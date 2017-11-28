Curling: Duluth natives named Team USA alternates
Joe Polo and Cory Christensen, both of Duluth, have been named alternates to the 2018 U.S. Olympic curling teams that will compete at the upcoming Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Christensen, 22, skipped her own team at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb. She'll rejoin Nina Roth's rink, which she was a part of in March at the 2017 World Women's Championship in China.
Polo, 34, is the fifth member of John Shuster's Duluth-based rink that recently won the men's Olympic trials and was part of Shuster's team that won bronze at the 2006 Olympics.
• The full field for the 2018 Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Team Trials — Dec. 13-16 in Blaine, Minn. — was announced Tuesday. The eight-team tournament sees Christensen and Shuster teaming up; Polo with Tabitha Peterson of Minneapolis; Duluth's Korey Dropkin with Jamie Sinclair of St. Paul; and Hibbing's Jared Zezel and Vicky Persinger of Fairbanks, Alaska.