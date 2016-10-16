Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune, news service reports on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:25 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Volleyball

    HIGH SCHOOL

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    Ely at Silver Bay, 6:30 p.m.

    Carlton at Esko

    Chisholm at North Woods

    Duluth Denfeld at Hibbing

    Floodwood at South Ridge

    Mountain Iron-Buhl at Deer River

    Two Harbors at Eveleth-Gilbert

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Hollywood Casino 400

    Sunday

    Kansas City, Kan.

    Lap Length: 1.50 miles

    1. (11) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 137.4 rating, 48.0

    2. (3) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 127.7, 41.0

    3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 115.7, 40.0

    4. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 112.6, 37.0

    5. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 104.4, 36.0

    6. (12) Austin Dillon, Chev., 96.7, 37.0

    7. (5) Alex Bowman, Chev., 94.0, 0.0

    8. (10) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 92.6, 33.0

    9. (1) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 119.8, 36.0

    10. (20) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 84.0, 31.0

    11. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 97.8, 30.0

    12. (9) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.3, 29.0

    13. (15) Kurt Busch, Chev., 72.8, 30.0

    14. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 76.5, 27.0

    15. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 84.5, 28.0

    16. (14) Tony Stewart, Chev., 80.7, 25.0

    17. (25) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 67.9, 24.0

    18. (19) Danica Patrick, Chev., 65.0, 23.0

    19. (18) R. Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 59.8, 22.0

    20. (16) Paul Menard, Chev., 69.2, 21.0

    21. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 59.9, 20.0

    22. (33) M. McDowell, Chev., 53.7, 19.0

    23. (29) Casey Mears, Chev., 56.9, 20.0

    24. (27) M. DiBenedetto, Toyota, 47.7, 17.0

    25. (22) Greg Biffle, Ford, 56.3, 16.0

    26. (31) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 47.4, 15.0

    27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 41.6, 14.0

    28. (32) Brian Scott, Ford, 43.7, 13.0

    29. (26) Regan Smith, Chev., 47.5, 12.0

    30. (24) Kyle Larson, Chev., 67.6, 11.0

    31. (13) Chase Elliott, Chev., 88.4, 12.0

    32. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 35.9, 9.0

    33. (36) Cole Whitt, Chev., 32.6, 8.0

    34. (39) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 29.5, 7.0

    35. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 28.8, 0.0

    36. (28) David Ragan, Toyota, 33.5, 5.0

    37. (23) Jamie McMurray, Chev., 46.7, 4.0

    38. (8) B. Keselowski, Ford, Acc., 66.95.0

    39. (40) J. Wise, Chev., Acc., 23.92.0

    40. (35) A. Almirola, Ford, Acc., 28.01.0

    Race Statistics

    Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.155 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 0 minutes, 28 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.183 seconds. Lead Changes: 16

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Saturday’s Results

    Detroit 97, Philadelphia 76

    Sacramento 124, Washington 119

    Boston 119, New York 107

    Minnesota 101, Miami 96

    Memphis 134, Houston 125, 2OT

    Chicago 107, Milwaukee 86

    Golden State 112, L.A. Lakers 107

    Sunday’s Results

    Atlanta 105, Orlando 98

    Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 94

    Denver at Portland, night

    TOday’s Games

    Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 85, Los Angeles 79 (series tied 2-2)

    Drag racing

    NHRA Fall Nationals

    At Ennis, Texas

    Sunday’s Results

    Top Fuel

    1.  Antron Brown; 2.  Steve Torrence; 3.  Shawn Langdon; 4.  J.R. Todd; 5.  Tony Schumacher; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7.  Leah Pritchett; 8.  Brittany Force; 9.  Larry Dixon; 10.  Troy Buff; 11.  Terry McMillen; 12.  Kebin Kinsley; 13.  Scott Palmer; 14.  Chris Karamesines; 15.  Richie Crampton; 16. Clay Millican.

    Finals — Antron Brown, 3.744 seconds, 321.12 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.750 seconds, 323.12 mph.

    Funny Car

    1.  Matt Hagan; 2.  Ron Capps; 3.  Del Worsham; 4.  Robert Hight; 5.  Alexis DeJoria; 6.  Jack Beckman; 7.  Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8.  Courtney Force; 9.  Chad Head; 10.  Cruz Pedregon; 11.  Dave Richards; 12.  John Bojec; 13.  John Hale; 14.  Tim Wilkerson; 15.  Brandon Welch; 16.  John Force.

