Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Duffey reacts after being taken out during the third inning of their game against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago. Matt Marton / USA Today Sports

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodon struck out 10, including the first seven batters he faced, and Tim Anderson and Melky Cabrera each had three hits and two RBIs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Rodon matched an American League and White Sox record with his seven-strikeout streak, which was snapped when Logan Schafer doubled with one out in the third inning. Rodon (9-10) allowed only one hit over five shutout innings before the Twins touched the left-hander up for three runs (two earned) in the sixth inning.

Rodon scattered three hits over six innings and walked three to go along with his 10 strikeouts — the fourth time he reached double figures in strikeouts in his career.

Anderson helped pace the White Sox offense with his three hits and finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

The Twins, who got an RBI single from Jorge Polanco and a run-scoring sacrifice fly from Miguel Sano in the sixth inning, lost their

franchise-worst 103rd game of the season. Minnesota previously lost 102 games in 1982.

The White Sox led 5-0 after three innings and chased Twins starter Tyler Duffey after only two-plus innings.

The White Sox scored three times in the third on a two-run home run by Tim Anderson and a Jose Abreu RBI double, which scored Cabrera, who followed up Anderson’s homer with a double.

Omar Narvaez pushed the lead to 6-0 with his first career home run on the first pitch the White Sox catcher saw from Twins reliever Pat Dean in the fourth inning. Cabrera’s RBI single — his third straight hit — in the fourth gave the White Sox a 7-0 lead.

Rockies 4, Brewers 1

The odds are very good that when Chad Bettis starts for the Rockies, they will win.

It has been that way this season for nearly three months, including one final time Friday night when Bettis pitched into the seventh and Colorado beat Milwaukee in Denver.

Bettis (14-8) finished his exemplary season with career-highs in wins, innings (186), starts (32) and strikeouts (138).

The Rockies have won 16 of Bettis’ past 20 starts since June 9, including his final 10 at Coors Field. During that 20-start stretch, Bettis is 10-3 with a 4.32 ERA. The Rockies went 21-11 in Bettis’ starts this season.

He worked 6 2/3 innings and left with a runner at third base. Carlos Estevez came on and struck out cleanup hitter Chris Carter, who hit his 40th homer in the fourth. After Estevez worked 1 1/3 hitless innings, Adam Ottavino retired the side in order in the ninth and earned his seventh save.

The Rockies bunched their four runs into the first three innings. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first, keeping him atop the National League with 41 homers. He is one homer shy of the career-high 42 he hit last year.

Charlie Blackmon singled home a run in the second, giving him 80 RBIs. He is the eighth player in NL history to drive in 80 runs from the leadoff spot.