WNBA: Sparks edge Lynx in Game 1

Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) dribbles in the fourth quarter against Sparks guard Chelsea Gray in Game One of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Brad Rempel / USA Today Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS — If the Los Angeles Sparks want their first WNBA title since 2002, they’ll have to go through the defending champion Minnesota Lynx.

One win down, two to go.

Alana Beard hit a corner jumper at the buzzer to lift the Sparks to a 78-76 win over the Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Target Center.

Kristi Toliver and WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike each had 19 points to pace the offense for Los Angeles. Candace Parker added 14 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Lynx tied the game at 76-76 on a baseline layup by leading scorer Maya Moore with 24.7 seconds remaining. That allowed Los Angeles to hold the ball for a final shot, and Beard’s dagger from the corner -- two of just four points she scored all game — just beat the buzzer for a Sparks’ victory.

Moore averaged 25.7 points per game this season but was held scoreless in the first half. She came alive after halftime, though, and finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Sylvia Fowles and Lindsay Whalen also added 18 points each for Minnesota in the loss.

Sunday’s game was close from start to finish, with neither team holding more than a five-point advantage all day. A late layup by Whalen near the end of the first half put the Lynx up four, and they led by two at halftime.

The Lynx offense was sloppy with the ball for most of the game, turning it over 16 times. The Sparks converted those turnovers into 18 points and forced a few key Minnesota turnovers late in the fourth quarter as the Lynx attempted to take control.

With Minnesota holding onto a one-point lead, Moore converted a three-point play. Moore leaned in to draw the foul and let out a yell after the shot dropped, with many of those in the Target Center crowd roaring with her.

Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 10 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Sparks capitalized on 11 Minnesota turnovers in the first half by cashing in for nine points.

This year’s WNBA Finals is unique in that it pits two Western Conference teams against each other. A new postseason format seeds the eight playoff teams regardless of conference, which resulted in the top-seeded Lynx and No. 2 Sparks facing off in the Finals.

The teams will meet again Tuesday at Target Center for Game 2.