Northwoods League: Big inning propels Huskies

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak that closed out the first half of the season

Hubbuch and Rob Emery each had three of the Huskies’ 15 hits, while winning pitcher Piero Amador and a pair of local products, Joe Gonrowski of Minnesota Duluth and Kevin Folman of Hermantown, combined on seven innings of scoreless relief.

The same teams rematch at 6:35 p.m. today.

Gerl to miss crash anniversary

Bernie Gerl, the last remaining survivor of the Duluth Dukes’ infamous 1948 bus crash, informed the News Tribune on Wednesday that he won’t be making it to Wade Stadium for the July 24 anniversary date.

“I’ve got about 20 good friends up there, and I was going to send each one a card explaining why I couldn’t get up there this year,” Gerl said. “Instead I thought I’d contact the (news)paper.”

Six people died as a result of the crash on Highway 36 near St. Paul and 13 players were injured, including Gerl.

Gerl has missed his yearly trip to Duluth before, but not often. It serves as a family reunion, with relatives in Minnesota. Last year Gerl was honored with his own bobblehead.

Gerl, 90, was going to have his aching hips replaced before blood clots were discovered in November. He was put on medication, which he hopes he can soon get off of so he can have his hips replaced. He quit driving and gets around with the help of a walker.

“Everyone is against me going up there this year because of my health problems,” Gerl said. “If I come through this all right, I sure hope I can come next year.”