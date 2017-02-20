College baseball: UMD allows 26 runs while being swept

The Gorillas took a pair from UMD, winning the opener 16-9 and the nightcap 10-8. The Bulldogs (1-3) opened the season Saturday by losing 9-4 before bouncing back to defeat Pittsburg State 12-11.

Sunday, Tyler Wojciechowski was a bright spot in the first game. The UMD sophomore went 3-for-4 at the plate, with a double, home run and two RBIs. The Bulldogs carried a 9-7 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning, only to watch the Gorillas (6-5) explode for a nine-run frame.

In the series finale, the Gorillas matched UMD's six-run top of the fourth inning by producing a matching six-spot in the home half of the fourth. They capitalized on four errors overall — the Bulldogs made six errors in the first game.

UMD's Tyler Midas continued his strong start, collecting three RBIs in defeat.