Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Bucks at Chicago, 7 p.m. (NBA-TV)
Football
NFL
N.Y. Giants at Vikings, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Soccer
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Proctor at Hermantown, 6 p.m.
Hibbing at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Duluth East at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Proctor at Hermantown, 4 p.m.
Duluth Marshall at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 7 p.m.
Tennis
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Hermantown at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 3 p.m.
Bemidji at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 4 p.m.
Duluth Marshall at Pine City, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
HIGH SCHOOL
Hermantown at Carlton, 7 p.m.
Mountain Iron-Buhl at Wrenshall, 7 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Citizen Soldier 400
Sunday
Dover, Del.
Lap Length: 1.00 miles
1. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 143.2 rating, 45.0
2. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 125.1, 40.0
3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chev., 105.0, 38.0
4. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 111.6, 38.0
5. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 109.8, 36.0
6. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 107.0, 35.0
7. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 121.9, 35.0
8. (14) Austin Dillon, Chev., 93.8, 33.0
9. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 97.4, 32.0
10. (18) Jeff Gordon, Chev., 86.9, 32.0
11. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 72.3, 30.0
12. (17) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 81.7, 29.0
13. (15) Tony Stewart, Chev., 79.8, 28.0
14. (10) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 90.5, 27.0
15. (11) Kurt Busch, Chev., 80.5, 26.0
16. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, 69.6, 25.0
17. (19) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.7, 24.0
18. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 69.8, 24.0
19. (21) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 62.5, 22.0
20. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 59.3, 21.0
21. (34) Brian Scott, Ford, 58.0, 20.0
22. (26) Paul Menard, Chev., 63.4, 19.0
23. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60.7, 18.0
24. (28) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 49.8, 17.0
25. (12) Kyle Larson, Chev., 58.7, 16.0
26. (29) Casey Mears, Chev., 52.8, 15.0
27. (35) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 40.5, 14.0
28. (24) Danica Patrick, Chev., 40.3, 13.0
29. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, 47.8, 12.0
30. (32) David Ragan, Toyota, 40.2, 11.0
31. (33) Regan Smith, Chev., 41.0, 10.0
32. (30) Ty Dillon, Chev., 42.8, 0.0
33. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 31.5, 8.0
34. (36) Timmy Hill, Chev., 32.5, 0.0
35. (39) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 30.5, 6.0
36. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 26.2, 5.0
37. (6) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 54.1, 4.0
38. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 61.7, 3.0
39. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., Engine, 196, 24.82.0,
40. (13) Jamie McMurray, Chev., Engine, 192, 56.01.0,
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.969 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Margin of Victory: 7.527 seconds. Lead Changes: 14
Basketball
WNBA Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 82, Phoenix 67 (Minnesota wins series 3-0)
Chicago 70, Los Angeles 66 (Los Angeles leads series 2-1)
DRAG RACING
NHRA
Dodge Nationals
At Mohnton, Pa.
Sunday’s Results
Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Clay Millican; 6.
Dom Lagana; 7. Steve Torrence; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Larry Dixon; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Smax Smith; 14. Ike Maier; 15. Shawn Reed; 16. Scott Palmer.
Finals — Antron Brown, 3.721 seconds, 317.34 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.721 seconds, 324.67 mph.
Funny Car
1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Del Worsham; 6. John Bojec; 7. Mike Smith; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Chad Head; 11. Alexis DeJoria; 12. Courtney Force; 13. John Force; 14. Robert Hight; 15. John Hale; 16. Jim Campbell.
Finals — Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.895, 330.63 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.911, 324.12.
Pro Stock
1. Vincent Nobile; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Jason Line; 4. Shane Gray; 5. Erica Enders; 6. John Gaydosh Jr; 7. Alan Prusiensky; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Jeg Coughlin; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. Drew Skillman; 15. Allen Johnson; 16. Val Smeland.
Finals — Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.575, 209.85 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.582, 210.37.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown, 2,377; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,300; 3. Brittany Force, 2,259; 4. Shawn Langdon, 2,258; 5. Tony Schumacher, 2,236; 6. Steve Torrence, 2,214; 7. Leah Pritchett, 2,188; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,183; 9. Richie Crampton, 2,159; 10. Clay Millican, 2,136.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 2,368; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,344; 3. Jack Beckman, 2,275; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,258; 5. Del Worsham, 2,246; 6. John Force, 2,230; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,196; 8. Robert Hight, 2,193; 9. Courtney Force, 2,182; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,099.