    Finals — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.913, 327.03 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.906, 322.19.

    Pro Stock

    1.  Drew Skillman; 2.  Alex Laughlin; 3.  Greg Anderson; 4.  Shane Gray; 5.  Jason Line; 6.  Bo Butner; 7.  Shane Tucker; 8.  Allen Johnson; 9.  Jeg Coughlin; 10.  Deric Kramer; 11.  Aaron Strong; 12.  Vincent Nobile; 13.  Erica Enders; 14.  Kenny Delco; 15.  Chris McGaha; 16.  Alan Prusiensky.

    Finals — Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.661, 209.36 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.708, 208.30.

    Standings

    Top Fuel

    1.  Antron Brown, 2,504; 2.  Doug Kalitta, 2,354; 3.  Shawn Langdon, 2,332; 4.  Brittany Force, 2,313; 5.  Steve Torrence, 2,307; 6.  Tony Schumacher, 2,295; 7.  J.R. Todd, 2,260; 8.  Leah Pritchett, 2,250; 9.  Richie Crampton, 2,195; 10.  Clay Millican, 2,168.

    Funny Car

    1.  Ron Capps, 2,465; 2.  Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,401; 3.  Matt Hagan, 2,377; 4.  Jack Beckman, 2,334; 5.  Del Worsham, 2,320; 6.  Robert Hight, 2,278; 7.  John Force, 2,267; 8.  Courtney Force, 2,238; 9.  Tim Wilkerson, 2,228; 10.  Alexis DeJoria, 2,151.

    Pro Stock

    1.  Jason Line, 2,454; 2.  Greg Anderson, 2,428; 3.  Vincent Nobile, 2,340; 4.  Shane Gray, 2,320; 5.  Bo Butner, 2,314; 6.  Drew Skillman, 2,269; 7.  Chris McGaha, 2,222; 8.  Allen Johnson, 2,213; 9.  Jeg Coughlin, 2,146; 10.  Erica Enders, 2,135.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (6-0)    3-0

    Iowa (5-2)    3-1

    Northwestern (3-3)    2-1

    Minnesota (4-2)    1-2

    Wisconsin (4-2)    1-2

    Purdue (3-3)    1-2

    Illinois (2-4)    1-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0)    3-0

    Ohio State (6-0)    3-0

    Penn State (4-2)    2-1

    Maryland (4-2)    1-2

    Indiana (3-3)    1-2

    Michigan State (2-4)    0-3

    Rutgers (2-5)    0-4

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota 31, Maryland 10

    Iowa 49, Purdue 35

    Illinois 24, Rutgers 7

    Nebraska 27, Indiana 22

    Northwestern 54, Michigan State 40

    Ohio State 30, Wisconsin 23, OT

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (6-1)    3-0

    Minn. Duluth (6-1)    3-0

    St. Cloud State (4-3)    3-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-4)    1-2

    Northern State (3-4)    1-2

    Mary (1-6)    1-2

    Minot State (1-6)    0-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-7)    0-3

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (7-0)    3-0

    MS-Mankato (5-2)    2-1

    Winona State (5-2)    2-1

    Wayne State (3-4)    2-1

    SW Minn. State (4-3)    1-2

    Augustana (4-3)    1-2

    Upper Iowa (2-5)    1-2

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-5)    0-3

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 39, Northern State 19

    Upper Iowa 41, Concordia-St. Paul 21

    Mary 26, Minnesota-Crookston 13

    Minnesota State-Mankato 42, Augustana 35

    Bemidji State 52, Minot State 28

    St. Cloud State 41, Minnesota State-Moorhead 38

    Sioux Falls 41, Winona State 30

    Wayne State 41, Southwest Minnesota State 29

    UMAC

    Northwestern (6-1)    5-1

    MacMurray (5-2)    5-1

    St. Scholastica (5-2)    5-1

    Eureka (5-2)    4-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-2)    4-2

    Westminster (4-3)    4-2

    Crown (1-6)    1-5

    Greenville (1-6)    1-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-6)    1-5

    Martin Luther (0-7)    0-6

    Saturday’s Results

    Northwestern 14, St. Scholastica 7

    MacMurray 59, Greenville 46

    Eureka 27, Iowa Wesleyan 18

    Westminster (Mo.) 48, Martin Luther 0

    Minnesota-Morris 31, Crown 7

    Hockey

    NHL

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    Florida    2    0    0    0    4

