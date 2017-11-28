Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    College men's hockey: Superior ties Northland 3-3

    By News Tribune Today at 10:54 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior and Northland battled to a 3-3 overtime tie in nonconference play Tuesday in Ashland.

    The Yellowjackets led 2-0 after two periods via goals by Bruno Birzitis and Alec Mackenzie. Birzitis added his third goal of the season five minutes into the third period to make it 3-1.

    All three of Northland's goals came in the third, including two on the power play. The Lumberjacks' Ty Kraus forced overtime with a game-tying power play goal with 6:33 to play in regulation.

    Superior finished 0-for-7 on the power play while Northland was 2-for-7.

    Cole Skinner made 35 saves for the Yellowjackets (3-6-1) and AJ Smith stopped 33 shots for the Lumberjacks (2-5-2).

    Explore related topics:sportsUWSYellowjacketsCOLLEGE HOCKEY
    Advertisement
    randomness