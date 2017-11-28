Sidelines: Bulldogs' Convery names NCAA First Star

College volleyball: Minnesota Duluth junior right side hitter Sarah Kelly was named to the NCAA Division II All-Central Region first team by the Div. II Conference Commissioner's Association on Tuesday. Kelly is the third most efficient hitter in the country with a .417 attack percentage.

College women's soccer: Minnesota Duluth senior forward/midfielder Skye Finley was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II All-Central Region second team on Tuesday. Finley led the Bulldogs in goals with seven and had 15 total points — both career highs.