College men's hockey: Superior ties Northland 3-3
Wisconsin-Superior and Northland battled to a 3-3 overtime tie in nonconference play Tuesday in Ashland.
The Yellowjackets led 2-0 after two periods via goals by Bruno Birzitis and Alec Mackenzie. Birzitis added his third goal of the season five minutes into the third period to make it 3-1.
All three of Northland's goals came in the third, including two on the power play. The Lumberjacks' Ty Kraus forced overtime with a game-tying power play goal with 6:33 to play in regulation.
Superior finished 0-for-7 on the power play while Northland was 2-for-7.
Cole Skinner made 35 saves for the Yellowjackets (3-6-1) and AJ Smith stopped 33 shots for the Lumberjacks (2-5-2).