Pro Stock
1. Jason Line, 2,389; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,344; 3. Vincent Nobile, 2,306; 4. Bo Butner, 2,256; 5. Shane Gray, 2,242; 6. Chris McGaha, 2,189; 7. Allen Johnson, 2,160; 8. Drew Skillman, 2,157; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,115; 10. Erica Enders, 2,104.
Football
NFL
Injury Report
Today’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota — Minnesota: OUT: DT Sharrif Floyd (Knee). QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Easton (Ankle), FB Zach Line (Undisclosed), TE MyCole Pruitt (Knee), TE David Morgan (Knee). N.Y. Giants: DOUBTFUL: RB Rashad Jennings (Thumb), CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Groin). QUESTIONABLE: S Nat Berhe (Concussion), T Marshall Newhouse (Calf), DE Olivier Vernon (Wrist), CB Eli Apple (Hamstring), S Darian Thompson (Foot), DT Robert Thomas (Illness).
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (5-0) 2-0
Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1
Iowa (3-2) 1-1
Northwestern (2-3) 1-1
Minnesota (3-1) 0-1
Purdue (2-2) 0-1
Illinois (1-3) 0-1
East Division
Michigan (5-0) 2-0
Maryland (4-0) 1-0
Ohio State (4-0) 1-0
Indiana (3-1) 1-0
Penn State (3-2) 1-1
Michigan State (2-2) 0-2
Rutgers (2-3) 0-2
Saturday’s Results
Penn State 29, Minnesota 26, OT
Michigan 14, Wisconsin 7
Maryland 50, Purdue 7
Nebraska 31, Illinois 16
Northwestern 38, Iowa 31
Ohio State 58, Rutgers 0
Indiana 24, Michigan State 21, OT
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0
Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0
Northern State (3-2) 1-0
St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0
MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1
Minot State (1-4) 0-1
Mary (0-5) 0-1
Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1
South Division
Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0
SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0
Winona State (4-1) 1-0
Wayne State (2-3) 1-0
Augustana (3-2) 0-1
MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1
Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1
Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 42, Minnesota State-Moorhead 34
Wayne State 45, Concordia-St. Paul 10
Bemidji State 52, Mary 3
Winona State 34, Minnesota State-Mankato 31
Sioux Falls 35, Augustana 20
St. Cloud State 28, Minnesota-Crookston 7
Northern State 41, Minot State 28
Southwest Minnesota State 59, Upper Iowa 41
UMAC
Northwestern (5-0) 4-0
St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0
MacMurray (3-2) 3-1
Westminster (3-2) 3-1
Eureka (3-2) 2-2
Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2
Crown (1-4) 1-3
Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3
Greenville (0-5) 0-4
Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4
Saturday’s Results
St. Scholastica 62, Martin Luther 19
MacMurray 31, Minnesota-Morris 10
Westminster (Mo.) 35, Crown 7
Eureka 27, Greenville 13
Northwestern 25, Iowa Wesleyan 18
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Saturday’s Results
Rochester 22, Fond du Lac 14
Central Lakes 55, Mesabi Range 18
Itasca 39, Vermilion 19
Golf
41st Ryder Cup
Sunday
At Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minn.
