Cubs top Indians in Game 2 to even World Series

The series shifts to Chicago for the next three games, starting with Game 3 on Friday night at Wrigley Field.

Arrieta retired the first batter in the sixth inning, but Jason Kipnis doubled to center field, Cleveland’s first hit of the game. Kipnis went to third when Francisco Lindor grounded out, then scored on a wild pitch, cutting Chicago’s lead to 5-1.

In 5 2/3 innings, Arrieta gave up one run on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Trevor Bauer started for Cleveland and had a rough and brief outing. In 3 2/3 innings, Bauer threw 87 pitches and gave up two runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

The Cubs, who were shut out on seven hits by Corey Kluber and two relievers in Game 1 on Tuesday, scored a run in the first inning of Game 2, snapping a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings in the postseason by Cleveland pitchers.

Ben Zobrist also had two hits for the Cubs. Zobrist is 5-for-8 in the first two games of the series.

Bauer was making his first appearance since his aborted start in Toronto in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. In that outing, Bauer threw just 21 pitches and retired only two batters before being removed from the game when his right pinkie finger, lacerated while cleaning a drone, started bleeding profusely.

Bauer’s finger appeared fine Wednesday night, but everything else was off.

The Cubs took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. Kris Bryant singled and scored on a double off the right field wall by Anthony Rizzo.

Bauer gave up another run in a third-inning rally that began with two outs and nobody on base. Bauer got ahead in the count 0-2 to Rizzo but walked him. Zobrist singled, moving Rizzo to second. Schwarber lined a 3-0 pitch into center field, scoring Rizzo and giving Chicago a 2-0 lead.

The Cubs blew it open with a three-run fifth inning. With one out, Rizzo drew a walk off reliever Zach McAllister. Zobrist tripled, scoring Rizzo to make it 3-0. Bryan Shaw relieved McAllister and gave up an RBI single to Schwarber to extend the lead to 4-0.

Javier Baez struck out, but second baseman Kipnis booted a grounder by Willson Contreras, putting runners at first and third. Jorge Soler walked to load the bases, and Addison Russell also walked, forcing in Schwarber with the Cubs’ fifth run.