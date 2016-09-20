Brewers drop series opener to Pirates

MILWAUKEE — Josh Bell and Jordy Mercer drove in two runs each and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Miller Park.

Adam Frazier finished with three hits while Andrew McCutchen, Francisco Cervelli and Mercer recorded two each for the Pirates, who totaled for 13 on the night.

Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault worked four innings and allowed three runs on five hits with two walks in four strikeouts, but a quintet of Pirates relievers held Milwaukee to just three base runners over the final four innings.

Jared Hughes (1-1) pitched one inning for the win, with Tony Watson earning his 14th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Martin Maldonado and Hernan Perez both had two hits for Milwaukee.

A single, a walk and a double to open the first inning gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead on Matt Garza, who allowed five runs on eight hits and a pair of walks over four-plus innings of work.

Milwaukee got on the board in the third when catcher Cervelli couldn’t handle Sean Rodriguez’s relay throw on Domingo Santana’s double, allowing Chris Carter to score from first.

Mercer restored the two-run lead with a two-out RBI single in the fourth but Maldonado got the run back in the bottom of the inning, sending a 1-1 offering from Brault to left-center for his eight home run of the season.

Garza’s day ended in the fifth, after Bell’s two run single with no outs made it 5-2.

Pittsburgh added an insurance run in the sixth against Ben Rowan when Mercer drove in Cervelli to make it a three-run game.

Mets may get Matz back

New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz could return in Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Matz has been out for about a month with a mild shoulder strain. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday at Port St. Lucie, where the Mets are holding fall instructional league workouts.

If he passes that test, Matz will get the start for the Mets on Friday.

Matz is 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA this season.