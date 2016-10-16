NLCS: Kershaw’s pitching gem pulls Dodgers even with Cubs

Kershaw, now 2-0 in the postseason, surrendered back-to-back Cubs hits in the fifth inning but little else as the Dodgers ace retired 14 straight batters over the first five innings.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (0-1) gave up just one run on three hits and took the loss in a 51/3-inning outing.

An Adrian Gonzalez second-inning home run provided the Dodgers’ lone run.

Kershaw was replaced by right-hander Kenley Jansen, who threw two perfect innings, including four strikeouts.

He struck out pinch hitter Miguel Montero, who supplied Saturday’s heroics with an eighth-inning grand slam home run, and struck out two in a perfect ninth against the top of the Cubs order for his third postseason save.

The Dodgers chased Hendricks and threatened in the sixth with two runners on base. But they came up empty as reliever Carl Edwards Jr. got Joc Pederson to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Hendricks struck out five, walked four and threw 91 pitches.

Right-hander Mike Montgomery — the third Cubs pitcher of the night — had runners at first and second in the seventh, but Corey Seager lined to left to end the inning and avert any damage.

Gonzalez opened a 1-0 Dodgers lead with his second-inning home run to left on a 1-0 Hendricks pitch. It was his second homer of the postseason. On Saturday, he contributed a two-run eighth-inning single that tied the game at 3-3.

While Hendricks allowed just one early run, the Dodgers still made him work. Through three innings, he had already thrown 56 pitches but got back at Gonzalez with an inning-ending strikeout. By the close of the fifth, it was 83.

Anthony Rizzo nearly made it 1-1 in the fourth with a drive out of the park down the right-field line that twisted foul. Kershaw otherwise efficiently retired 14 consecutive Cubs until Javier Baez and Willson Contreras lined two-out back-to-back singles in the fifth.

The teams have Monday off in Los Angeles before resuming the series with Game 3 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Saturday:

Montero’s grand slam propels Cubs over Dodgers

CHICAGO — Miguel Montero clubbed a two-out grand slam home run and Dexter Fowler added a solo shot as the Chicago Cubs exploded for five eighth-inning runs en route to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Saturday’s National League Championship Series opener.

Chicago snapped a 3-3 tie after giving up a lead earlier in the inning after closer Aroldis Chapman was hit for two eighth-inning runs when he entered with bases loaded.

Chapman struck out the first two batters but gave up a two-out single to Adrian Gonzalez that drove in pinch hitters Andrew Toles and Chase Utley to tie the game.

Ben Zobrist opened the Cubs’ eighth with a double to deep right and Jason Heyward and pinch hitter Chris Coghlan were intentionally walked by reliever Joe Blanton.

That set the stage for Montero, a pinch hitter who sent an Blanton’s 0-2 pitch to right clear the bases. Fowler followed with a solo homer to right.

Chapman blew a save but still earned the victory despite giving up the lead. Blanton took the loss after working just two-thirds of an inning and allowing five runs on four hits while walking a pair.

Cubs starter Jon Lester allowed just one run in six innings and retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced in the first of the best-of-seven series at Wrigley Field. But he received a no-decision after allowing just four hits, walking one and striking out three.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda also had a no-decision after an abbreviated four-inning outing.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with none out the eighth against Chicago pitchers Mike Montgomery and Pedro Strop, leading to Chapman’s fifth playoff appearance.

Box scores

LA Dodgers 1, Chi. Cubs 0

LAD ab r h bi CHC ab r h bi

Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 Fowler cf 4 0 0 0

Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0

Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0

Gonzalz 1b 3 1 1 1 Zobrist lf 3 0 0 0

Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0

Jansen rp 0 0 0 0 Baez 2b 3 0 1 0

Pdrson cf 3 0 0 0 Contrrs c 3 0 1 0

Grandal c 1 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0

Toles lf 2 0 0 0 Hndrcks sp 1 0 0 0

Hrnandz ph 2 0 0 0 EdwrdsJr rp 0 0 0 0

Kershaw sp 3 0 1 0 Soler ph 1 0 0 0

Puig rf 1 0 0 0 Mntgmry rp 0 0 0 0

Strop rp 0 0 0 0

Montero ph 1 0 0 0

Chapman rp 0 0 0 0

Totals 27 1 3 1 Totals 29 0 2 0

LA Dodgers 010 000 000 — 1

Chi. Cubs 000 000 000 — 0

E—Grandal 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Los Angeles 8. HR—A.Gonzalez (2). SB—Pederson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

LA Dodgers

Kershaw W, 2-0 7 2 0 0 1 6

Jansen S, 3 2 0 0 0 0 4

Chi. Cubs

Hendricks L, 0-1 5 1-3 3 1 1 4 5

Edwards Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Montgomery 1 0 0 0 2 1

Strop 1 0 0 0 0 0

A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 0

Inherited runners-scored—Edwards Jr. 2-0. HBP—Ju.Turner (by Strop).

Umpires—Home, Eric Cooper; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T—2:45. A—42,384 (42,157)

Saturday

Chi. Cubs 8, LA Dodgers 4

LAD ab r h bi CHC ab r h bi

Kndrick lf 3 0 0 0 Fowler cf 5 2 2 1

Utley ph 1 1 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 2 1

Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0

Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Zobrist lf 3 1 1 0

Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 0 0

Blanton rp 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 2 1 0

Dayton rp 0 0 0 0 Baez 2b 4 1 2 1

Gonzalz 1b 4 0 2 2 Ross c 3 0 0 0

Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Coghlan ph 0 1 0 0

Grandal ph 2 0 0 0 Contrrs c 0 0 0 0

Hrnandz 2b 2 0 0 0 Lester sp 0 0 0 0

Pdrson cf 4 1 1 0 Soler ph 1 0 0 0

Maeda sp 1 0 1 0 Wood rp 0 0 0 0

Ethier ph 1 1 1 1 EdwrdsJr rp 0 0 0 0

Baez rp 0 0 0 0 Mntgmry rp 0 0 0 0

Strplng rp 0 0 0 0 Strop rp 0 0 0 0

Toles ph 2 1 2 1 Chapman rp 0 0 0 0

Montero ph 1 1 1 4

Rondon rp 0 0 0 0

Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 33 8 9 7

LA Dodgers 000 010 021 — 4

Chi. Cubs 120 000 05x — 8

LOB—Chicago 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B—J.Baez 2 (2), Bryant (4), Toles (1), Zobrist (3). 3B—Heyward (1). HR—Ethier (1), Fowler (1), M.Montero (1). SB—J.Baez (1), A.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

LA Dodgers

Maeda 4 4 3 3 3 2

P.Baez 2 1 0 0 1 3

Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 0

Blanton L, 1-1 2-3 4 5 5 2 0

Dayton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Chi. Cubs

Lester 6 4 1 1 1 3

T.Wood H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Edwards Jr. H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Montgomery H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

Strop 0 1 1 1 1 0

A.Chapman W, 1-0 BS, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2

H.Rondon 1 2 1 1 0 0

Inherited runners-scored—Dayton 1-0, A.Chapman 3-2, Montgomery 1-0, Strop 1-0. WP—Maeda (1).

Umpires—Home, Paul Nauert; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T—3:37. A—42,376 (42,157)