Twins' Vogelsong has sights set on pitching

"I thought I was done," the veteran right-hander said last week as he started his first Minnesota Twins spring camp.

As he lay face down in the batter's box last May 23 in Pittsburgh, blood gushing from the left side of his face after absorbing a 91-mph fastball on an 0-2 count from Colorado Rockies pitcher Jordan Lyles, Vogelsong feared the worst.

Not only the loss of his livelihood, but of his left eye itself.

"After I got hit it was probably about 30 minutes or so before I even knew my eye was in there," he said. "When I got hit, my eye shut immediately. We didn't know if I couldn't see because my eye was shut or if my eye was gone."

Precious minutes slipped away as Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk applied pressure to the area and slowly helped Vogelsong to his feet and onto a utility cart that took him to a waiting ambulance beyond the right-field wall.

Once he reached Allegheny General Hospital, Vogelsong underwent a CT scan "to make sure my eye was in there."

After that was confirmed, the next step was to pry open his swollen left eyelid to see if his vision was intact.

"They shined the light in front of me, and I could see the light and silhouettes of people standing above me," Vogelsong said. "I couldn't really see details of faces, but I could see three heads standing over the top of me and I said, 'OK, I can see the light and I can see the people standing there.' So that was a good sign, but even after that they didn't know how the vision was going to be when I could see."

Incredibly, Vogelsong was back pitching seven weeks later in Class AA on a minor-league rehab assignment. He returned to the majors by early August and finished out the year without incident.

Moving forward

Set to turn 40 in July, Vogelsong always has taken pride in his ability to withstand whatever life throws at him.

It's little wonder the product of small-town Kutztown, Pa. (pop. 5,008), about 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia, considers Rocky Balboa his all-time favorite movie hero.

"I was a huge Rocky fan growing up," said Vogelsong, who signed a minor-league deal with the Twins last month. "I just kind of thought that was the way you did things. That always stuck with me."

From getting traded at 23 to Tommy John surgery soon thereafter, from three seasons pitching in Japan nearly a decade ago to getting cut loose twice in a span of four months in 2010, Vogelsong shook off the blows, set his jaw and just kept moving forward.

He earned his only All-Star selection in 2011 and a pair of World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2012 and 2014. After bouncing to the Pirates last season, he beat out much younger competitors to earn a rotation spot only to get derailed once again (temporarily) by the gruesome beaning on a blazingly bright Monday afternoon.

Dr. Randall Beatty, a Pittsburgh ophthalmologist who has performed countless orbital surgeries on wounded American troops in Afghanistan, repaired Vogelsong's multiple facial fractures once the swelling subsided 10 days later.

"Mine was pretty bad," Vogelsong said, "but he's seen a lot worse."

Several permanent titanium plates were inserted near Vogelsong's left eye and cheekbone area to restore his ability to work and function.

"The biggest one was the bone underneath that the eye sits on; that one was completely gone," Vogelsong said. "When that got crushed, my eye actually started to fall down. They had to put a plate under there to hold my eye up."

Vogelsong was back playing catch a couple of weeks after having his face reconstructed. Taking the rest of the year off was never a consideration.

"Basically, once I could see, I knew I was good," he said. "I didn't know how it was going to be or what it was going to look like, but I knew I was going to at least attempt to do something. Fortunately enough, it worked out to where I was fine. I just kind of moved along and waited for myself to heal up."

Small-town mentality

Vogelsong was 8 years old when he saw his first Rocky movie. Rocky IV was released around Thanksgiving 1985, and the kid from small-town Kutztown was awestruck from the opening scene.

As an aging Balboa trained to fight Ivan Drago, the towering Soviet machine, he set up training camp in the Russian tundra.

"He was up in Siberia and he was chopping down trees," Vogelsong said. "I was like, 'OK, this is the way you have to do things if you want to be really good at what you do.' "

Still rail-thin two decades into his pro career, the 6-foot-4 Vogelsong has incorporated wood-splitting into his offseason training regimen at times. Quizzed about raw eggs as a morning concoction, he smiled and deadpanned, "I already had 'em."

A blue-collar mentality was instilled early, thanks to his parents. Harold Vogelsong spent more than half a century as a merchandise manager for Bostonian shoes, while Vickie, the pitcher's mother, worked as a dental assistant.

Seeing Rocky on the silver screen, however, only reinforced those lessons.

"I came from a real small town, a small high school and then a small college (Kutztown University)," Vogelsong said. "I think for me growing up, the appeal was just that it didn't matter what your background was, where you came from, who your parents were, what they did. If you worked hard and put your mind to something, then you could accomplish it. "