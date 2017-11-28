College men's hockey: Superior ties Northland 3-3

All three of Northland's goals came in the third, including two on the power play. The Lumberjacks' Ty Kraus forced overtime with a game-tying power play goal with 6:33 to play in regulation.

Superior finished 0-for-7 on the power play while Northland was 2-for-7.

Cole Skinner made 35 saves for the Yellowjackets (3-6-1) and AJ Smith stopped 33 shots for the Lumberjacks (2-5-2).