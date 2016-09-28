Twins tie mark with 102nd loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The title defense ended for the Kansas City Royals despite scoring three runs with two outs in the eighth to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Kendrys Morales drove in the go-ahead run with a double and Alex Gordon added a two-run single as the Royals topped the Twins for the 15th time in 18 games this year, handing Minnesota a franchise-record-tying 102nd loss of the season.

However, soon after the Royals’ big eighth inning, the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays, eliminating the 2015 World Series champion Royals from postseason contention.

Joakim Soria (5-8) claimed the victory after pitching a scoreless inning, while Taylor Rogers (3-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in one-third of an inning.

Wade Davis gave up a double in the ninth but claimed his 27th save in 29 chances.

The Twins tied the game in the sixth when Kennys Vargas drove a Kevin McCarthy slider out to right with two out and Miguel Sano aboard. McCarthy then walked Max Kepler and Eduardo Escobar before being replaced by Peter Moylan, who stranded the runners by retiring John Ryan Murphy on a crisp ground ball back to the mound.

Twins starter Ervin Santana gave up two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Eric Hosmer put the Royals ahead in the third with a two-out, two-run homer. Hosmer made a Santana 92 mph fastball disappear over the right-field fence on an 0-1 pitch. Santana may have been distracted by Jarrod Dyson, on base after an infield single, as he threw over to first in a pickoff attempt moments before serving up the Hosmer blast.

The Twins had just two base-runners — a Kepler second-inning double and a Sano fourth-inning walk — in the first four innings off left-hander Jason Vargas, who was making only his third start after rehabbing from August 2015 reconstructive elbow surgery.

Jason Vargas, however, ran into some difficulty in the fifth, giving up three hits.

With one out, Escobar singled and, with the count full on Murphy, Vargas picked Escobar off first. That prevented a run as Murphy laced a double to left center. Byron Buxton beat out an infield single to second baseman Whit Merrifield with Murphy taking third. Vargas retired the dangerous Brian Dozier, who has 42 home runs, on a fly ball to Dyson in shallow center to strand the runners.