Yardage: 7,628; Par: 72
USA Leads 17.0-11.0
Sunday’s Singles
Brooks Koepka USA, def. Danny Willett Europe, 5&4
Dustin Johnson USA, def. Chris Wood Europe, 1 up
Brandt Snedeker USA, def. Andy Sullivan Europe, 3&1
Ryan Moore USA, def. Lee Westwood Europe, 1 up
Zach Johnson USA, def. Matthew Fitzpatrick Europe, 4&3
Martin Kaymer Europe, def. Matt Kuchar USA, 1 up
Henrik Stenson Europe, def. Jordan Spieth USA, 3&2
Patrick Reed USA, def. Rory McIlroy Europe, 1 up
Rafael Cabrera Bello Europe, def. Jimmy Walker USA, 3&2
Rickie Fowler USA, def. Justin Rose Europe, 1 up
Thomas Pieters Europe, def. J.B. Holmes USA, 3&2
Sergio Garcia Europe, vs. Phil Mickelson USA, AS thru 18
HOCKEY
NHL
Preseason
Saturday’s Results
Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT
New Jersey 5, NY Rangers 4
Washington 2, NY Islanders 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago 4, St. Louis 0
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Sunday’s Results
Dallas 2, Florida 1, OT
Pittsburgh 2, Columbus 0
Detroit 6, Chicago 3
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT
Los Angeles 1, Anaheim 0
San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles vs Edmonton, at Vernon, Canada, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Today’s Games
New Jersey at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
NY Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 6, Michigan Tech 0
Toronto 4, Western Michigan 3 (exhibition)
Miami 6, Waterloo 1 (exhibition)
North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1 (exhibition)
Denver 4, Mount Royal 1 (exhibition)
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 4, Michigan Tech 3
Colorado College 3, Mount Royal 0 (exhibition)
St. Cloud State 6, Regina 2 (exhibition)
BIG TEN
Saturday’s Result
Wisconsin 10, Victoria 1 (exhibition)
Sunday’s Results
Penn State 8, Queen’s 0 (exhibition)
Michigan 2, Windsor 0 (exhibition)
Toronto 2, Michigan State 2 (OT) (exhibition)
Ohio State 9, Wilfrid Laurier 2 (exhibition)
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 5, Boston College 2
Bemidji State 3, Syracuse 0
Minnesota State-Mankato 2, RIT 1
Minnesota 6, Lindenwood 2
Merrimack 4, St. Cloud State 1
North Dakota 1, Mercyhurst 1, OT
Ohio State 2, Rensselaer 0
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Chicago White Sox - Announced manager Robin Ventura has resigned.
National League
Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP Jim Johnson to a two-year contract extension.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Minnesota Timberwolves - Named Ed Pinckney assistant coach.
Sacramento Kings - NBA suspended PG Darren Collison eight games due to an off-the-court incident.
Hockey
NHL
Arizona Coyotes - Assigned RW Nicholas Merkley to Kelowna (WHL). Assigned LW Michael Bunting, LW Brendan Perlini, C Tyler Gaudet, LW Craig Cunningham, RW Conor Garland, RW Henrik Samuelsson, C Ryan MacInnis, C Chris Mueller, LW Eric Selleck, LW Garret Ross, D Dysin Mayo, D Kyle Wood, D Justin Hache, G Marek Langhamer, and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL). Released C Zach Boychuk.
Calgary Flames - Assigned G Tyler Parsons to London (OHL). Assigned RW Hunter Smith, LW Andrew Mangiapane, C Ryan Lomberg, D Roman Dyukov, RW Austin Carroll, and D Rasmus Andersson to Stockton (AHL). Released C Luke Adam.
Detroit Red Wings - Released G Calvin Heeter, D Matthew Caito, RW Mathew Santos, and RW Matt Ford.
Los Angeles Kings - Assigned LW Austin Wagner to Junior Club Regina (WHL). Assigned D Chaz Reddekopp to Junior Club Victoria (WHL).
Nashville Predators - Assigned D Frederic Allard to Chicoutimi (QMJHL). Assigned D Jaynen Rissling, C Adam Payerl, LW Mike Liambas, LW Justin Kirkland, RW Max Gortz, C Felix Girard, D Trevor Murphy, D Matt Irwin, D Jack Dougherty, D Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, D Alexandre Carrier, and G Jonas Gunnarsson to Milwaukee (AHL). Released LW Matt White, RW Tyson Spink, C Tylor Spink, C Eric Robinson, LW Gabryel Boudreau, D Jimmy Oligny, D Eric Knodel, D Teddy Doherty, and G Mark Visentin.
Philadelphia Flyers - Signed G Carter Hart to an entry-level contract.
Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Jonne Tammela to Peterborough (OHL). Assigned C Mitchell Stephens to Saginaw (OHL). Assigned D Matt Taormina, D Dominik Masin, D Jake Dotchin, D Adam Comrie, D Dylan Blujus, C Tanner Richard, C Matthew Peca, RW Jeremy Morin, LW Tye McGinn, RW Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, LW Henri Ikonen, RW Brian Hart, LW Mike Halmo, C Yanni Gourde, LW Adam Erne, C Cameron Darcy, and LW Michael Bournival to Syracuse (AHL).