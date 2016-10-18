Dodgers shut out Cubs again, take NLCS lead

Dodgers starter Rich Hill threw six shutout innings as Los Angeles grabbed a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series. Hill (1-0) allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and two walks to became the only Los Angeles pitcher not named Clayton Kershaw to win a postseason start this month.

Relievers Joe Blanton and Grant Dayton combined to work 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen recorded the final four outs.

Game 4 is tonight at Dodger Stadium.

The Cubs haven't scored since Dexter Fowler hit a solo home run in the eighth inning of Game 1 at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Fowler's blast occurred after Miguel Montero launched a tiebreaking grand slam. Chicago managed a total of six hits in the past two games.

Turner led off the sixth with a solo home run to chase Chicago's Jake Arrieta and provide the Dodgers with a four-run cushion. Turner, who homered for the second time in the postseason, has reached base in all eight of the Dodgers' playoff games.

Grandal was 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs, while Los Angeles rookie shortstop Corey Seager went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring single.

Arrieta (0-1) surrendered four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five-plus innings.

Seager's RBI single brought home Andrew Toles for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead with two outs in the third. It was the first run Arrieta yielded in his past 18 innings against LA.