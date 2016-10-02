Susac rescues Brewers in win over Rockies

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia hits a triple in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday in Denver. (Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports)

DENVER -- Andrew Susac timed his first home run of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers perfectly.

His two-run shot with two outs in the 10th inning Sunday off Chris Rusin (3-5), enabled the Brewers to wrap up the season with a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Susac connected after Orlando Arcia lined a ball off Rusin’s foot. The ball ricocheted into left field for a single.

Susac’s homer was his first since July 12, 2015, against Philadelphia while playing for San Francisco.

The Rockies sent the game into extra innings in the ninth. Nolan Arenado opened the inning with a single off closer Tyler Thornburg (8-5). With one out, Arenado moved to second on a wild pitch as Thornburg was in the process of striking out Tom Murphy.

Jordan Patterson, who had his second straight three-hit game, tied the game at 4 with a single. He had his first two RBIs.

Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. He connected on a 96 mph fastball from Carlos Estevez, who gave up a leadoff single before Santana’s 11th homer. The blown save was the seventh for Estevez, a 23-year-old rookie who served as the Rockies’ closer earlier in the season.

Rockies starter German Marquez gave the Rockies a glimpse of the future. In his third career start, Marquez was lifted after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He got nine outs on ground balls and struck out seven while allowing six hits and two runs in six innings

Charlie Blackmon finished a stellar season with more top-of-the-order slugging. He hit his 10th leadoff homer of the season and 29th overall and doubled home a run.

Chris Carter of the Brewers and Arenado shared the National League home run title. Neither homered Sunday and both finished with 41. It was the second straight year Arenado shared the home run crown. He and Washington’s Bryce Harper each hit 42 home runs last season.

The Rockies, who won 68 games in 2015, finished with a 75-87 record in their franchise-record tying sixth straight losing season.

The Brewers went 73-89 in their fourth straight losing season but improved upon their 68 wins last year.

Reliever Tyler Cravy started for the Brewers, the first of seven pitchers as the Brewers covered 10 innings with their bullpen. Corey Knebel earned his second save.

Back-to-back, two-out doubles in the fifth by Murphy and Patterson gave the Rockies a 3-2 and Patterson his first career RBI.

The Rockies had tied the game in the second on Blackmon’s two-out double. The hit scored Cristhian Adames, who walked and was sacrificed to second by Marquez.

Blackmon’s 22nd leadoff homer jump-started the Rockies. He’s the fifth player in major league history to hit 10 or more leadoff homers in a season and first since Alfonso Soriano hit 12 for the Chicago Cubs in 2007.

The Brewers’ two-run second put them ahead 2-1. Hernan Perez was hit with a pitch to open the inning and scored when Arcia followed with a double as Blackmon lost the ball in the sun. Arcia stole third and scored on Jake Elmore’s ground out.

Notes: Brewers LF Ryan Braun was given a planned day off. He played 135 games and hit .305 with 30 homers and 91 RBIs. ... Rockies 1B Jordan Patterson made his third career start and second straight. ... Rockies 2B Pat Valaika made his second career start and played in his 13th game. He also started at second base Sept. 24. ... Brewers 1B Chris Carter and Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado tied for the National League lead with 160 games played.

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4, 10 innings

MIL ab r h bi COL ab r h bi

Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 Blckmon cf 5 1 4 2

Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Dahl lf 5 0 1 0

Rivera 3b 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0

Carter 1b 5 1 1 0 Gonzalz rf 5 0 1 0

Santana rf 5 1 1 2 Wolters 2b 0 0 0 0

Perez cf 3 1 1 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 0

Arcia ss 5 2 3 1 Pttrson 1b 5 0 3 2

Susac c 5 1 1 2 Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0

Elmore lf 4 0 1 1 Crdullo ph 1 0 0 0

Cravy sp 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 0 0

Scahill rp 0 0 0 0 Marquez sp 2 0 0 0

Nuwnhus ph 1 0 0 0 Crsiti rp 0 0 0 0

Marinez rp 0 0 0 0 Estevez rp 0 0 0 0

Pinto ph 1 0 0 0 Miller rp 0 0 0 0

Boyer rp 0 0 0 0 Tapia ph 1 0 1 0

Pina ph 1 0 0 0 Rusin rp 0 0 0 0

Torres rp 0 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0

Thrnbrg rp 0 0 0 0

Knebel rp 0 0 0 0

Totals 39 6 10 6 Totals 41 4 13 4

Milwaukee 020 000 020 2 — 6

Colorado 110 010 001 0 — 4

E—Susac 1. LOB—Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8. 2B—Or.Arcia 2 (10), Blackmon (35), T.Murphy (2), Patterson (1), H.Perez (18), Villar (38). 3B—Or.Arcia (3). HR—Blackmon (29), Do.Santana (11), Susac (1). SB—Or.Arcia (8), Villar (62). CS—Blackmon (9), Elmore (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Cravy 2 2 2 2 2 1

Scahill 2 3 0 0 0 2

Marinez 2 2 1 1 1 1

Boyer 1 2 0 0 0 1

C.Torres H, 20 1 2 0 0 0 2

Thornburg W, 8-5 BS, 8 1 2 1 1 0 2

Knebel S, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Colorado

Marquez 6 6 2 2 1 7

Carasiti H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2

Estevez BS, 7 2-3 2 2 2 2 1

J.Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Rusin L, 3-5 2 2 2 2 0 1

Inherited runners-scored—Carasiti 1-0, J.Miller 2-0. HBP—T.Murphy (by Cravy), H.Perez (by Marquez). WP—Thornburg (4).

Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T—3:23. A—27,762 (51,267)