Scoreboard

N.Y. Giants at Vikings, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

Soccer

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Proctor at Hermantown, 6 p.m.

Hibbing at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Duluth East at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Proctor at Hermantown, 4 p.m.

Duluth Marshall at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 7 p.m.

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Hermantown at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 3 p.m.

Bemidji at Grand Rapids-Greenway, 4 p.m.

Duluth Marshall at Pine City, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

HIGH SCHOOL

Hermantown at Carlton, 7 p.m.

Mountain Iron-Buhl at Wrenshall, 7 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Citizen Soldier 400

Sunday

Dover, Del.

Lap Length: 1.00 miles

1. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 143.2 rating, 45.0

2. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 125.1, 40.0

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chev., 105.0, 38.0

4. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 111.6, 38.0

5. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 109.8, 36.0

6. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 107.0, 35.0

7. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 121.9, 35.0

8. (14) Austin Dillon, Chev., 93.8, 33.0

9. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 97.4, 32.0

10. (18) Jeff Gordon, Chev., 86.9, 32.0

11. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 72.3, 30.0

12. (17) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 81.7, 29.0

13. (15) Tony Stewart, Chev., 79.8, 28.0

14. (10) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 90.5, 27.0

15. (11) Kurt Busch, Chev., 80.5, 26.0

16. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, 69.6, 25.0

17. (19) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.7, 24.0

18. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 69.8, 24.0

19. (21) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 62.5, 22.0

20. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 59.3, 21.0

21. (34) Brian Scott, Ford, 58.0, 20.0

22. (26) Paul Menard, Chev., 63.4, 19.0

23. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60.7, 18.0

24. (28) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 49.8, 17.0

25. (12) Kyle Larson, Chev., 58.7, 16.0

26. (29) Casey Mears, Chev., 52.8, 15.0

27. (35) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 40.5, 14.0

28. (24) Danica Patrick, Chev., 40.3, 13.0

29. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, 47.8, 12.0

30. (32) David Ragan, Toyota, 40.2, 11.0

31. (33) Regan Smith, Chev., 41.0, 10.0

32. (30) Ty Dillon, Chev., 42.8, 0.0

33. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 31.5, 8.0

34. (36) Timmy Hill, Chev., 32.5, 0.0

35. (39) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 30.5, 6.0

36. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 26.2, 5.0

37. (6) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 54.1, 4.0

38. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 61.7, 3.0

39. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., Engine, 196, 24.82.0,

40. (13) Jamie McMurray, Chev., Engine, 192, 56.01.0,

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.969 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Margin of Victory: 7.527 seconds. Lead Changes: 14

Basketball

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 82, Phoenix 67 (Minnesota wins series 3-0)

Chicago 70, Los Angeles 66 (Los Angeles leads series 2-1)

DRAG RACING

NHRA

Dodge Nationals

At Mohnton, Pa.

Sunday’s Results

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Clay Millican; 6.

Dom Lagana; 7. Steve Torrence; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Larry Dixon; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Smax Smith; 14. Ike Maier; 15. Shawn Reed; 16. Scott Palmer.

Finals — Antron Brown, 3.721 seconds, 317.34 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.721 seconds, 324.67 mph.

Funny Car

1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Del Worsham; 6. John Bojec; 7. Mike Smith; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Chad Head; 11. Alexis DeJoria; 12. Courtney Force; 13. John Force; 14. Robert Hight; 15. John Hale; 16. Jim Campbell.

Finals — Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.895, 330.63 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.911, 324.12.

Pro Stock

1. Vincent Nobile; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Jason Line; 4. Shane Gray; 5. Erica Enders; 6. John Gaydosh Jr; 7. Alan Prusiensky; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Jeg Coughlin; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. Drew Skillman; 15. Allen Johnson; 16. Val Smeland.

Finals — Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.575, 209.85 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.582, 210.37.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown, 2,377; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,300; 3. Brittany Force, 2,259; 4. Shawn Langdon, 2,258; 5. Tony Schumacher, 2,236; 6. Steve Torrence, 2,214; 7. Leah Pritchett, 2,188; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,183; 9. Richie Crampton, 2,159; 10. Clay Millican, 2,136.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 2,368; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,344; 3. Jack Beckman, 2,275; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,258; 5. Del Worsham, 2,246; 6. John Force, 2,230; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 2,196; 8. Robert Hight, 2,193; 9. Courtney Force, 2,182; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,099.

