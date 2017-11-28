Mitchell Vekich had a pair of goals for Class A No. 9 Greenway (2-0), which hadn't defeated the Thunderhawks since Jan. 30, 2004 — a 4-2 triumph at the IRA Civic Center. In between, the Raiders lost 11 straight to their Iron Range neighbors. The rivalry became so lopsided that the teams stopped playing each other after the 2008-09 season, before reconnecting last winter.

Greenway goalie Ville Hyttinen stopped 20 of 21 shots to spoil Grand Rapids' season opener and the coaching debut of Chris Marinucci.

White Bear Lake 4, CEC 1

Four different players for the host Bears, ranked 10th in Class AA, who scored three unanswered goals after Landon Langenbrunner got the 13th-ranked Lumberjacks on the board.

East's LaMaster commits to Badgers

Duluth East defenseman Luke LaMaster is headed to Madison.

The senior on Tuesday verbally committed to play hockey at Wisconsin, giving the Greyhounds at least two Division I recruits. Junior forward Ryder Donovan committed to North Dakota over the summer.

LaMaster is in his fourth year on East's varsity, a stint that started in 2014-15 when the Greyhounds finished second at the Class AA state tournament. He collected six goals and 10 assists as a junior, giving him 34 career points (12 goals, 22 assists).

No. 2-ranked East opens the season Friday at White Bear Lake.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MIB 75, Cromwell-Wright 64

In a showdown between teams that advanced to the semifinals of last year's Class A state tournament, it was Mary Burke's 23 points that lifted the host Rangers.

Madisen Overbye added 17 points, including nine from beyond the arc, for MIB, led 41-38 at halftime before pulling away.

Taya Hakamaki totaled a game-high 27 points for the Cardinals.