That .225 batting average? Ten points lower even than his nine-game mark in 2011, aka his bilateral leg weakness season.

That .271 on-base percentage? Also an April low for the Twins' first baseman, who typically comes roaring out of the gates with a career .393 OBP.

His park-adjusted on-base/slugging percentage is 44 percent below league average, which is how Mauer managed to enter May with minus-0.3 wins above replacement according to Fangraphs.com. That places him 164th out of 184 qualifying hitters and several spots behind the likes of Alcides Escobar and Danny Espinosa.

So why, when the subject of his slow start is raised on a rainy road morning in a conversation by his locker, does Mauer offer his usual pleasant smile and trusty assurances?

"I've been feeling pretty good," he said. "I just really haven't had a whole lot of results here early. I think it's just been frustrating because I've been making some good contact and just not having any results from it. That's baseball. Hopefully that shifts soon."

No pun intended for the man who has to lead the free world in line drives right into the waiting gloves of perfectly positioned fielders.

"I feel like I'm striking the ball pretty well," he said. "You've got to try to stick with the process, and hopefully those results change."

Positive signs

There are visual, anecdotal and numerical reasons to support Mauer's low-key optimism, even as he trudges onward in the wake of his 34th birthday on April 19.

Start with the impassioned defenses you will hear from his teammates and manager.

"I know his numbers don't show it, but he's swung the bat probably better than anyone has," outfielder Robbie Grossman said. "If they weren't shifting him a certain way, or don't catch the ball, he's right there at the top with anyone."

Indeed, while Mauer is putting the ball in play at an 87-percent clip (14 percentage points higher than his career mark) and hitting line drives 34 percent of the time (11 points higher), he has grounded into as many double plays (four) as he's managed extra-base hits (four doubles).

His batting average on balls in play is just .243, nearly 100 points below his career standard (.339); his lowest full-season BABIP remains the .300 he hit as a rookie in 2004.

Does Mauer ever scan his BABIP as part of his daily affirmation?

"No, I haven't," he said, unsurprisingly. "It's funny. With how early the season is, you take five or six that maybe should have fallen and we're talking a lot better (average) than what it is. It's early. I haven't had the results that would reflect how I'm feeling this early on."

That's an important part of all this navel-gazing: Even though Mauer has been left out of the starting lineup four times in the season's first month, he has been available to play in all 23 games — and has yet to serve as the team's designated hitter after filling that role 33 times last year.

"I think Joe has played really well," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "If you want to just look at his raw numbers, the people who like to question Joe will use that, but I look at his lack of swing-and-misses, his consistent contact. He's playing a tremendous first base on top of that. It's been flawless over there on the defensive side."

On defense

Just three big-league first basemen rate higher in defensive runs saved through the first month: Paul Goldschmidt (Arizona), Brandon Belt (San Francisco) and Mitch Moreland (Boston).

Mauer's ultimate zone rating, projected over a full season, places him third, trailing only Cincinnati's Joey Votto and Houston's Yulieski Gurriel.

Mauer is credited with three successful scoops so far, four off Chris Davis' majors-leading pace, but that seems low in light of the youthful pairing of Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano on the left side of the Twins' infield.

"I tell Polanco and Sano they're going to win Joe a Gold Glove," Molitor said with a grin. "It's keeping him busy. Not that those guys haven't played well — and I'm being somewhat facetious — but he's done everything over there. He's saved our infielders, he's saved our pitchers, he's saved us runs. He's saved us a bunch of errors."

Providing value with his glove and smart base-running is great, but because Mauer, a three-time batting champion and former American League MVP, is batting cleanup as the team's highest-paid player by far ($23 million a year), there remains an expectation for him to return his offensive production to its traditional norm.

That may not be realistic at this stage of his career, but additional indicators show his quiet April doesn't mean his numbers are about to fall off a cliff.

A bit of patience

When Mauer ripped the go-ahead, two-run double on Friday night in the eighth inning of a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals, it ended a 13-day drought without an RBI. It also provided some much-needed confirmation that he's on the right track.

"This is my 14th year," Mauer said. "I think I've had some really good Aprils and maybe some not so good. It's early. Hopefully people will be patient."

He chuckled when it was pointed out just how unrealistic that request sounds.

"In our business, right?" he said.

Entering this homestand against the Oakland A's and Boston Red Sox, Mauer has just 85 plate appearances' worth of feedback. As pleasantly and, yes, patiently as he can point this out, he does want people to keep the big picture in mind.

"We haven't even had 100 at-bats yet," he said. "We're going to have over 600 of them. I don't know. I think it's just too early to tell with a lot of these things. It's a small sample size."

Seeing the Twins get off to a 12-11 start for their first winning April since 2010 has helped ease the burden. So has seeing Sano thrive in a way that suggests a full-season run at an MVP award.

"He's having a great start to the season," Mauer said. "I just think as a whole, the whole team is improving. There's been a lot of games that we've won that maybe could have gone the other way last year. I think guys are learning. That's a good thing. It's exciting to see. Hopefully guys can keep progressing. That could make for a fun summer."