Pro Stock

1. Jason Line, 2,389; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,344; 3. Vincent Nobile, 2,306; 4. Bo Butner, 2,256; 5. Shane Gray, 2,242; 6. Chris McGaha, 2,189; 7. Allen Johnson, 2,160; 8. Drew Skillman, 2,157; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,115; 10. Erica Enders, 2,104.

Football

NFL

Injury Report

Today’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota — Minnesota: OUT: DT Sharrif Floyd (Knee). QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Easton (Ankle), FB Zach Line (Undisclosed), TE MyCole Pruitt (Knee), TE David Morgan (Knee). N.Y. Giants: DOUBTFUL: RB Rashad Jennings (Thumb), CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Groin). QUESTIONABLE: S Nat Berhe (Concussion), T Marshall Newhouse (Calf), DE Olivier Vernon (Wrist), CB Eli Apple (Hamstring), S Darian Thompson (Foot), DT Robert Thomas (Illness).

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

Iowa (3-2) 1-1

Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

Minnesota (3-1) 0-1

Purdue (2-2) 0-1

Illinois (1-3) 0-1

East Division

Michigan (5-0) 2-0

Maryland (4-0) 1-0

Ohio State (4-0) 1-0

Indiana (3-1) 1-0

Penn State (3-2) 1-1

Michigan State (2-2) 0-2

Rutgers (2-3) 0-2

Saturday’s Results

Penn State 29, Minnesota 26, OT

Michigan 14, Wisconsin 7

Maryland 50, Purdue 7

Nebraska 31, Illinois 16

Northwestern 38, Iowa 31

Ohio State 58, Rutgers 0

Indiana 24, Michigan State 21, OT

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0

Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0

Northern State (3-2) 1-0

St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0

MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1

Minot State (1-4) 0-1

Mary (0-5) 0-1

Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1

South Division

Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0

SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0

Winona State (4-1) 1-0

Wayne State (2-3) 1-0

Augustana (3-2) 0-1

MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1

Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1

Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 42, Minnesota State-Moorhead 34

Wayne State 45, Concordia-St. Paul 10

Bemidji State 52, Mary 3

Winona State 34, Minnesota State-Mankato 31

Sioux Falls 35, Augustana 20

St. Cloud State 28, Minnesota-Crookston 7

Northern State 41, Minot State 28

Southwest Minnesota State 59, Upper Iowa 41

UMAC

Northwestern (5-0) 4-0

St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0

MacMurray (3-2) 3-1

Westminster (3-2) 3-1

Eureka (3-2) 2-2

Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2

Crown (1-4) 1-3

Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3

Greenville (0-5) 0-4

Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4

Saturday’s Results

St. Scholastica 62, Martin Luther 19

MacMurray 31, Minnesota-Morris 10

Westminster (Mo.) 35, Crown 7

Eureka 27, Greenville 13

Northwestern 25, Iowa Wesleyan 18

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Saturday’s Results

Rochester 22, Fond du Lac 14

Central Lakes 55, Mesabi Range 18

Itasca 39, Vermilion 19

Golf

41st Ryder Cup

Sunday

At Hazeltine National Golf Club

Chaska, Minn.

Yardage: 7,628; Par: 72

USA Leads 17.0-11.0

Sunday’s Singles

Brooks Koepka USA, def. Danny Willett Europe, 5&4

Dustin Johnson USA, def. Chris Wood Europe, 1 up

Brandt Snedeker USA, def. Andy Sullivan Europe, 3&1

Ryan Moore USA, def. Lee Westwood Europe, 1 up

Zach Johnson USA, def. Matthew Fitzpatrick Europe, 4&3

Martin Kaymer Europe, def. Matt Kuchar USA, 1 up

Henrik Stenson Europe, def. Jordan Spieth USA, 3&2

Patrick Reed USA, def. Rory McIlroy Europe, 1 up

Rafael Cabrera Bello Europe, def. Jimmy Walker USA, 3&2

Rickie Fowler USA, def. Justin Rose Europe, 1 up

Thomas Pieters Europe, def. J.B. Holmes USA, 3&2

Sergio Garcia Europe, vs. Phil Mickelson USA, AS thru 18

HOCKEY

NHL

Preseason

Saturday’s Results

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT

New Jersey 5, NY Rangers 4

Washington 2, NY Islanders 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 4, St. Louis 0

