan State 40

Ohio State 30, Wisconsin 23, OT

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

Northern State (3-4) 1-2

Mary (1-6) 1-2

Minot State (1-6) 0-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

South Division

Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1

Winona State (5-2) 2-1

Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2

Augustana (4-3) 1-2

Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 39, Northern State 19

Upper Iowa 41, Concordia-St. Paul 21

Mary 26, Minnesota-Crookston 13

Minnesota State-Mankato 42, Augustana 35

Bemidji State 52, Minot State 28

St. Cloud State 41, Minnesota State-Moorhead 38

Sioux Falls 41, Winona State 30

Wayne State 41, Southwest Minnesota State 29

UMAC

Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

MacMurray (5-2) 5-1

St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

Eureka (5-2) 4-2

Minn.-Morris (4-2) 4-2

Westminster (4-3) 4-2

Crown (1-6) 1-5

Greenville (1-6) 1-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

Saturday’s Results

Northwestern 14, St. Scholastica 7

MacMurray 59, Greenville 46

Eureka 27, Iowa Wesleyan 18

Westminster (Mo.) 48, Martin Luther 0

Minnesota-Morris 31, Crown 7

Hockey

NHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Florida 2 0 0 0 4

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 0 4

Ottawa 2 0 0 0 4

Montreal 1 0 0 1 3

Toronto 1 0 1 0 3

Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2

Boston 1 1 0 0 2

Detroit 0 2 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 0 4

Philadelphia 1 0 1 0 3

Washington 1 0 0 1 3

NY Rangers 1 1 0 0 2

NY Islanders 1 2 0 0 2

Carolina 0 0 1 0 1

New Jersey 0 1 1 0 1

Columbus 0 2 0 0 0

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

St. Louis 3 0 0 0 6

Colorado 1 0 0 0 2

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2

Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2

Nashville 1 1 0 0 2

Chicago 1 2 0 0 2

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

San Jose 2 0 0 0 4

Edmonton 2 1 0 0 4

Arizona 1 0 0 0 2

Vancouver 1 0 0 0 2

Anaheim 0 2 1 0 1

Calgary 0 2 0 1 1

Los Angeles 0 2 0 0 0

Friday’s Games

Nashville 3, Chicago 2

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2

Florida 4, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 3, Anaheim 2

Washington 2, NY Islanders 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

St. Louis 3, NY Rangers 2

Chicago 5, Nashville 3

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Colorado 6, Dallas 5

Vancouver 2, Calgary 1, SO

Sunday’s Games

NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Buffalo 6, Edmonton 2

Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 4, Notre Dame 3

Western Michigan 4, Bowling Green 4, OT (Western Michigan wins in 3-on-3 OT)

Minnesota State-Mankato 4, St. Cloud State 1

Nebraska-Omaha 3, Alaska-Anchorage 1

Denver 4, Boston University 3

Massachusetts-Lowell 8, Colorado College 5

Saturday’s Results

Notre Dame 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

Western Michigan 8, Bowling Green 2

Ohio State 1, Miami 1, OT (Ohio State wins 1-0 in shootout)

Minnesota State-Mankato 6, St. Cloud State 4

North Dakota 5, Rensselaer 2

Denver 3, Boston University 1

Massachusetts-Lowell 4, Colorado College 0

Nebraska-Omaha 4, Alaska 3

BIG TEN

Friday’s Results

Penn State 7, Mercyhurst 0

Lake Superior State 6, Michigan State 1

Minnesota 9, USA Under-18 0 (exhibition)

Wisconsin 3, Boston College 1

Saturday’s Results

Lake Superior State 7, Michigan State 3

Michigan 2, Ferris State 1

Ohio State 1, Miami 1, OT (Ohio State wins 1-0 in shootout)

Sunday’s Result

Boston College 8, Wisconsin 5

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9

North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6

Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4

St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3

Minn. State-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Minnesota Duluth 3

Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Ohio State 3, Bemidji State 1

North Dakota 6, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 3, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT

Wisconsin 4, Clarkson 1

North Dakota 4, Minnesota State-Mankato 3

Bemidji State 4, Ohio State 1

Transactions

Football

NCAA Football

Delaware - Fired head coach Dave Brock.

Delaware - Named Dennis Dottin-Carter interim head coach.

Purdue - Fired head coach Dave Hazell.

Purdue - Named Gerad Parker interim head coach.

Basketball

NBA

Houston Rockets - Waived PG Isaiah Taylor.

Hockey

NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled D Scott Harrington from Cleveland (AHL).