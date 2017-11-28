Curling: Duluth natives named Team USA alternates

Christensen, 22, skipped her own team at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb. She'll rejoin Nina Roth's rink, which she was a part of in March at the 2017 World Women's Championship in China.

Polo, 34, is the fifth member of John Shuster's Duluth-based rink that recently won the men's Olympic trials and was part of Shuster's team that won bronze at the 2006 Olympics.

• The full field for the 2018 Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Team Trials — Dec. 13-16 in Blaine, Minn. — was announced Tuesday. The eight-team tournament sees Christensen and Shuster teaming up; Polo with Tabitha Peterson of Minneapolis; Duluth's Korey Dropkin with Jamie Sinclair of St. Paul; and Hibbing's Jared Zezel and Vicky Persinger of Fairbanks, Alaska.