NBA: Muhammad eyes starting role

“Shabazz (Muhammad) had 30-something off the bench,” he said. “He was just running right past all our bigs and getting dunks, and I was just like, ‘Ah, man, these guys are fast.’ ”

Muhammad’s final stat line that night included 35 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the floor and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line. Muhammad added six rebounds and sported a plus-29.

That all proves one thing: Muhammad can score.

He’s reiterating that point this preseason. Through Friday, Muhammad had scored in double digits in each of Minnesota’s three games while averaging 21 minutes. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter in the Timberwolves’ win over Denver in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday.

“Scoring is always my thing. I have to help out my team, especially that second unit. I think scoring … in bunches is a big thing for us,” Muhammad said. “Coach is doing a good job of drawing up plays for me. I’m getting to where my sweet spots are. It’s something that I like to do, and I can tell it can be really good.”

But scoring has never been the issue for Muhammad. If he’s to make the next step in his career, he’ll do so on the defensive end.

Advanced stats show Muhammad, 23, has been a below-average defender through the first three years of his career. Luckily for him, new coach Tom Thibodeau is one of the best in the business on that end of the court.

“He’s a terrific athlete; he’s strong,” Thibodeau said. “There’s no reason why he can’t be a good defender.”

The first step to becoming one, Thibodeau said, is knowing what you have to do. That’s where Thibodeau has helped Muhammad.

Muhammad said he watched film and spoke to Thibodeau during the summer as he tried to master defensive rotations. Muhammad said Thibodeau has discussed defensive terms he hadn’t heard before.

Muhammad, a self-described “intense guy,” said he loves Thibodeau’s intense coaching.

“It helps me a lot, especially trying to get my intensity on the defensive end,” he said. “I think that’s something that he really impacted me from day one. I’m trying to work my way to be a two-way player and show that in preseason — and the whole season.”

Muhammad specifically mentioned “tagging” cutters as they flash into the lane, then retreating back out to your man on the perimeter and forcing him to pass or dribble. He touched on the importance of closing out with your feet back on your heels, so you can close aggressively while still being balanced and in position to defend a drive.

In the early stages of Muhammad’s fourth season, he’s getting the terms down and Thibodeau’s lessons appear to have taken hold.

“I already feel like I’ve gotten way smarter on defense, just with the things Coach has been explaining to us,” Muhammad said. “I’m just happy I’m improving as a player.”

Simply scoring is enough to get you NBA minutes. But Muhammad wants more for himself. He has his sights set on a starting role. And while Muhammad is currently slotted into the second five, Thibodeau suggested those lineups are subject to change as the season progresses.

“(Starting is) definitely a goal for me,” Muhammad said. “I can’t wait to start playing and showing Coach how I can play both ends.”