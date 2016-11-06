Baseball: Rockies to hire Black as manager

Black will be returning to the National League West, having spent eight-plus seasons as manager of the San Diego Padres before he was fired during the 2015 campaign.

Named the National League Manager of the Year in 2010, Black will succeed Walt Weiss, whose contract expired at the end of last season.

Black, 59, went 649-713 during his tenure with San Diego. The Padres won 89 games in 2007 —

his first season — and 90 games in 2010, their highest victory total since they went to the World Series in 1998.

Black spent last season as a special assistant to Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler. He had a previous history with the Angels, serving as the team’s pitching coach for seven seasons before taking the San Diego job.