    Tampa Bay    2    0    0    0    4

    Ottawa    2    0    0    0    4

    Montreal    1    0    0    1    3

    Toronto    1    0    1    0    3

    Buffalo    1    1    0    0    2

    Boston    1    1    0    0    2

    Detroit    0    2    0    0    0

    Metropolitan Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    Pittsburgh    2    0    0    0    4

    Philadelphia    1    0    1    0    3

    Washington    1    0    0    1    3

    NY Rangers    1    1    0    0    2

    NY Islanders    1    2    0    0    2

    Carolina    0    0    1    0    1

    New Jersey    0    1    1    0    1

    Columbus    0    2    0    0    0

    Western Conference

    Central Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    St. Louis    3    0    0    0    6

    Colorado    1    0    0    0    2

    Dallas    1    1    0    0    2

    Minnesota    1    1    0    0    2

    Winnipeg    1    1    0    0    2

    Nashville    1    1    0    0    2

    Chicago    1    2    0    0    2

    Pacific Division

        W    L    OT    SO    Pts

    San Jose    2    0    0    0    4

    Edmonton    2    1    0    0    4

    Arizona    1    0    0    0    2

    Vancouver    1    0    0    0    2

    Anaheim    0    2    1    0    1

    Calgary    0    2    0    1    1

    Los Angeles    0    2    0    0    0

    Friday’s Games

    Nashville 3, Chicago 2

    Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

    Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3

    Toronto 4, Boston 1

    Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, SO

    Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2

    Florida 4, Detroit 1

    Pittsburgh 3, Anaheim 2

    Washington 2, NY Islanders 1

    San Jose 3, Columbus 2

    St. Louis 3, NY Rangers 2

    Chicago 5, Nashville 3

    Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

    Colorado 6, Dallas 5

    Vancouver 2, Calgary 1, SO

    Sunday’s Games

    NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 2, OT

    Buffalo 6, Edmonton 2

    Carolina at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

    Monday’s Games

    San Jose at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

    Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 4, Notre Dame 3

    Western Michigan 4, Bowling Green 4, OT (Western Michigan wins in 3-on-3 OT)

    Minnesota State-Mankato 4, St. Cloud State 1

    Nebraska-Omaha 3, Alaska-Anchorage 1

    Denver 4, Boston University 3

    Massachusetts-Lowell 8, Colorado College 5

    Saturday’s Results

    Notre Dame 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

    Western Michigan 8, Bowling Green 2

    Ohio State 1, Miami 1, OT (Ohio State wins 1-0 in shootout)

    Minnesota State-Mankato 6, St. Cloud State 4

    North Dakota 5, Rensselaer 2

    Denver 3, Boston University 1

    Massachusetts-Lowell 4, Colorado College 0

    Nebraska-Omaha 4, Alaska 3

    BIG TEN

    Friday’s Results

    Penn State 7, Mercyhurst 0

    Lake Superior State 6, Michigan State 1

    Minnesota 9, USA Under-18 0 (exhibition)

    Wisconsin 3, Boston College 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Lake Superior State 7, Michigan State 3

    Michigan 2, Ferris State 1

    Ohio State 1, Miami 1, OT (Ohio State wins 1-0 in shootout)

    Sunday’s Result

    Boston College 8, Wisconsin 5

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

        W-L-T-SW    Pts

    Wisconsin (5-0-1)    3-0-1-1    11

    Minnesota (5-1)    3-1-0-0    9

    North Dakota (4-1-1)    3-1-0-0    9

    Bemidji State (4-2)    2-2-0-0    6

    Minn. Duluth (3-2-1)    2-2-0-0    6

    Ohio State (3-2-1)    1-2-1-0    4

    St. Cloud State (2-4)    1-3-0-0    3

    Minn. State-Mankato (2-4)    0-4-0-0    0

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 4, Minnesota Duluth 3

    Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 2, OT

    Ohio State 3, Bemidji State 1

    North Dakota 6, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota 3, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT

    Wisconsin 4, Clarkson 1

    North Dakota 4, Minnesota State-Mankato 3

    Bemidji State 4, Ohio State 1

    Transactions

    Football

    NCAA Football

    Delaware - Fired head coach Dave Brock.

    Delaware - Named Dennis Dottin-Carter interim head coach.

    Purdue - Fired head coach Dave Hazell.

    Purdue - Named Gerad Parker interim head coach.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Houston Rockets - Waived PG Isaiah Taylor.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Recalled D Scott Harrington from Cleveland (AHL).

