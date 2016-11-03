Cubs win World Series

With the win, the Cubs clinched the best-of-seven series 4-3 over an Indians team that fell one victory short of their first Major League Baseball title in 68 years after squandering a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Ben Zobrist’s 10th-inning double off Bryan Shaw broke a 6-6 tie after rain had delayed the start of the 10th.

Cleveland’s Rajai Davis hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring the Indians back from a four-run deficit and tie the game at 6-6.

The Cubs led 6-3 after seven innings before the Indians rallied.

The atmosphere among Cubs fans inside Progressive Field took on that of a coronation after Chicago took a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

But Cleveland stormed back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a wild pitch by Jon Lester. Catcher David Ross had trouble corralling the baseball, which allowed Carlos Santana to score from third and Jason Kipnis to reach home plate all the way from second base.

As they have all night, though, the Cubs had an answer. And of all players, it came from the 39-year-old Ross, who hit a solo home run in the sixth in his final game in the majors.

The Cubs scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

The Cubs wasted no time taking the lead as Dexter Fowler hit a leadoff homer to straight-away center field, which eluded the outstretched arm of Davis.

But the Indians battled back in the third inning to tie the game at 1. Coco Crisp led off the third with a double. He was bunted to third base, and then scored on an RBI single by Santana.

The Cubs last won a World Series title in 1908 — the longest streak in professional sports — while the Indians’ 68-year drought is the longest in the majors.