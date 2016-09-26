Investigators look over the overturned boat in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday. Joe Cavaretta / Sun Sentinel

The palpable feelings of pain and loss were particularly sharp on Sunday as all of baseball mourned the untimely death of Miami ace Jose Fernandez who perished in a boating accident.

Yes, the 24-year-old was one of the sport’s biggest talents. But he was so much more. He was an inspiring tale of perseverance, successfully defecting from Cuba on his fourth attempt and needing to dive from the boat to rescue his mother after she’d fallen out of the boat on that final journey. And he was exemplary, playing with a happiness and enthusiasm that made him a beacon to other players and fans.

“When you watch kids play Little League, that’s the joy Jose played with,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, breaking down in tears.

The Marlins postponed their game with the Braves and weepy players lingered at the field consoling one another. There were moments of silence before every game and tributes of all fashions. The Mets, for example, hung a jersey with Fernandez’ name and No. 16 in the home dugout at Citi Field.

He lived an American Dream after the defection.

He learned English and went to high school. He was a first-round draft pick and got a $2 million signing bonus. He rocketed through the minors, reached the majors at age 20 and won the NL Rookie of the Year. And though Tommy John surgery robbed him of most of the next two seasons, he was back in the conversation for the Cy Young award this year, 16-8 with a 2.86 ERA.

Any time a life is snatched long before it’s time, the question that inevitably looms centers on what might have been. The potential, the unfolding story and the anticipated achievements are gone in a blink. Having those whisked away creates a wound.

This wound will not heal fast. It cut deep into Major League Baseball, the Marlins organization and city of Miami.

Baseball will be without one of its greatest ambassadors when the Red Sox’ David Ortiz retires at the end of this season. Big Papi is one of the game’s biggest personalities, almost universally loved by players and fans. He is a great competitor and performer. But he is also someone who makes us feel good when we watch the game because he is effusively happy.

Fernandez had that kind of happiness about him.

He could have been an heir apparent, another great ambassador for the sport.

And baseball is likely going to need that going forward. Young fans are going to be the key if the sport is to keep thriving. The rules intended to speed up the game and the technological advances are geared to attracting a new generation of fan. Fernandez might have been the personality to connect to them.

In Fernandez, the Marlins had a big piece of their foundation. He and Giancarlo Stanton had become the face of the franchise as it has ascended in recent years. Surely the front office envisioned him as the cornerstone for many future successes. In addition to the personal loss all in the organization feel, that could be compounded down the road if they aren’t able to succeed as they expected.

The NBA’s Boston Celtics were ultimately laid low for a long stretch after the untimely deaths of Len Bias and Reggie Lewis. At the time when they were envisioned to emerge as stars of the team, the franchise felt the long-term after effects.

Miami, too, could feel the impact for a long time.

There was a synchronicity, a perfect fit between that city and this Cuban refugee who became an American citizen and star of the local team. On days when Fernandez was the starting pitcher at home, the Marlins drew about 6,000 more spectators than their average. He was a hero to many Cuban-American families and a tremendous role model. Such things are assets every city doesn’t have enough of.

Fernandez’ body was found with those of two others at the wreckage of their boat in the early hours of Sunday. Not long before, he had posted on social media a photo of his pregnant girlfriend. So much lay ahead for him.

His next scheduled start was to be Monday against the Mets at Marlins Park. That game will be played, but we should expect a lot of anguish and tears, too. It will be the second day of pain from this loss. Many more lie ahead.

Roger Rubin writes for the Sports Xchange.