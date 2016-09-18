Mets complete sweep of hapless Twins

Twins left fielder Robbie Grossman advances to third as Mets third baseman Kelly Johnson is late with the tag during the eighth inning Sunday in New York. Anthony Gruppuso / USA Today Sports

NEW YORK — Gabriel Ynoa came within an out of a win by pitching 4 2/3 effective innings, T.J. Rivera homered and the New York Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon.

Ynoa allowed one run and four hits while throwing 76 pitches. He struck out eight, equaling a season-high set June 23 at Reno for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Pressed into the role when originally scheduled starter Jacob deGrom was lost for the season due to an elbow injury Saturday, Ynoa stranded two in the second, retired the side in the first and third and struck out two to end the fourth with a runner on first.

Ynoa exited to a nice ovation from the crowd after giving up a single to Brian Dozier on his 76th pitch.

After Saturday’s 12-inning win, the Mets rested regulars Jose Reyes, Asdrubal Cabrera, James Loney and Curtis Granderson. Their makeshift lineup featured Alejandro DeAza leading off and Yoenis Cespedes batting third between Rivera and Conforto.

Cespedes wound up leaving the game with nausea and dizziness.

Conforto produced a two-run bases-loaded single in the first inning off Kyle Gibson (6-10) and Rivera homered in the second. They had four of New York’s seventh hits.

John-Ryan Murphy lifted a sacrifice fly and Kennys Vargas homered for the Twins (55-95), who were swept for the 14th time this season. Dozier extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a single while Robbie Grossman was 4-for-4.

After Ynoa finished his start, the Mets (80-69) used five relievers to complete their 20th win in 27 games.

Erik Goeddel (2-1) struck out Vargas with the bases loaded to end the sixth. Goeddel pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and was awarded the win since official scoring rules state a starting pitcher must complete five innings for a win.

Fernando Salas gave up a long home run to Vargas and Grossman’s fourth hit with one out in the eighth. Salas retired Byron Buxton on a flyout before Jerry Blevins came on with a runner on third and recorded the final out before pitching a hitless ninth for his second save.

Gibson allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

The Mets loaded the bases with nobody out when Gibson hit Cespedes. They took a 2-0 lead when Conforto blooped a single to center field but didn’t score after Travis d’Arnaud lined into a double play and Lucas Duda grounded out.

Minnesota loaded the bases with one out in the second and scored its first run on a sacrifice fly by John-Ryan Murphy. Ynoa then stranded two by retiring Gibson on a groundout.

New York took a 3-1 lead when Rivera opened the third by sending Gibson’s 2-2 pitch over the left field wall for his second career home run.

NOTES: Mets 2B Neil Walker (back), who had surgery to repair a herniated disk earlier this month, said he is feeling better although the numbness is still there. Walker, who is a free agent after this season, said he has not discussed a new contract with the Mets but also described being in New York as a “great fit”. ... Minnesota OF Eddie Rosario (jammed thumb) was not in the lineup after getting injured in the 10th inning Saturday. ... New York IF Wilmer Flores (right wrist) was unavailable Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said Flores tried to swing a bat but was unable to do so.

NY Mets 3, Minnesota 2

MIN ab r h bi NYM ab r h bi

Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 De Aza cf 3 1 0 0

Schafer rf 4 0 1 0 Rivera 2b 4 2 2 1

Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Cspds lf 2 0 1 0

Vargas 1b 3 2 1 1 Nimmo rf 1 0 0 0

Grossmn lf 4 0 4 0 Cnfrt rf 4 0 2 2

Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0

Brsford 3b 3 0 1 0 Johnson 3b 3 0 1 0

Escobar ph 1 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 3 0 1 0

Murphy c 3 0 0 1 Duda 1b 2 0 0 0

Gibson sp 2 0 0 0 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0

Boshers rp 0 0 0 0 Loney 1b 0 0 0 0

Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 Rynolds ss 3 0 0 0

Rogers rp 0 0 0 0 Ynoa sp 2 0 0 0

Mauer ph 1 0 0 0 Edgin rp 0 0 0 0

Goeddel rp 0 0 0 0

Smoker rp 0 0 0 0

Ccchini ph 1 0 0 0

Salas rp 0 0 0 0

Blevins rp 0 0 0 0

Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 29 3 7 3

Minnesota 010 000 010 — 2

NY Mets 201 000 00x — 3

E—J.Polanco 1. LOB—New York 5, Minnesota 8. 2B—Cespedes (22). HR—T.Rivera (2), K.Vargas (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Gibson L, 6-10 5 7 3 3 2 4

Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 0

T.Rogers 2 0 0 0 0 2

NY Mets

G.Ynoa 4 2-3 4 1 1 1 8

Edgin 0 1 0 0 0 0

E.Goeddel W, 2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3

Smoker H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Salas H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

Blevins S, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Inherited runners-scored—Boshers 3-0, Blevins 1-0, Edgin 1-0, E.Goeddel 2-0. HBP—Cespedes (by Gibson). WP—E.Goeddel 2 (5), Salas (1).

Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Brian Gorman.

T—2:58. A—28,926 (41,800)