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Sunday’s Results

Dallas 2, Florida 1, OT

Pittsburgh 2, Columbus 0

Detroit 6, Chicago 3

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT

Los Angeles 1, Anaheim 0

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs Edmonton, at Vernon, Canada, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Today’s Games

New Jersey at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

NY Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 6, Michigan Tech 0

Toronto 4, Western Michigan 3 (exhibition)

Miami 6, Waterloo 1 (exhibition)

North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1 (exhibition)

Denver 4, Mount Royal 1 (exhibition)

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 4, Michigan Tech 3

Colorado College 3, Mount Royal 0 (exhibition)

St. Cloud State 6, Regina 2 (exhibition)

BIG TEN

Saturday’s Result

Wisconsin 10, Victoria 1 (exhibition)

Sunday’s Results

Penn State 8, Queen’s 0 (exhibition)

Michigan 2, Windsor 0 (exhibition)

Toronto 2, Michigan State 2 (OT) (exhibition)

Ohio State 9, Wilfrid Laurier 2 (exhibition)

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 5, Boston College 2

Bemidji State 3, Syracuse 0

Minnesota State-Mankato 2, RIT 1

Minnesota 6, Lindenwood 2

Merrimack 4, St. Cloud State 1

North Dakota 1, Mercyhurst 1, OT

Ohio State 2, Rensselaer 0

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox - Announced manager Robin Ventura has resigned.

National League

Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP Jim Johnson to a two-year contract extension.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Minnesota Timberwolves - Named Ed Pinckney assistant coach.

Sacramento Kings - NBA suspended PG Darren Collison eight games due to an off-the-court incident.

Hockey

NHL

Arizona Coyotes - Assigned RW Nicholas Merkley to Kelowna (WHL). Assigned LW Michael Bunting, LW Brendan Perlini, C Tyler Gaudet, LW Craig Cunningham, RW Conor Garland, RW Henrik Samuelsson, C Ryan MacInnis, C Chris Mueller, LW Eric Selleck, LW Garret Ross, D Dysin Mayo, D Kyle Wood, D Justin Hache, G Marek Langhamer, and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL). Released C Zach Boychuk.

Calgary Flames - Assigned G Tyler Parsons to London (OHL). Assigned RW Hunter Smith, LW Andrew Mangiapane, C Ryan Lomberg, D Roman Dyukov, RW Austin Carroll, and D Rasmus Andersson to Stockton (AHL). Released C Luke Adam.

Detroit Red Wings - Released G Calvin Heeter, D Matthew Caito, RW Mathew Santos, and RW Matt Ford.

Los Angeles Kings - Assigned LW Austin Wagner to Junior Club Regina (WHL). Assigned D Chaz Reddekopp to Junior Club Victoria (WHL).

Nashville Predators - Assigned D Frederic Allard to Chicoutimi (QMJHL). Assigned D Jaynen Rissling, C Adam Payerl, LW Mike Liambas, LW Justin Kirkland, RW Max Gortz, C Felix Girard, D Trevor Murphy, D Matt Irwin, D Jack Dougherty, D Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, D Alexandre Carrier, and G Jonas Gunnarsson to Milwaukee (AHL). Released LW Matt White, RW Tyson Spink, C Tylor Spink, C Eric Robinson, LW Gabryel Boudreau, D Jimmy Oligny, D Eric Knodel, D Teddy Doherty, and G Mark Visentin.

Philadelphia Flyers - Signed G Carter Hart to an entry-level contract.

Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Jonne Tammela to Peterborough (OHL). Assigned C Mitchell Stephens to Saginaw (OHL). Assigned D Matt Taormina, D Dominik Masin, D Jake Dotchin, D Adam Comrie, D Dylan Blujus, C Tanner Richard, C Matthew Peca, RW Jeremy Morin, LW Tye McGinn, RW Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, LW Henri Ikonen, RW Brian Hart, LW Mike Halmo, C Yanni Gourde, LW Adam Erne, C Cameron Darcy, and LW Michael Bournival to Syracuse (AHL).