Sidelines: Bulldogs' Convery names NCAA First Star
AWARDS
College women's hockey: Minnesota Duluth senior goaltender Jessica Convery was named the NCAA First Star of the Week and WCHA Defensive Player of the Week after backstopping the Bulldogs to the Windjammer Classic title at Vermont, stopping 49 of the 51 shots she faced in the 4-1 win over No. 2 Colgate and 2-1 win over Vermont.
College volleyball: Minnesota Duluth junior right side hitter Sarah Kelly was named to the NCAA Division II All-Central Region first team by the Div. II Conference Commissioner's Association on Tuesday. Kelly is the third most efficient hitter in the country with a .417 attack percentage.
College women's soccer: Minnesota Duluth senior forward/midfielder Skye Finley was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II All-Central Region second team on Tuesday. Finley led the Bulldogs in goals with seven and had 15 total points — both career highs.